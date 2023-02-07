Read full article on original website
Luka Doncic Reacts to Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns Trade
View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns immediately ascended themselves up the list of championship favorites when they made a trade to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Already considered contenders with Devin Booker and Chris Paul, Phoenix solidified themselves as the favorites in the Western Conference by acquiring one of the best players in the world.
The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday’s Celtics-Sixers Game
Boston converting blocks into buckets is a common theme in the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Sixers game. Protecting the Rim at One End Leads to Finishing Above it at the Other. Luke Kornet gets help from Sam Hauser, who's pinching in, then shows before retreating back...
Lakers: D’Angelo Russell’s Hatred of Teammate Paved Way for Trade to LA
Lakers fans need no introduction when it comes to their newest, and old, point guard addition in D'Angelo Russell. The Ohio State product was drafted with the No. 2 pick by the franchise back in 2015 and found himself playing in a system that featured many young pieces and Kobe Bryant at the end of his career.
LA Clippers Trade Reggie Jackson for Mason Plumlee
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers said goodbye to fan favorite Reggie Jackson today in a move that the team legitimately needed to make. Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round pick were sent to the Charlotte Hornets for Mason Plumlee. The Clippers desperately needed a...
Social Media Jokes Jeanie Buss-Dwyane Wade Interaction at LeBron James Record-Breaking Game Led To Mike Conley Trade To Lakers
LeBron James made NBA history Tuesday night by becoming the No. 1 scorer in NBA history. Several videos of James’ shot and celebration were trending online. But there was one video away from the action that garnered attention as well. Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss was seen giving...
Injury Report: Thunder and Blazers Both Missing Pieces Ahead of Friday Meeting
Oklahoma City will play its first game post trade deadline after dealing Mike Muscala and Darius Bazley on Thursday. The Thunder continue to push toward the All Star Break after a hot January, which ended with a loss to the Warriors. The Thunder continue to reach a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star break.
Sixers Trade Target Jarred Vanderbilt is Off the Market
NBA veteran Jarred Vanderbilt is on the move, as expected. After weeks of being a popular name on the Utah Jazz’s trade block, Vanderbilt has been traded. Last week, the Sixers were linked to Vanderbilt as they’ve been on the hunt for a backup center. As Yahoo Sports'’s Jake Fischer noted, Vanderbilt was becoming a top target for Philadelphia.
Luka Doncic’s Mavs ‘Likely’ to Re-Sign Kyrie Irving in Free Agency? Here’s How
SACRAMENTO — The Dallas Mavericks long needed to acquire a co-star to pair with Luka Doncic to maximize their outlook to contend for an NBA title. Jalen Brunson had emerged as a possible candidate to be that player but soon departed to sign with the New York Knicks after his breakout last summer.
Celtics Reportedly ‘Engaged’ with Several Potential Buyout Candidates
The Celtics utilized the trade deadline to improve their depth at the pivot, adding floor-spacing center Mike Muscala. Boston sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City. As Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe first reported, the Celtics are sending their 2029 second-round pick and the worse of...
Lakers: How LA’s Trade Deadline Affects Their Cap Space This Offseason
Your Los Angeles Lakers will look incredibly incomplete during tonight's Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, as several players who woke up as Lakers have been shipped out of town, and several impending Lakers will not be cleared in time for the contest. The Lakers' active trade deadline...
Twitter Reacts to Jameson Williams Photo with Cade Cunningham
With several professional sports teams in Detroit in the midst of rebuilds, there has been an infusion of young talent entering the sports scene. Jameson Williams is among the most popular members of the Detroit Lions due to his speed and potential ability to blow past opposing defensive backs. The...
Report: Buccaneers Interview Another Coach With Georgia Ties
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have already interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position, have reportedly interviewed another candidate with ties to Georgia. Per the official Buccaneers website, the team interviewed current Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown. Brown was a...
Another NFL Insider links Tampa Bay to risky quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft
The man has left the arena. It's been less than two weeks since legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. This time, it feels like a permanent decision rather than the shaky path that Brady reversed on last year. That leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in...
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing for Texans OC Job
Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing with the Texans for their offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports. Arizona fired Kingsbury last month following four seasons as the team’s coach. He spent the previous nine seasons of his career either in the college ranks, as the coach of Texas Tech, and before that, offensive coordinator at Texas A&M and Houston. After getting fired, Kingsbury famously left the country for a vacation in Thailand instead of jumping into the hiring cycle.
Maverick McNealy has withdrawn (again) just five holes into second round at WM Phoenix Open
Maverick McNealy entered the week less than 100 percent. He withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week during his third round due to a left shoulder injury. Different week, same story. McNealy withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open five holes into his second round on Friday for the...
NFL Mock Draft: Bills Lose Jordan Poyer, Draft SEC Star?
The Buffalo Bills are projected to be $15.2 million over the salary cap this offseason, with a number of key contributors hitting free agency. Among those key players, starting safety Jordan Poyer could be one of them. A recent mock draft from The 33rd Team has the Buffalo Bills drafting...
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Still Heartbroken Over Playoff Loss: ‘We Let the World Down’
Considering all they went through before and during the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills were supposed to be the team of destiny, as anything short of a Super Bowl win would've resulted in complete disappointment. Instead, Buffalo's season ended with images of snow-filled sadness and frustration after a 27-10 loss...
Colts 2023 Draft Interviews: Dee Winters, LB, TCU
Dee Winters is a former three star recruit that chose to attend TCU over Arizona State and Arkansas. He had an interesting path to playing time at TCU, as he was mostly known for being a high-level wide receiver recruit in high school. Upon enrolling at TCU, the coaching staff...
Which Guardians Will Compete In The World Baseball Classic?
Fans won't have to wait long to watch some intense and meaningful baseball. Even though MLB's Opening Day won't be for another couple of months, the World Baseball Classic is right around the corner. The Cleveland Guardians will have a handful of players from all across the organization representing their...
EXCLUSIVE: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Injury Update from ‘Best Friend’ Jacob Copeland
Jacob Copeland sat down at a table inside the media room at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was Monday - three days before kickoff for the East-West Shrine Bowl - and the former Florida Gator turned Maryland Terrapin had just finished his third practice session of the week a few hours earlier.
