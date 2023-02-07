ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See flyover view of the solar-powered quadplex coming to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI — Volta Homes won Ann Arbor’s approval this week to build an eco-friendly, 24-bedroom, quadplex apartment building that developer Doug Selby promises will be “legitimately one of the world’s most sustainable buildings.”. With efficient design and an extensive array of solar panels, The...
Six developments to watch across Novi in 2023

NOVI — Several development projects that have taken years to begin are finally underway in Novi. Plnety of projects across the city are moving forward, with some potentially opening in the coming weeks. Here are a handful of some of the more noticeable projects taking place in the city and their current status, according to Mike McCready, the city's economic development director.
Ann Arbor School Board discusses moving meeting times up

ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor School Board is considering moving up the start time of its meetings, but members aren’t all in agreement for how that proposed change and others aimed at increasing transparency and accessibility should be implemented. Board members discussed moving up the start time...
Rotary Club of Ann Arbor seeking grant proposals

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor (RCAA) is now accepting Community Service Grant request proposals whose work aligns with the theme “Helping Kids Succeed.”. Washtenaw County non-profit organizations have until Feb. 20 to complete the submission form, which can be found on the club’s website.
