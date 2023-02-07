Read full article on original website
Squid Announce New Album O Monolith, Share “Swing (In a Dream)”: Stream
Squid have announced their second studio album, O Monolith. The project arrives in full on June 9th, while the first look at the record, “Swing (In a Dream),” is available to stream now. Louis Borlase, Ollie Judge, Arthur Leadbetter, Laurie Nankivell, and Anton Pearson debuted as Squid with...
On This Is Why, Paramore Fight for the Present Moment
“Why we gotta be in a rush? My watch is just for decoration,” frontwoman Hayley Williams sings on the third track of the group’s new album, This Is Why. The group premiered the track at an album release kickoff show in their home base of Nashville on Monday, February 6th, telling the audience, “It’s really not that deep.” According to the songwriter and vocalist, it’s really just about how Williams always feels like she’s running out of time, wishing she could send thoughtful notes, have flowers handy for a neighbor, or pick out the perfect gift for a milestone.
Paramore Unleash New Album This Is Why: Stream
Have shared This Is Why, the Nashville rock group’s sixth studio album. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify. The album was produced by Carlos de la Garza, who worked with the band on their two previous LP’s, 2013’s self-titled effort and 2017’s After Laughter. For their latest offering, the current lineup, comprised of Hayley Williams, Taylor York, and Zac Farro, pushed their sound toward “electro clash and stuff that had a lot of groove” with a heavy influence from Bloc Party and “loud, ‘Wall of Sound’ emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” according to Williams.
David Guetta Used AI to Deepfake Eminem Vocals for New Song
Perhaps unable to land a proper collaboration with Eminem on his own, David Guetta has taken matters into his own hands with the help of AI. At a recent gig, the superstar DJ/producer showed off exactly what the technology can do by playing a snippet of a new song with deepfake vocals sounding eerily like the Detroit rapper.
Sleaford Mods Recruit Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw for New Single “Force 10 from Navarone”: Stream
Sleaford Mods have shared another sample of their upcoming album UK GRIM with a new single called “Force 10 from Navarone,” featuring a fellow Brit, Florence Shaw from Dry Cleaning. Atop Andrew Fearn’s restless electronic thrums, “Force 10 from Navarone” unpacks the moral pros and cons of trying...
Win Tickets to boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy’s Re:SET Concert Series in Your City
You won’t have to travel far to catch one of the best live music experiences around this summer. AEG’s new Re:SET Concert Series is bringing an all-star, artist-curated lineup to 12 US cities, spearheaded by boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy. Each artist has handpicked a lineup that...
Church of Satan: Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammys Performance Was “Nothing Special”
While conservatives declared Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ demonic Grammy performance literally “evil,” actual experts in the subject were decidedly unimpressed, with a representative of the Church of Satan calling the set merely “alright.”. Smith and Petras performed their No. 1 hit “Unholy” with plenty of...
A Definitive Ranking of Every Mötley Crüe Album
Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we follow Motley Crue’s career from their debut, 1981’s Too Fast for Love, to their last album, 2008’s Saints of Los Angeles.
Poison Ruïn Announce New Album Härvest, Unveil Video for Title Track: Stream
Philadelphia post-punk band Poison Ruïn have inked a deal with Relapse Records for the release of their new album Härvest, out April 14th. A video for the title track can be seen below. The buzz surrounding the group is well-deserved, as proven by “Härvest.” The track offers a...
Wet Leg Quote Alex Turner in BRIT Awards Acceptance Speech
Nine years ago, Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner waxed poetic about rock ‘n’ roll in one of the more memorable awards show speeches in recent memory. Upon winning Album of the Year at the 2014 BRIT Awards, Turner remarked, “That rock and roll, eh? That rock and roll, it just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time, sink back into the swap.”
Heavy Song of the Week: Poison Ruïn Go Medieval on Post-Punk Ripper “Härvest”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the accolade goes to “Härvest” by Philly post-punk band Poison Ruïn. With a freshly inked deal with...
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup by Following Eminem on Instagram
If Megan Fox’s Instagram is any indication, she has broken off her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly. Early Sunday, Fox posted a video of a letter burning captioned with lyrics from Beyoncé’s Lemonade song “Pray You Catch Me”: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.” She also appeared to delete all photos of Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram, and followed his longtime rival, Eminem.
Mötley Crüe Play First Show with New Guitarist John 5: Setlist + Video
Mötley Crüe performed their first show with new guitarist John 5 on Friday night (February 10th) in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The concert kicked off the Crüe’s 2023 co-headlining world tour with Def Leppard. John 5, a longtime member of Rob Zombie’s band, was recruited by...
Jessie Ware Announces New Album That! Feels! Good!, Shares “Pearls”: Stream
Jessie Ware is back: The disco-pop artist has announced her new album That! Feels Good!, and ahead of its April 28th release, she’s offered a sample of what’s to come with today’s new single “Pearls.”. In a press release, Ware said that That! Feels! Good! “stems...
A R I Z O N A Sign to Fueled By Ramen, Release New Single “Moving On”: Exclusive
New Jersey electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A has signed with Fueled By Ramen, Consequence can exclusively announce today (February 8th). Along with news of the signing, the group has released their latest single “Moving On” with an accompanying music video. Consisting of guitarist Nathan...
Song of the Week: Linkin Park’s “Lost” Is an Emotional Reminder of What We Once Had
Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Linkin Park unearths a rousing cut from Meteora for its upcoming 20th anniversary.
Jon Wurster Leaves Superchunk: “My Heart Just Isn’t in It Anymore”
Jon Wurster has announced he is stepping away from Superchunk after more than three decades. The longtime drummer shared the news on February 10th, noting the “rock and roll weirdness” of the announcement lining up with the 30th anniversary of the indie rockers’ third studio LP, On the Mouth.
Camp Cope Break Up
Camp Cope, the influential Australian alternative rock group, have announced their plan to break up in 2023. The trio of singer Georgia Maq, bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, and drummer Sarah Thompson shared in a social media statement that their “last ever” performance in their hometown of Melbourne will take place March 11th.
Indigo De Souza Announces New Album All of This Will End, Shares “Younger & Dumber”: Stream
Indigo De Souza has announced her new album, All of This Will End, out on April 28th via Saddle Creek. As a preview, she’s shared the lead single “Younger & Dumber.”. In a press statement, the North Carolina-based artist described the follow-up to 2021’s Any Shape You Take as feeling “more true to me than anything ever has.” It was inspired by some of the most resonant moments of her life, including memories of her childhood, collecting herself in parking lots, the ecstatic trips spent wandering the Appalachian mountains and southern swamps with friends, and the times she had to stand up for herself. Pre-orders for All of This Will End are ongoing; check out the artwork and tracklist below.
Static-X Announce New Album with Final Wayne Static Recordings, Unveil NIN Cover: Stream
Static-X have announced Project Regeneration: Vol. 2, a new album featuring the final recordings of late frontman Wayne Static. In advance of its November 3rd release, the band has unveiled the first single, a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Terrible Lie.”. Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 follows Vol. 1,...
