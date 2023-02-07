ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

APD: Man dies following January shooting incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 38-year-old has died following injuries from a January shooting incident and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident. The shooting...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes High recognizes S.T.A.R student, teacher of the year

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles are from other places through South Georgia. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 1 hour ago. This initiative is something the Albany City Commission is making a priority for 2023.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD asking for help finding strangulation assault suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to an assault and strangulation incident. Keion Xavier Swan, 18, is wanted in connection to an assault incident involving a former significant other. He is described as 6′6 and weighs 170 pounds....
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Same car thieves hitting several Ga. counties

Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection. Right now, four African American Georgia artists' artwork is on display at the Albany Museum of Art in honor of Black History Month. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 6 hours ago. This initiative is...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84

UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WTVM

1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
COLUMBUS, GA
southgatv.com

SEVEN OFFICERS AWARDED AT EXCHANGE CLUB LUNCHEON

ALBANY, GA– On Friday, the Albany Exchange Club upheld one of their core values, patriotism, by hosting a law enforcement appreciation luncheon. During the event, seven law enforcement officers were awarded “2022 Officer of the Year” for their office or department, all of which were nominated by the Chief of their agency.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they said is wanted in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries where lottery tickets were taken. Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants. He is described as 5′11 and weighs 195 pounds. WALB News...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Pair gets prison sentences on drug trafficking charges

ALBANY — Two individuals associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network centered in Tifton were sentenced to prison for their crimes recently resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. Juanjava Boggerty, aka “Jay,” 49, of Tifton, was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2. Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Blakely Police asking for public assistance in police assault case

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely Police and GBI as currently investigating an assault of a police officer during a response to a fight on Main Street. According to a release from BPD, on Sunday February 5, at approximately 7:20 p.m., BPD Officers were dispatched to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of North Main St.
BLAKELY, GA
WALB 10

Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection

Albany’s Ward 3 residents raise crime concerns, look forward to rec. center improvements. Albany’s Ward 3 residents raise crime concerns, look forward to rec. center improvements. 34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth in Albany. Updated: 49 minutes ago. 34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth...
ALBANY, GA

