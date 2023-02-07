AI takes over Twitch as thousands of fans tune in for ‘virtual robot streamer’ who performs mind-blowing trick

AN artificial intelligence "streamer" is taking Twitch by storm.

Thousands of eager viewers have tuned in to watch Neuro-sama – who isn't actually real.

You can talk to Neuro-sama and she'll speak back to you Credit: Twitch

Instead she's known as a VTuber (virtual 'tuber') that is controlled entirely by AI.

She can chat to viewers and even play games.

But one of her weirdest tricks is the ability to react to other videos – just like human Twitch stars.

The virtual star has an enormous follower count of 160,000 fans.

And she can have tens of thousands of viewers at any one time.

"Neuro-sama is an AI-powered VTuber," the Twitch page explains.

"She can chat, sing, react to videos and play games.

"Neuro-sama was originally made in 2018 as a bot that just played sou, but has been revived in December of 2022 as a VTuber."

Neuro-sama takes the form of an anime-style girl while on stream.

But she's actually just an AI system managed by her creator, known only as Vedal.

Speaking to Kotaku, Vedal revealed that everything Neuro-sama does is powered by AI.

"I'd like to reiterate that the only control I have over what Neuro-sama says on stream (outside of singing) is the ability to cancel anything that could potentially compromise Twitch's ToS," they explained.

"Otherwise, she reacts to videos on her own, she interacts with chat on her own, and loves her viewers on her own."

The Twitch page even asks for fan donations.

It notes that money goes towards helping to afford the processing power required to run the AI.

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly powerful.

OpenAI's impressive chatbot ChatGPT has made headlines around the world thanks to its natural conversational style.

And this week saw Google launch its own ChatGPT rival Bard.

Google says that we'll even start to see elements of AI appearing in search results to help answer your questions more effectively.

But many experts fear that the rise of AI will lead to some people losing their jobs.