Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN.com

X-Factor Matchups for Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is days away, with plenty of key matchups and X-factors to watch. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are the obvious X-factors for each team, but this game will be won or lost much deeper. Eagles Defensive Line vs. Chiefs Offensive Line. I’m tired of hearing talk about...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN.com

Super Bowl LVII Props: Could DeVonta Smith Have a Big Game?

It’s Super Bowl week, and it’s easy to look towards the spread, moneyline, and total as places to put your money down ahead of the big game. With such a liquid and efficient market, it might be worth turning our attention toward player props and more exotic derivative wagers for Super Bowl LVII. We’ll break down which player could have a big day on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN.com

Eagles Pass Catchers to Target in Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles have a more talented group of pass catchers than the Kansas City Chiefs, which should be evident in Super Bowl LVII. The likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert should all be featured in this matchup, and there’s potential value for all three to do damage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN.com

FOX Execs Dump Cold Water On Potential Tom Brady Super Bowl Surprise

Don’t bank on Tom Brady being part of your Super Bowl LVII viewing experience. FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks and executive producer Brad Zager confirmed Tuesday the recently retired NFL quarterback will not make a surprise appearance Sunday during the network’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN.com

Lakers SF LeBron James Ruled OUT for Thursday vs. Bucks

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James has been ruled out of Thursday night’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, per Bleacher Reports’ Chris Haynes. Shortly after setting the all-time scoring record, James left the game with a little over two minutes to play and did not return. He was seen rolling out his foot, which is the ailment that will keep him out of Thursday night’s action. This will be a situation to monitor moving forward as LeBron impacts the betting odds on games more than almost any player in the league. He’ll have until Saturday to see if he can return for a road matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN.com

Lakers Trade C Thomas Bryant to Nuggets

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers have traded center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for three second-round picks (2025, 2026, 2029) and guard Davon Reed. After missing most of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns due to a torn ACL, Bryant inked a one-year deal with...
LOS ANGELES, CA

