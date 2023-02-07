ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

New concerts announced at Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – New events and concerts are always being announced at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Recently they announced two new exciting shows coming up this spring and summer! First up is Alice Cooper – he’s bringing his Too Close for Comfort tour to Soaring Eagle on April 28th. Tickets go on sale this Friday! He released a new album back in 2021 called “Detroit Stories.” Also new to the lineup is an outdoor show this summer: James Taylor will be performing at the outdoor venue on June 23rd. The singer-songwriter has sold more than 100 million albums since the release of his self-titled debut in 1968. Tickets for that show go on sale this Friday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan

The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
97.9 WGRD

7 Paczki Products for the Paczki Obsessed Friends in Your Life

It's no secret that people, especially in Michigan, love their paczki. For those who don't know, a paczki (pronounced punch-key) is almost like a donut. It's fried and can be stuffed with a number of different flavored jellies or fillings. It commemorates Fat Tuesday, a Polish tradition Americans adopted in the 20th century. According to Michigan State University,
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?

"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
GRANDVILLE, MI
97.9 WGRD

How Many Major Cities are There in Michigan?

When it comes to land size, Michigan is decent compared to the rest of the states. According to statesymbolsusa.org, Michigan is 22 on the list of states from biggest to smallest. Making Michigan larger than more than half of the United States. However, we all know that size isn't everything....
MICHIGAN STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Mesmerizing Place In Michigan To See The Northern Lights

The Mitten State has plenty of incredible natural wonders like our stunning sand dunes and the largest freshwater system in the world, the Great Lakes. But there is one elusive and unpredictable natural phenomenon that few Michiganders ever get to witness. But if you’re feeling adventurous and spontaneous, you can view the northern lights in Mackinaw City, Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy