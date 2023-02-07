Read full article on original website
MJ 710
3d ago
I remember that in the 80’s in NYC, landlords burned their houses down in order to get INSURANCE MONEY pay off, which was more then if they put their homes up for sale. Sad, but true!
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange lightRoger MarshJohnsonville, NY
Unsolved Mysteries: The Bennington TriangleMaiya Devi DahalBennington, VT
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Red Cross provides aid following building collapse in Warrensburg
Financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing was provided.
5 things to know this Friday, February 10
Saratoga city leaders are working on a new plan for the growing homeless population. Meanwhile, in Schenectady, a man admitted to causing the crash that killed Denise Guthinger in October 2021. The details top today's five things to know.
Woman hospitalized after Sand Creek, Wolf Road crash
A crash at the intersection of Sand Creek and Wolf Road in Colonie has left one left lane of three lanes closed. 511 New York says the crash happened around 8:40 a.m.
Grafton snowmobile ride canceled
It’s been a pretty mild February so far. And while some people enjoy warmer temperatures and the lack of snow – it’s putting a damper on some winter activities. The snowmobile ride at Grafton Lakes State Park scheduled for next Saturday, the 18th has been cancelled. But...
Frozen Mohawk River temporarily halts search for missing Schenectady girl
Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — Schenectady Police efforts to search the Mohawk River in an attempt to recover missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey have been temporarily halted due to the frozen condition of the river. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, noted on Wednesday that the department has not conducted dive searches of the river this week in conjunction with state police due to ice, but added that the river search could resume next week if temperatures remain high and the ice dissipates.
Albany Police name victim of Sherman Street homicide
The man who was shot and killed in Albany Thursday afternoon has been identified by police as Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet.
Red Cross helping two people after Warrensburg building collapse
The American Red Cross is helping two people after a building collapse on Alden Avenue in Warrensburg. It happened Wednesday, the county said. NewsChannel 13 reached out to get more details about what type of building it was, the extent of the collapse and if anyone was injured, but police hadn’t heard of it.
Saratoga National Park road closures
We’ve got an important update for anyone planning to visit the Saratoga National Historical Park. The park will be doing tree work along the park entrance road – so that means some closures. The road between the visitor center parking lot and Lohnes Road will be closed Monday...
‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY
A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible. What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.
Colonie Police ramping up patrols for the big game
The Colonie Police Department will have extra patrols out all weekend, in an ongoing effort to get impaired drivers off the road.
Body of missing woman located in an abandoned Albany building
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The body of a missing woman has been recovered in an abandoned building on Central Avenue. Police say they have identified her as Sadie Kopyc, who was reported missing in Cohoes back on January 20th. Her body was located inside a building at 70 Central...
Albany Community Center collecting donations for victims of the earthquakes
All donations should be dropped off at the Albany Community Center by February 17.
Dog hit on Central Avenue to be put up for adoption
The dog is currently being treated at the Oakwood Vet Clinic and will be available for adoption when she recovers.
Police: Body belongs to missing Cohoes woman
Albany Police are currently investigating an unattended death after a body was found on Central Avenue. Police say the death was reported around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say man shot dead in Albany was from Watervliet
Albany police continue to investigate a homicide at Sherman and Quail streets on Thursday afternoon. Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet was killed. Investigators don’t believe the shooting was random. They said Dias was involved in an ongoing dispute. Albany Boxing, which is owned by the City of Albany, has...
Albany police search for missing woman
Albany police children and family services unit is attempting to find Skylar Jennings, 20 of Albany. Jennings was last seen on Monday, January 23 leaving a residence on Bradford Street near Quail Street.
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
Despite warmer weather during the daytime, temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees at night.
APD investigating homicide on Sherman Street
Albany Police are investigating a homicide on Sherman Street that occurred Thursday afternoon.
Drunk Driver Admits Causing Wrong-Way Crash In Niskayuna That Killed 'Glue To Our Families'
More than a year after a 68-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in the region by a drunk driver, the man responsible has admitted fault. Mark Brodie, age 63, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to a host of charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, in Schenectady County Court on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the death of Denise Guthinger.
Arrest made in Cairo hit-and-run
A hit-and-run crash in Cairo led to an arrest. The crash happened Sunday morning around 6:45 on County Route 67. One driver tried to pass another, and ended up running a car off the road, state police said. That caused the car to hit a mailbox. One person was hurt....
