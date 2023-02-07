Read full article on original website
This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?
Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce 2023 Tour Dates
Hot off their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have announced a run of 2023 tour dates. The trek begins March 9th, when the musical and life partners join James Taylor, the John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., and more in performing at the Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting people with HIV/AIDS. From there, the duo will play headlining gigs down the East Coast before teaming up with P!NK for more shows across the United States. See their full tour itinerary below.
Roger Waters re-recorded 'The Dark Side of the Moon' because 'not enough people recognized what it’s about'
While he’s officially credited with writing the lyrics to Pink Floyd’s 1973 album ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon,’ as well as composing three tracks, and co-writing two more, Roger Waters is moving to make the record his very own.
Roger Waters: “David Gilmour and Rick Wright? They can’t write songs, they’ve nothing to say”
Roger Waters performs in Moscow, 2018. Credit: Epsilon / Getty. Roger Waters has levelled fresh criticism at his former Pink Floyd bandmates David Gilmour and the late Rick Wright, proclaiming they “can’t write songs”. In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph where he revealed that he had...
David Gilmour and wife attack Roger Waters with claims of antisemitism
David Gilmour has attacked his former Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters on Twitter, continuing a decades-long rift between the pair with claims of antisemitism. Yesterday (February 6), Gilmour’s wife, the author Polly Samson, shared a pointed tweet in which she accused Waters of being “antisemitic to [his] rotten core”.
Madonna Set for 40th Anniversary Tour in 2023
Madonna is reportedly planning a 40th anniversary tour, which will kick off in late 2023. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of her eponymous debut album, Madonna will perform music from her entire catalog of 14 albums, from Madonna in 1983 through her most recent release, Madame X, in 2019 on the tour, in addition to pulling from her 38 top 10 hits and 12 No. 1s.
Skinny Puppy Announce 2023 North American Farewell Tour
Skinny Puppy have announced a farewell tour that will also serve as a celebration of their 40th anniversary as a band. The Spring 2023 North American trek kicks off April 6th in San Antonio, Texas, and runs through May 9th in Seattle. Led into Gold will provide support. A Live...
Win Tickets to boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy’s Re:SET Concert Series in Your City
You won’t have to travel far to catch one of the best live music experiences around this summer. AEG’s new Re:SET Concert Series is bringing an all-star, artist-curated lineup to 12 US cities, spearheaded by boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy. Each artist has handpicked a lineup that...
Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, and a Toy Goat Cover Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers”: Watch
Kevin Bacon can buy himself flowers. The actor took to his social media today, along with his wife Kyra Sedgwick, to cover Miley Cyrus’ smash hit “Flowers” — featuring the stylings of a screaming toy goat. For the uninitiated, Bacon has been posting videos of himself...
Sunny Day Real Estate Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Including Rescheduled Shows
Now that all the members of Sunny Day Real Estate are back in commission, they’ve revealed the rescheduled tour dates of their ongoing reunion tour, along with a run of newly-announced North American 2023 shows. The emo stalwarts postponed the December leg of their reunion tour after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand.
Squid Announce New Album O Monolith, Share “Swing (In a Dream)”: Stream
Squid have announced their second studio album, O Monolith. The project arrives in full on June 9th, while the first look at the record, “Swing (In a Dream),” is available to stream now. Louis Borlase, Ollie Judge, Arthur Leadbetter, Laurie Nankivell, and Anton Pearson debuted as Squid with...
Elijah Wood Blasts AMC for Penalizing “Lower Income” People with New Pricing Policy
Elijah Wood has criticized AMC Theaters for its new policy basing ticket pricing on seat location. In a tweet, the actor pointed out how the Sightline initiative could hurt people with lower incomes. “The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all,” Wood wrote. “This...
Pearla Breaks Down Debut Album Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming Track by Track: Exclusive
Track by Track is a recurring feature series in which artists share the story behind every song on their latest release. Today, Pearla breaks down her new album, Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming. Brooklyn-based artist Pearla (born Nicole Rodriguez) has released her debut album, Oh Glistening Onion, The...
Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American Tour with Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran have announced a 2023 North American tour with support from Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille. The “Future Past North American Tour” comes in support of Duran Duran’s latest album of the same name. Consisting of 26 shows, the trek kicks off with an appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley on May 27th. The tour then hits cities like Seattle, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, and Philadelphia, as well as Morrison, Colorado — where Duran Duran will play two nights at the famed Red Rocks. Check out the full schedule below, and stay tuned for new on additional shows in New York City and Los Angeles.
Iron Maiden’s Eddie – A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal’s Best Mascot
A street-walking axe murderer, the Devil's puppet, a lobotomized asylum patient, an Egyptian pharaoh, a cyborg... a tree (a menacing one at that), a fighter pilot, a storm hovering over a futuristic London, a gigantic space alien, a Mayan warrior... regardless of what form and no matter what horrific, metamorphosing torture he endures, Iron Maiden's Eddie has served as the most essential visual representation any band, metal or otherwise, could have.
Cake Announce 2023 Tour
Cake have announced a headlining Summer 2023 tour. After a May appearance at Mill Valley Music Fest, “An Evening with Cake” will kick off on June 20th in San Diego. It will make stops in Los Angeles, Boston, and New York City before wrapping up on July 23rd in Philadelphia. See the full itinerary below.
How to Get Tickets to Blink-182’s 2023 Reunion Tour
Blink-182 have returned under their classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker, and the pop-punk trio are clearly “Feeling This” reunion because tickets to their world tour span all the way into 2024. The massive trek will mark their first live performances together in nearly a decade and will also cover new ground with the addition of their first Latin American leg on top of full North American, European, and Australian runs.
On This Is Why, Paramore Fight for the Present Moment
“Why we gotta be in a rush? My watch is just for decoration,” frontwoman Hayley Williams sings on the third track of the group’s new album, This Is Why. The group premiered the track at an album release kickoff show in their home base of Nashville on Monday, February 6th, telling the audience, “It’s really not that deep.” According to the songwriter and vocalist, it’s really just about how Williams always feels like she’s running out of time, wishing she could send thoughtful notes, have flowers handy for a neighbor, or pick out the perfect gift for a milestone.
Whitechapel to Perform The Valley in Full on Spring 2023 US Tour
Whitechapel have announced a spring 2023 US tour that will see the metal act performing its 2019 album The Valley in its entirety each night. Dates kick off April 14th in Atlanta and run through May 13th in Nashville. Archspire, Signs of the Swarm, and Metal Blade labelmates Entheos will provide support.
Django Django Announce New Album Off Planet, Share Part 1: Stream
UK quartet Django Django have announced their new album, Off Planet, which will be released in full on June 16th via Because Music. Part 1 is available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify. Off Planet will be released in four parts, with each installment representing a separate “planet.”...
