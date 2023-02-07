Read full article on original website
Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
Splash pad in downtown Muskegon getting redo after city wins very competitive $250K grant
MUSKEGON, MI – Plans to construct a new splash pad in downtown Muskegon are moving forward after the city received a highly competitive $250,000 grant from the State of Michigan. The city was one of 21 communities awarded Spark grants totaling more than $14 million in the first round...
Ethel B. Coe was the 1st Black woman to run for Public Office in Grand Rapids
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Robert W. Claytor, the first Black doctor at Saint Mary’s and Butterworth hospitals, humanitarian, and founder of the Grand Rapids Urban League.
West Michigan pastry chain opens its first Grand Rapids shop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A popular West Michigan pastry chain is celebrating its first Grand Rapids location with a grand opening celebration next week, complete with the chance to win free treats for a year. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its six retail store in Grand Rapids at 1237 Leonard...
Grand Rapids floats stricter rules around lead paint hazards in rentals
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is floating stricter rules around lead paint and dust in rental properties in an effort to better protect children from exposure. Under the new, proposed rules, landlords would be required to test for often-unseen lead dust in their properties, and clean it up, every time they need to renew the city certificate that allows them to rent out the property.
West Lovell Street to close between Rose Street and Burdick Street for rooftop work
KALAMAZOO, MI -- West Lovell Street will be closed between Rose Street and Burdick Street during rooftop maintenance in Kalamazoo. The stretch of road will be closed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, during the work, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. Sidewalks will...
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log February 9-10, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?
"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
Fox17
Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
‘We’re scrambling to catch up:’ Black residents say river restoration engagement efforts fall short
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — With plans underway to spend millions on park and trail improvements along the Grand River in Grand Rapids, Black community leaders spoke Wednesday about the need to ensure all residents benefit from and share in those investments. Residents and community groups, including the Grand Rapids...
GRPD: 1 shot while outside Grand Rapids home
A man was hurt in a Friday afternoon shooting in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side could soon get dog park
Dog lovers living south of Fulton Street and east of Division Avenue, including those in the heavily populated 3rd Ward, have to travel elsewhere in the city for their dog’s playtime.
New playground now open in Kalamazoo invites children and parents to swing face-to-face
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Milham Park has a new playground meant to create an inclusive environment for outdoor fun. The playground also features a unique swing that allows parents and children to swing face-to-face. Work began at the 49-acre park in Kalamazoo’s Milwood neighborhood in mid-September to remove the old playground....
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
Muskegon cannabis microbusiness hosting free ‘Canna Parents’ safety event
MUSKEGON, MI - Muskegon’s second-ever cannabis microbusiness, IndiGrow, is offering parents in the community tonight to ask all the questions they have about cannabis safety. “Canna Parents” is a free event that is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 inside IndiGrow’s renovated 1909 manufacturing building, 639 W Clay...
West Michigan woman who ran home child care regularly locked kids in tents: officials
A West Michigan woman had her home child care license suspended by the state after officials say she admitted to locking children in tents “to ensure their safety.”
Water main break closes Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Nazareth Road will be closed between G Avenue and Parchmount Avenue for several days due to a water main break. The section of Nazareth Road will be closed through Monday, Feb. 13, for infrastructure repairs resulting from a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release on Friday, Feb. 10.
Miller Road to close for lead service line replacements in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Miller Road between Factory Street and Fulford Street will be closed as the city of Kalamazoo works on lead service lines. The stretch of Miller Road will be shut down from Monday, Feb. 13, through Thursday, Feb. 16, for lead service renewal work. Vehicle traffic will be...
Kalamazoo business owes couple $78K for canceled wedding, court rules
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo business owes a couple nearly $80,000, the Michigan Appeals Court ruled. The Entertainment District, of which Ryan Reedy is the principal member, is ordered to pay Caitlin Clancy and Michael Hedge $78,273 after their May 16, 2020, wedding was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
This Grand Rapids Coffee Shop for Parents is Perfect for your Next Playdate
Once you become a parent, it can feel impossible to get any time of your own. I mean, have you ever tried to take a shower with a toddler in your home? It's going to be a speed shower if you're lucky to finish before someone is at the bathroom door yelling for your help.
