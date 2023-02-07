Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James has been ruled out of Thursday night’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, per Bleacher Reports’ Chris Haynes. Shortly after setting the all-time scoring record, James left the game with a little over two minutes to play and did not return. He was seen rolling out his foot, which is the ailment that will keep him out of Thursday night’s action. This will be a situation to monitor moving forward as LeBron impacts the betting odds on games more than almost any player in the league. He’ll have until Saturday to see if he can return for a road matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO