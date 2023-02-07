A Southwest Airlines flight in Texas had a very special guest this week: Kaya, a service dog who was taking her final flight. Kaya — a German shepherd who was recently diagnosed with an untreatable form of cancer — took the flight with her handler, Cole Lyle. Trained to help veterans with their mental health, 9-year-old Kaya inspired the PAWS Act, which led to the creation of a program that provides canine training for veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO