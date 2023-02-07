Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
DNA technology solves almost four decade old southwest Ga. death investigation case
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles are from other places through South Georgia. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 1 hour ago. This initiative is something the Albany City Commission is making a priority for 2023.
WALB 10
APD: Man dies following January shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 38-year-old has died following injuries from a January shooting incident and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident. The shooting...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
WALB 10
Lowndes High recognizes S.T.A.R student, teacher of the year
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles are from other places through South Georgia. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 1 hour ago. This initiative is something the Albany City Commission is making a priority for 2023.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile last seen in Columbus
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking for a missing juvenile and is asking for public assistance to locate the teen. According to the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old Canylian Raines was last seen driving a black Hyundai Eouus with the Georgia Tag number XCF711 in Columbus, Georgia, at 6:30 a.m., […]
WALB 10
APD asking for help finding strangulation assault suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to an assault and strangulation incident. Keion Xavier Swan, 18, is wanted in connection to an assault incident involving a former significant other. He is described as 6′6 and weighs 170 pounds....
Georgia woman who brought gun to polls said she was in ‘fear’ as Black Lives Matter handed voters water
A white woman who brought her gun into a Georgia polling place said Tuesday she was “in fear for my life” when the group Black Voters Matter handed out water to waiting voters and played hip-hop music during the 2020 election. Black Voters Matter volunteers didn’t break any...
WALB 10
Question of double jeopardy raised in Ben Hill Co. Court hearing in the Grinstead case
Albany’s Sherwood Acres Elementary unveils new S.P.A.C.E. room. Drugs: Costs and Consequences exhibit premieres in Albany. Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case. Updated: 10 hours ago. Two witnesses took the stand at the Tuesday hearing. Former Albany state rep. concerned with...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several Ga. counties
Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection. Right now, four African American Georgia artists' artwork is on display at the Albany Museum of Art in honor of Black History Month. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 6 hours ago. This initiative is...
WALB 10
APD: Man wanted for attacking woman, attempting to hit her, another with car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a man wanted in connection to attacking a woman and attempting to run her and another woman over with a car. Naquavus Shanorris Taylor, Sr. is wanted on aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children charges.
WALB 10
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
WTVM
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
southgatv.com
SEVEN OFFICERS AWARDED AT EXCHANGE CLUB LUNCHEON
ALBANY, GA– On Friday, the Albany Exchange Club upheld one of their core values, patriotism, by hosting a law enforcement appreciation luncheon. During the event, seven law enforcement officers were awarded “2022 Officer of the Year” for their office or department, all of which were nominated by the Chief of their agency.
WALB 10
Albany PD asking for help finding lottery ticket burglary suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they said is wanted in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries where lottery tickets were taken. Michael Juan Campbell, 53, is wanted on burglary warrants. He is described as 5′11 and weighs 195 pounds. WALB News...
Pair gets prison sentences on drug trafficking charges
ALBANY — Two individuals associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network centered in Tifton were sentenced to prison for their crimes recently resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. Juanjava Boggerty, aka “Jay,” 49, of Tifton, was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison...
WALB 10
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2. Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.
WMAZ
Is it too late to try them?: Bo Dukes, Ryan Duke attorneys ask judge to throw out Ben Hill County charges
BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. — All eight hours of a hearing Tuesday was about answering the question-- Is it too late to try Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke in Ben Hill County?. The two—both already serving prison sentences—were back in court Tuesday. In May of last year,...
WALB 10
Blakely Police asking for public assistance in police assault case
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely Police and GBI as currently investigating an assault of a police officer during a response to a fight on Main Street. According to a release from BPD, on Sunday February 5, at approximately 7:20 p.m., BPD Officers were dispatched to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of North Main St.
2 sentenced after trafficking ring distributes more than 4 kilos of meth in Ga. community
Two Tifton men associated with an armed drug trafficking network were sentenced to prison Thursday for their crimes.
WALB 10
Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection
Albany’s Ward 3 residents raise crime concerns, look forward to rec. center improvements. Albany’s Ward 3 residents raise crime concerns, look forward to rec. center improvements. 34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth in Albany. Updated: 49 minutes ago. 34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth...
Comments / 4