Read full article on original website
Related
The Mystery of the Lost San Saba Mine: A Treasure Hunt in the Heart of Texas
Deep in the heart of Texas lies a mystery that has captivated the imaginations of treasure hunters, historians, and adventurers for centuries. The Lost San Saba Mine is said to be one of the greatest treasures of the American frontier, a vast horde of silver and gold waiting to be discovered. Despite numerous attempts to locate the mine over the years, it remains one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the Southwest.
No Way! The Most Haunted Lake In America Is In Texas? True, Creepy Story
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Giant sea scorpion species discovered in New Mexico
Scientists have discovered a giant ancient sea scorpion species in New Mexico that lived between 307 and 303 million years ago.Hibbertopterus lamsdelli was over a metre long and likely lived in a marine-influenced estuary fed by a river delta, according to a new study published in the journal Historical Biology.It belonged to an extinct group of aquatic arthropod invertebrate animals and likely fed on small crustaceans, invertebrate larvae and gastropod eggs, said scientists, including those from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History in the US.Such hibbertopterid sea scorpions are exceedingly rare worldwide, with this newly earthed fossil being...
Missing California Hiker Identified as ‘Warlock’ Star Julian Sands
Authorities are searching for Julian Sands, a prolific English actor known for starring in films like The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, and Warlock, after he vanished on a hike in California’s San Gabriel Mountains last week. Sands, 65, was reported missing by his family on Friday evening after last being seen in the Mt. Baldy area, according to ABC News’ Los Angeles affiliate. Search efforts for Sands and at least one other missing hiker, a man identified as Bob Gregory of Hawthorne, were curtailed on Wednesday due to icy and adverse conditions, officials said. Crews have responded to 14 rescue calls on and around Mt. Baldy in the past month, authorities said Tuesday. Sands, who has been acting since the mid-1980s, is also known for his roles in Arachnophobia and Leaving Las Vegas, and for his television work on shows like 24 and Smallville. View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sanbernardinocountysheriff) Read it at KABC-TV
Former Texas teachers explain why they called it quits
Former teachers are sharing why they left the classroom.
'The Boys' actor credits Texas hospital with life-saving cancer treatments
He hopes his story will help others get the courage to get cancer screenings.
San Antonio native Kevin Alejandro stars as a firefighter on ‘Fire Country’
The show was just renewed for a second season.
Elizabeth Chambers speaks on Armie Hammer allegations for the first time
Spoiler alert: She's thriving!
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in Oregon
Finding gold, of any size, is an incredible feat, like finding a needle in a mountain-sized haystack. The hunger for gold has driven many fortune-seekers to rush to remote mountains and rivers in search of this precious yellow mineral. First discovered at the Reed Mine in North Carolina in 1799, the hunt for gold has been active in the United States ever since. Western states, including Oregon, have turned out to be the country’s biggest gold producers. In this article discover when and where Oregon’s largest gold nugget was found, what it would be worth today, and how you and your family can pan for gold on your next trip to Oregon.
Circuit of the Americas adds coasters, new opening for amusement park
COTALAND will have 27 roller coasters by 2024.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Tree in Texas
Texas is known for its farms, the Tornado Valley, and astounding fossil discoveries, but did you know it’s also home to some amazing ancient trees? Let’s discover the oldest tree in Texas. The Oldest Tree in Texas. The oldest tree in Texas is the Goose Island Oak, aka...
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0