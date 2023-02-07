ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On This Is Why, Paramore Fight for the Present Moment

“Why we gotta be in a rush? My watch is just for decoration,” frontwoman Hayley Williams sings on the third track of the group’s new album, This Is Why. The group premiered the track at an album release kickoff show in their home base of Nashville on Monday, February 6th, telling the audience, “It’s really not that deep.” According to the songwriter and vocalist, it’s really just about how Williams always feels like she’s running out of time, wishing she could send thoughtful notes, have flowers handy for a neighbor, or pick out the perfect gift for a milestone.
Paramore Unleash New Album This Is Why: Stream

Have shared This Is Why, the Nashville rock group’s sixth studio album. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify. The album was produced by Carlos de la Garza, who worked with the band on their two previous LP’s, 2013’s self-titled effort and 2017’s After Laughter. For their latest offering, the current lineup, comprised of Hayley Williams, Taylor York, and Zac Farro, pushed their sound toward “electro clash and stuff that had a lot of groove” with a heavy influence from Bloc Party and “loud, ‘Wall of Sound’ emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” according to Williams.
David Guetta Used AI to Deepfake Eminem Vocals for New Song

Perhaps unable to land a proper collaboration with Eminem on his own, David Guetta has taken matters into his own hands with the help of AI. At a recent gig, the superstar DJ/producer showed off exactly what the technology can do by playing a snippet of a new song with deepfake vocals sounding eerily like the Detroit rapper.
A Definitive Ranking of Every Mötley Crüe Album

Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we follow Motley Crue’s career from their debut, 1981’s Too Fast for Love, to their last album, 2008’s Saints of Los Angeles.
Wet Leg Quote Alex Turner in BRIT Awards Acceptance Speech

Nine years ago, Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner waxed poetic about rock ‘n’ roll in one of the more memorable awards show speeches in recent memory. Upon winning Album of the Year at the 2014 BRIT Awards, Turner remarked, “That rock and roll, eh? That rock and roll, it just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time, sink back into the swap.”
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup by Following Eminem on Instagram

If Megan Fox’s Instagram is any indication, she has broken off her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly. Early Sunday, Fox posted a video of a letter burning captioned with lyrics from Beyoncé’s Lemonade song “Pray You Catch Me”: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.” She also appeared to delete all photos of Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram, and followed his longtime rival, Eminem.
Camp Cope Break Up

Camp Cope, the influential Australian alternative rock group, have announced their plan to break up in 2023. The trio of singer Georgia Maq, bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, and drummer Sarah Thompson shared in a social media statement that their “last ever” performance in their hometown of Melbourne will take place March 11th.
Indigo De Souza Announces New Album All of This Will End, Shares “Younger & Dumber”: Stream

Indigo De Souza has announced her new album, All of This Will End, out on April 28th via Saddle Creek. As a preview, she’s shared the lead single “Younger & Dumber.”. In a press statement, the North Carolina-based artist described the follow-up to 2021’s Any Shape You Take as feeling “more true to me than anything ever has.” It was inspired by some of the most resonant moments of her life, including memories of her childhood, collecting herself in parking lots, the ecstatic trips spent wandering the Appalachian mountains and southern swamps with friends, and the times she had to stand up for herself. Pre-orders for All of This Will End are ongoing; check out the artwork and tracklist below.
