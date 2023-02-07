Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers reveal how bacterial electrochemical energy powers antibiotic tolerance
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are a looming threat to global health. Bacteria that develop genetic resistance to antibiotics cause millions of human deaths annually. Yet genetic resistance is only one of the many ways bacteria can survive antibiotics. Researchers from Texas A&M University are investigating how bacteria develop tolerance to antibiotics without...
Eye drops have been linked to death and vision loss in a multi-state bacterial outbreak. An eye doctor recommends 3 steps to make sure your eye drops are safe.
EzriCare Artificial Tears were recalled after they were linked to a drug-resistant bacteria in 55 people. Here's how to know if your drops are safe.
Adding this ingredient to your cup of coffee may provide anti-inflammatory benefits
A combo of proteins and antioxidants can help combat inflammation.
Which vitamins may help combat fatigue and boost energy, according to dietitians
Certain vitamins, like B vitamins or vitamin D, may be able to help alleviate feeling tired or fatigued, especially for those who are deficient.
Phys.org
Does increasing farm productivity relieve pressure on remaining natural areas? Study suggests only among native people
Increasing farming intensity increases pressure to clear remnant native vegetation, a new study has shown. It is the opposite of what was expected. The international collaboration between researchers in Germany, Belgium, Spain and Charles Darwin University (CDU) in Australia found that deforestation was highest in export-focused countries. CDU Conservation and...
Phys.org
Research finds well water risks more detectable during warmer weather
Over 44 million people in the United States depend on private drinking water wells that are not federally regulated. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire and collaborating institutions found that current monitoring practices do not accurately reflect groundwater pollution risks because spikes in harmful bacteria, like those from animal and human waste, vary depending on the season—with highest levels observed from testing conducted in summer months when temperatures are over 90 F (32 C).
Phys.org
Scientists create new functional morphology index to understand how ancestors of modern birds used their wings
Scientists at Nagoya University in Japan have developed an index to estimate how a bird uses its wings for flight or other locomotion by measuring the strength of the coracoid bone and the animal's body mass. It should improve our understanding of how extinct animals used their wings and the different patterns of wing-propelled locomotion that emerged as birds evolved. Their findings were published in the Journal of Anatomy.
Phys.org
How does biodiversity change globally? Detecting accurate trends may be currently unfeasible
Existing data are too biased to provide a reliable picture of the global average of local species richness trends. This is the conclusion of an international research team led by the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). The authors recommend prioritizing local...
Medical News Today
Vitamin D supplements may help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes
Systemic review and meta-analysis have found that individuals with prediabetes could lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 15% by supplementing with vitamin D. However, the reduction of risk with vitamin D was not as great as the reduction achieved by making intensive lifestyle modifications, another study showed.
Medical News Today
Dementia only causes about 41% of cognitive decline: Study identifies other predictors
Cognitive decline naturally occurs as we age, with a common belief that dementia is the cause in most cases. Researchers at the Ohio State University say there are more factors causing cognitive decline than we once thought. Socioeconomic factors, physical health measures, and behaviors, including exercise and smoking, accounted for...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that certain social factors can predict early death in older adults
Social factors affect an individual's future health, but there's currently no practical way to summarize their prognostic impact. Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the University of California, San Francisco recently took a comprehensive inventory of older adults' social attributes and distilled it into a short survey that can predict longevity.
Phys.org
Licorice leaf extract is a promising plant protectant for conventional and organic agriculture
Pesticides have proven effective in protecting crop yield against plant pathogens, but the environmental detriment to nontarget organisms has prompted a tug-of-war between organic and conventional agriculture practices. This poses the question: How can growers and farmers sustain their business in the safest, most responsible way?. While copper, a naturally...
Are there places you should still mask in, forever? Three experts weigh in
NPR asked COVID-19 experts how we should keep weighing risk as we enter the fourth year of the pandemic.
marthastewart.com
Great News for Coffee Drinkers: Your Daily Cup Could Help Lower Your Blood Pressure, According to New Study
Do you love to drink coffee throughout the day? If so, you might be doing your health a favor. According to science, this beloved beverage is more than just a pick-me-up: A new study published in the journal Nutrients found that those who enjoy one to three cups of joe each day had lower blood pressure than non-coffee drinkers.
Phys.org
Chess players perform worse when air quality is poor—and other high-skilled workers could be affected
Humans are exposed to air pollution almost everywhere. The World Health Organization estimate that 99% of the world's population breathe in polluted air each day. Chess players competing indoors are no exception—and it can affect their performance. A recent study conducted by researchers from Maastricht University (Netherlands) and the...
MedicalXpress
Study confirms pancreatic cancer rates rising faster in women than men
In a large-scale nationwide study, investigators from Cedars-Sinai Cancer have confirmed that rates of pancreatic cancer are rising—and are rising faster among younger women, particularly Black women, than among men of the same age. Their work was published today in the peer-reviewed journal Gastroenterology. "We can tell that the...
Phys.org
New insight into the relationship between slow slip events and the build-up and release of tectonic strain
The Japanese archipelago is actively undergoing seismic shifts due to interactions between the oceanic plate and the continental plate. At the plate boundaries located directly beneath areas of Japan (especially the Bungo Channel, Tokai and Boso-Oki regions), slow slip events (SSEs) occur, which involve gradual aseismic slipping taking place at a recurrence interval of several years.
Phys.org
Scientists invent 3D printed fiber microprobe for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissues
Fiber sensing scientists at Shenzhen University have developed a compact fiber optical nanomechanical probe (FONP) for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissue and even single cells. Publishing in the journal International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing, the researchers from Shenzhen University applied femtosecond laser-induced two‐photon polymerization technology to fabricate a...
Phys.org
Aggregated gold nanoparticle conjugates for multimodal imaging and synergistic phototherapy
National University of Singapore chemists have discovered that aggregated, photosensitized, gold nanoparticle conjugates can be used for multimodal imaging and synergistic phototherapy to destroy cancer cells effectively at power densities below the skin tolerance threshold. The research is published in the journal Nano Today. Phototherapy techniques such as photodynamic therapy...
Phys.org
Scientists develop AI-based method to predict RNA modifications
A team of researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) has developed a software method that accurately predicts chemical modifications of RNA molecules from genomic data. Their method, called m6Anet, was published in Nature Methods. Within the RNA, different types...
