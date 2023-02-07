ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Researchers reveal how bacterial electrochemical energy powers antibiotic tolerance

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are a looming threat to global health. Bacteria that develop genetic resistance to antibiotics cause millions of human deaths annually. Yet genetic resistance is only one of the many ways bacteria can survive antibiotics. Researchers from Texas A&M University are investigating how bacteria develop tolerance to antibiotics without...
Phys.org

Does increasing farm productivity relieve pressure on remaining natural areas? Study suggests only among native people

Increasing farming intensity increases pressure to clear remnant native vegetation, a new study has shown. It is the opposite of what was expected. The international collaboration between researchers in Germany, Belgium, Spain and Charles Darwin University (CDU) in Australia found that deforestation was highest in export-focused countries. CDU Conservation and...
Phys.org

Research finds well water risks more detectable during warmer weather

Over 44 million people in the United States depend on private drinking water wells that are not federally regulated. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire and collaborating institutions found that current monitoring practices do not accurately reflect groundwater pollution risks because spikes in harmful bacteria, like those from animal and human waste, vary depending on the season—with highest levels observed from testing conducted in summer months when temperatures are over 90 F (32 C).
Phys.org

Scientists create new functional morphology index to understand how ancestors of modern birds used their wings

Scientists at Nagoya University in Japan have developed an index to estimate how a bird uses its wings for flight or other locomotion by measuring the strength of the coracoid bone and the animal's body mass. It should improve our understanding of how extinct animals used their wings and the different patterns of wing-propelled locomotion that emerged as birds evolved. Their findings were published in the Journal of Anatomy.
Phys.org

How does biodiversity change globally? Detecting accurate trends may be currently unfeasible

Existing data are too biased to provide a reliable picture of the global average of local species richness trends. This is the conclusion of an international research team led by the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). The authors recommend prioritizing local...
Medical News Today

Vitamin D supplements may help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Systemic review and meta-analysis have found that individuals with prediabetes could lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 15% by supplementing with vitamin D. However, the reduction of risk with vitamin D was not as great as the reduction achieved by making intensive lifestyle modifications, another study showed.
Medical News Today

Dementia only causes about 41% of cognitive decline: Study identifies other predictors

Cognitive decline naturally occurs as we age, with a common belief that dementia is the cause in most cases. Researchers at the Ohio State University say there are more factors causing cognitive decline than we once thought. Socioeconomic factors, physical health measures, and behaviors, including exercise and smoking, accounted for...
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that certain social factors can predict early death in older adults

Social factors affect an individual's future health, but there's currently no practical way to summarize their prognostic impact. Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the University of California, San Francisco recently took a comprehensive inventory of older adults' social attributes and distilled it into a short survey that can predict longevity.
Phys.org

Licorice leaf extract is a promising plant protectant for conventional and organic agriculture

Pesticides have proven effective in protecting crop yield against plant pathogens, but the environmental detriment to nontarget organisms has prompted a tug-of-war between organic and conventional agriculture practices. This poses the question: How can growers and farmers sustain their business in the safest, most responsible way?. While copper, a naturally...
MedicalXpress

Study confirms pancreatic cancer rates rising faster in women than men

In a large-scale nationwide study, investigators from Cedars-Sinai Cancer have confirmed that rates of pancreatic cancer are rising—and are rising faster among younger women, particularly Black women, than among men of the same age. Their work was published today in the peer-reviewed journal Gastroenterology. "We can tell that the...
Phys.org

New insight into the relationship between slow slip events and the build-up and release of tectonic strain

The Japanese archipelago is actively undergoing seismic shifts due to interactions between the oceanic plate and the continental plate. At the plate boundaries located directly beneath areas of Japan (especially the Bungo Channel, Tokai and Boso-Oki regions), slow slip events (SSEs) occur, which involve gradual aseismic slipping taking place at a recurrence interval of several years.
Phys.org

Scientists invent 3D printed fiber microprobe for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissues

Fiber sensing scientists at Shenzhen University have developed a compact fiber optical nanomechanical probe (FONP) for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissue and even single cells. Publishing in the journal International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing, the researchers from Shenzhen University applied femtosecond laser-induced two‐photon polymerization technology to fabricate a...
Phys.org

Aggregated gold nanoparticle conjugates for multimodal imaging and synergistic phototherapy

National University of Singapore chemists have discovered that aggregated, photosensitized, gold nanoparticle conjugates can be used for multimodal imaging and synergistic phototherapy to destroy cancer cells effectively at power densities below the skin tolerance threshold. The research is published in the journal Nano Today. Phototherapy techniques such as photodynamic therapy...
Phys.org

Scientists develop AI-based method to predict RNA modifications

A team of researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) has developed a software method that accurately predicts chemical modifications of RNA molecules from genomic data. Their method, called m6Anet, was published in Nature Methods. Within the RNA, different types...

