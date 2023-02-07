ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

97.9 WGRD

The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan

The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids floats stricter rules around lead paint hazards in rentals

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is floating stricter rules around lead paint and dust in rental properties in an effort to better protect children from exposure. Under the new, proposed rules, landlords would be required to test for often-unseen lead dust in their properties, and clean it up, every time they need to renew the city certificate that allows them to rent out the property.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log February 9-10, 2023

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
97.9 WGRD

Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?

"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Fox17

Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good

After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Water main break closes Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Nazareth Road will be closed between G Avenue and Parchmount Avenue for several days due to a water main break. The section of Nazareth Road will be closed through Monday, Feb. 13, for infrastructure repairs resulting from a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release on Friday, Feb. 10.
KALAMAZOO, MI
