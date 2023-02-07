Read full article on original website
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
NESN.com
X-Factor Matchups for Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is days away, with plenty of key matchups and X-factors to watch. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are the obvious X-factors for each team, but this game will be won or lost much deeper. Eagles Defensive Line vs. Chiefs Offensive Line. I’m tired of hearing talk about...
NESN.com
Super Bowl LVII Props: Could DeVonta Smith Have a Big Game?
It’s Super Bowl week, and it’s easy to look towards the spread, moneyline, and total as places to put your money down ahead of the big game. With such a liquid and efficient market, it might be worth turning our attention toward player props and more exotic derivative wagers for Super Bowl LVII. We’ll break down which player could have a big day on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off.
NESN.com
NESN Patriots Podcast | Patriots Coaching Hires, Bill Belichick-Tom Brady Reunion | Ep. 257
On this episode of the “NESN Patriots Podcast,” Zack Cox and Dakota Randall react to Bill Belichick’s surprise guest appearance on Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go” Podcast. The pair discuss the new additions to the Patriots coaching staff which include former Pittsburgh Steelers and...
NESN.com
Eagles Pass Catchers to Target in Super Bowl LVII
The Philadelphia Eagles have a more talented group of pass catchers than the Kansas City Chiefs, which should be evident in Super Bowl LVII. The likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert should all be featured in this matchup, and there’s potential value for all three to do damage.
NESN.com
FOX Execs Dump Cold Water On Potential Tom Brady Super Bowl Surprise
Don’t bank on Tom Brady being part of your Super Bowl LVII viewing experience. FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks and executive producer Brad Zager confirmed Tuesday the recently retired NFL quarterback will not make a surprise appearance Sunday during the network’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
NESN.com
Lakers SF LeBron James Ruled OUT for Thursday vs. Bucks
Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James has been ruled out of Thursday night’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, per Bleacher Reports’ Chris Haynes. Shortly after setting the all-time scoring record, James left the game with a little over two minutes to play and did not return. He was seen rolling out his foot, which is the ailment that will keep him out of Thursday night’s action. This will be a situation to monitor moving forward as LeBron impacts the betting odds on games more than almost any player in the league. He’ll have until Saturday to see if he can return for a road matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
NESN.com
Jets Reportedly Bickered About Zach Wilson Even Before QB Arrived
Zach Wilson proved to be a divisive quarterback in his first two NFL seasons, with a report last month even suggesting there would be a “mutiny” in the Jets locker room if he was handed the keys to New York’s offense again in 2023. Well, as it...
NESN.com
Lakers Trade C Thomas Bryant to Nuggets
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers have traded center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for three second-round picks (2025, 2026, 2029) and guard Davon Reed. After missing most of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns due to a torn ACL, Bryant inked a one-year deal with...
