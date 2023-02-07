Read full article on original website
See flyover view of the solar-powered quadplex coming to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — Volta Homes won Ann Arbor’s approval this week to build an eco-friendly, 24-bedroom, quadplex apartment building that developer Doug Selby promises will be “legitimately one of the world’s most sustainable buildings.”. With efficient design and an extensive array of solar panels, The...
Ypsilanti Township leaders offer no timeline on license plate reader plan
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Nearly six months have passed since Ypsilanti Township leaders faced a barrage of questions from residents about their proposal to cover the area with more than 60 automated license plate readers, cameras capturing vehicle information police say they can use in solving serious crimes. In August,...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Boom town Milan; toxic pollution spreading in downtown Ann Arbor
And one of them right here in Washtenaw County is booming -- Milan. The downtown area’s occupancy rate in 2015 was around 60% and is currently 93% today, according to officials. Our business reporter Makayla Coffee spent some time in Milan recently to learn a little bit about what’s...
City of Adrian Public Area Closures Discussed Monday, Decision Planned for Feb. 20th Meeting
Adrian, MI – There will be a resolution before the Adrian City Commission at the next regular meeting about public area closures. After months of deliberation, community feedback, and many alterations, the group will have the opportunity to vote on the new policies. In brief, there will be a...
Tiny Michigan village’s demolition plans may be small but could be a huge difference-maker
LENNON, MI -- The scope of the demolition that’s being pursued in Lennon isn’t enough to get noticed in a bigger city, but in a little village that’s less than one square mile, the potential change in the commercial landscape couldn’t be bigger. Officials for the...
From pickleball to pathways, plan offers vision for 2 Ann Arbor-area parks
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Pickleball courts, native trees and walking trails could all be in the cards for a pair of small neighborhood parks, serving subdivisions in a heavily developed area just outside Ann Arbor city limits. After hearing from residents living near both the Seyfried and Oak Valley Drive/Waters...
Commission Approves Purchase Agreement for Mammoth Distilling to Buy 20 Acres of Wit Farm
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted, 6-0, to authorize City Administrator Greg Elliott to execute the purchase and sale agreement for 20 acres of the Wit Farm property to Mammoth Distilling. Adrian Mayor, Angie Heath, spoke to WLEN News after the vote, and talked about what this...
Toxic pollution spreading at city-owned site in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — There’s new evidence that long-known pollution on a city-owned site is spreading under Washington Street toward the Ann Arbor YMCA, and contaminants could potentially pose a threat to surrounding homes. That could accelerate the city’s plans for a big cleanup and redevelopment many years...
Contractors not paying workers required wages, Ann Arbor investigation finds
ANN ARBOR, MI — Investigations by the city of Ann Arbor show city-hired construction contractors are not paying their workers as much as they should be in some cases. Through compliance checks on job sites to enforce the city’s prevailing wage requirements, Ann Arbor found 24 contractor violations during the 2022 construction season.
Vacant car wash in Saline may transform into shopping plaza with marijuana dispensary
No Mow May is coming to Jackson, despite concerns from city workers
JACKSON, MI – Backyard lawns will be growing a little longer in Jackson this spring, with the city council’s approval to participate in No Mow May, an effort to help bees and other pollinators thrive. But not everyone is happy with the decision, with some city officials saying...
Modern home on the Huron River listed at $2.7M is ‘as distinctive as it gets’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private cul-de-sac just outside Ann Arbor’s city limits lies a contemporary architectural masterpiece that’s just hit the market. The home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is a four-bedroom, 4,300-square-foot home featuring contemporary architecture by Bloomfield Hills-based Young and Young.
Six developments to watch across Novi in 2023
NOVI — Several development projects that have taken years to begin are finally underway in Novi. Plnety of projects across the city are moving forward, with some potentially opening in the coming weeks. Here are a handful of some of the more noticeable projects taking place in the city and their current status, according to Mike McCready, the city's economic development director.
Ann Arbor School Board discusses moving meeting times up
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor School Board is considering moving up the start time of its meetings, but members aren’t all in agreement for how that proposed change and others aimed at increasing transparency and accessibility should be implemented. Board members discussed moving up the start time...
Rotary Club of Ann Arbor seeking grant proposals
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor (RCAA) is now accepting Community Service Grant request proposals whose work aligns with the theme “Helping Kids Succeed.”. Washtenaw County non-profit organizations have until Feb. 20 to complete the submission form, which can be found on the club’s website.
More changes expected for outer lots at Madison Heights Meijer
MADISON HEIGHTS — Last year saw major changes to the outer lots at the Meijer store on 13 Mile Road in Madison Heights, as part of an updated consent agreement between the city and the property’s developer. Even more changes are expected in the event of future developments.
Henry Ford Health System bringing $2.5B 'world class' medical campus, housing, retail to Detroit's New Center neighborhood
Detroit’s New Center neighborhood is set to undergo a massive transformation over the next decade, as Henry Ford Health System, the Detroit Pistons and Michigan State University made a $2.5 billion announcement Wednesday.
Washtenaw County voters will decide 7 ballot proposals in May special election
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in certain parts of Washtenaw County will have the chance to head to the polls or cast absentee ballots in May this year, as seven local tax proposals will be on the ballot in a special election. Some of the proposals, including one in the...
It’s been closed for 12 years. Now this 90-year-old bridge near Ann Arbor is finally being removed
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A bridge west of Ann Arbor that has been closed for more than a decade will soon be no more. Crews working for the Washtenaw County Road Commission are set to begin removing the bridge on Liberty Road in Lima Township beginning on Monday, Feb. 6.
Subdivision under construction north of Ann Arbor could trigger more growth nearby
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Roger Harris can remember sitting outside his cousin’s home overlooking a cornfield just north of Ann Arbor, watching deer and foxes dart across the lawn. Today, the same view is framed by a construction zone for a 264-unit housing development rising across Whitmore Lake Road,...
