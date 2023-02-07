ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 4

MJ 710
3d ago

I remember that in the 80’s in NYC, landlords burned their houses down in order to get INSURANCE MONEY pay off, which was more then if they put their homes up for sale. Sad, but true!

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, February 10

Saratoga city leaders are working on a new plan for the growing homeless population. Meanwhile, in Schenectady, a man admitted to causing the crash that killed Denise Guthinger in October 2021. The details top today's five things to know.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Grafton snowmobile ride canceled

It’s been a pretty mild February so far. And while some people enjoy warmer temperatures and the lack of snow – it’s putting a damper on some winter activities. The snowmobile ride at Grafton Lakes State Park scheduled for next Saturday, the 18th has been cancelled. But...
GRAFTON, NY
schenectadygov.com

Frozen Mohawk River temporarily halts search for missing Schenectady girl

Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — Schenectady Police efforts to search the Mohawk River in an attempt to recover missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey have been temporarily halted due to the frozen condition of the river. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, noted on Wednesday that the department has not conducted dive searches of the river this week in conjunction with state police due to ice, but added that the river search could resume next week if temperatures remain high and the ice dissipates.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Red Cross helping two people after Warrensburg building collapse

The American Red Cross is helping two people after a building collapse on Alden Avenue in Warrensburg. It happened Wednesday, the county said. NewsChannel 13 reached out to get more details about what type of building it was, the extent of the collapse and if anyone was injured, but police hadn’t heard of it.
WARRENSBURG, NY
WNYT

Saratoga National Park road closures

We’ve got an important update for anyone planning to visit the Saratoga National Historical Park. The park will be doing tree work along the park entrance road – so that means some closures. The road between the visitor center parking lot and Lohnes Road will be closed Monday...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY

A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible. What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.
HUDSON, NY
WRGB

Body of missing woman located in an abandoned Albany building

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The body of a missing woman has been recovered in an abandoned building on Central Avenue. Police say they have identified her as Sadie Kopyc, who was reported missing in Cohoes back on January 20th. Her body was located inside a building at 70 Central...
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Police say man shot dead in Albany was from Watervliet

Albany police continue to investigate a homicide at Sherman and Quail streets on Thursday afternoon. Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet was killed. Investigators don’t believe the shooting was random. They said Dias was involved in an ongoing dispute. Albany Boxing, which is owned by the City of Albany, has...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in Cairo hit-and-run

A hit-and-run crash in Cairo led to an arrest. The crash happened Sunday morning around 6:45 on County Route 67. One driver tried to pass another, and ended up running a car off the road, state police said. That caused the car to hit a mailbox. One person was hurt....
CAIRO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy