Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — Schenectady Police efforts to search the Mohawk River in an attempt to recover missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey have been temporarily halted due to the frozen condition of the river. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, noted on Wednesday that the department has not conducted dive searches of the river this week in conjunction with state police due to ice, but added that the river search could resume next week if temperatures remain high and the ice dissipates.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO