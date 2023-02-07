Get the Perfect No-Makeup Look With Help From Celebrity Makeup Artist Yolonda Frederick-Thompson

The artist behind several of Ciara’s looks is known for her ability to enhance her clients’ natural beauty.

SI Swimsuit ’ s “ Beauty Boost ” series offers expert advice on makeup, hair styling, fashion and all things beauty from leading professionals in the industry. This month, the series features tips from Black hair and makeup stylists who have worked on SI Swimsuit photo shoots.

Yolonda Frederick-Thompson, an award-winning celebrity makeup artist and skincare expert, has been a creative force in the beauty and entertainment industries since 1998. She has traveled the world, working in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Caribbean. Frederick-Thompson was responsible for Ciara ’ s stunning look on the cover of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue.

“I have always been fascinated by beauty and aesthetics,” Frederick-Thompson says. “But I didn’t fall in love with makeup until I understood the connection between enhancing one’s natural beauty and boosting self-esteem. I love making people feel beautiful and confident.”

Frederick-Thompson refined her skills at Aveda and Van Michael Salons as a senior master makeup artist for more than seven years before starting her freelance career. She gained recognition as the key makeup artist for the Grammy-winning group TLC and has since worked with Usher, Ciara, Jennifer Hudson, Harrison Ford, Ludacris, Melissa Etheridge and Cassie, among others. Known for her attention to detail, Frederick-Thompson is acclaimed for her flawless skin and natural makeup aesthetic.

In addition to her career in the beauty industry, Frederick-Thompson is the inventor of the patented iPhone makeup palette clutch case, Glam Or Ring®️. “My focus as a makeup artist is to enhance one’s natural beauty without disrupting their unique features,” she says.

For a seamless, effortless makeup look, try the products that Frederick-Thompson recommends in this guide.

Base

“The most critical step in creating naturally radiant makeup is plumping and hydrating the skin before the application. So I always start with OAM’s Vitamin C Hydrating Moisturizer and the Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer to prep the skin before applying foundation.”

Brows

“Next, I focus on the brows. Since the brows frame the face they should add balance without overpowering the features. I love using Benefit’s Brow Microfilling Pen. Its three-prong tip creates the perfect hair-like strokes to form a naturally symmetric brow. I follow with a sweep of color on the lid and lash line using Bobbi Brown’s Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick for definition.”

Lashes

“For me, the lashes that always deliver the perfect punch are the No. 424 Naked Lashes by Ardell. And here’s a tip: I like lifting the outside corner to create the illusion of a gorgeous winged-shaped eye.”

Foundation

“The most important element to get right is matching the correct foundation shade for the skin tone. One of my favorite foundations is Bounce by Beauty Blender. Its richly pigmented, flexible consistency stretches and moves with the face like a second skin. If you nail the foundation, you’re on the right track.”

Setting Powder

“Then I dust on a finely milled, sheer setting powder to seal the deal! I love Danessa Myricks Evolution Setting Powder because it’s like fairy dust creating a luxurious finish that lasts all day!”

Blush

“Next, a dab of Makeup by Mario’s Soft Pop Blush Stick to the apples of the cheeks, and a bit of contouring around the perimeter using Bobbi Brown’s Bronzing Powder adds more dimension to the face.”

Lips

“For lips, I first contour the lip line using feathered strokes with Kevin Aucoin’s Unforgettable Lip Definer in a shade like New Naked. For a more natural pout, I suggest using a neutral shade two shades warmer than one’s complexion.”

Highlighter

“Next, I sweep on Iconic London’s Luminous Powder to the high points of the face. Then I apply a sheer fleshy nude lipstick like Uoma Beauty’s Black Magic Hypnotic High Shine Lipstick in Feminist for a healthy and reflective pop.”

Setting Spray

“Finally, finishing up any look with a great setting spray is a must, and Danessa Myricks’s Dewey Forever Mist delivers a perfectly natural radiant finish.”