Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The story of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s time with Chiefs — before Andy Reid fired him
Nick Sirianni is the first to locate his makeshift stage during Super Bowl media night, and when he sits down, the initial question arrives simultaneously. And then another. And then one more. Before Sirianni is kindly alerted that, wait a minute, the music is still blaring inside Footprint Center, and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Jaguars To Hire Former Bills Assistant Chad Hall As Receivers Coach
The Jacksonville Jaguars look in line to fill their biggest hole on the coaching staff with a top name, with the franchise reportedly landing on Chad Hall as it's next wide receivers coach. The hire was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Hall will replace former wide receivers coach...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Al Holcomb Takes a New Job
As expected, Al Holcomb will not be remaining with the Carolina Panthers. Instead, he will be taking a senior defensive assistant position with the Buffalo Bills, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Holcomb coached on Sean McDermott's defensive staff in Carolina from 2013-16 as the linebackers coach. He did...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best Eagles Prop Bets vs Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 | Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Philadelphia Eagles can score points as well as nearly any team in the league but put them in what the Super Bowl 57 odds say should be a high-scoring matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and it ought to make for some compelling player prop bets.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jimmy Johnson Knows Sean Payton’s Plan to Relaunch Russell Wilson
Pushing the envelope and creating history in professional sports can be fraught with danger, and the Denver Broncos are ready — just ask former two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson. After winning back-to-back championships with the Dallas Cowboys during their sustained period of dominance in the '90s, Johnson never tasted Lombardi glory again.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zach Gets the Call to the Hall
Zach Thomas is a Hall of Famer. The former Miami Dolphins great was announced as one of the members of the Class of 2023 during the NFL Honors show (televised by NFL Network, NBC and Peacock) on Thursday night. Thomas was elected along with cornerback Darrelle Revis, tackle Joe Thomas,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Still Heartbroken Over Playoff Loss: ‘We Let the World Down’
Considering all they went through before and during the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills were supposed to be the team of destiny, as anything short of a Super Bowl win would've resulted in complete disappointment. Instead, Buffalo's season ended with images of snow-filled sadness and frustration after a 27-10 loss...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing for Texans OC Job
Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing with the Texans for their offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports. Arizona fired Kingsbury last month following four seasons as the team’s coach. He spent the previous nine seasons of his career either in the college ranks, as the coach of Texas Tech, and before that, offensive coordinator at Texas A&M and Houston. After getting fired, Kingsbury famously left the country for a vacation in Thailand instead of jumping into the hiring cycle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Donovan McNabb Loves What He has Seen from Jalen Hurts, Talks Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX – There is plenty to be impressed about when it comes to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. For Donovan McNabb, it’s his consistency. “He impresses me all the time,” said the former longtime Eagles quarterback. “But the thing about it, listen, remember I’ve always said he was a grown man in the room. The thing I’m more impressed with about him is his consistency.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Best Fantasy Performances in Super Bowl History
When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, there is certainly the possibility we’ll see some offensive fireworks. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are all big-time fantasy players. Any and all of them are capable of posting gaudy stat lines on the road to deciding the NFL championship.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
PFF Pinpoints Broncos’ Biggest Roster Hole Entering 2023
The Denver Broncos have several needs this offseason to upgrade the roster. To most fans and analysts, the offensive line needs a massive injection of talent. With several players failing to develop over the last few seasons and previous snap earners set to hit free agency, Denver would be wise to focus heavily on upgrading the O-line as priority No. 1 now that Sean Payton has been hired as head coach. A tad more under the radar, but still pressing for the Broncos, is the team's needs at edge rusher and at running back.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike McDaniel Turns to Familiar Face for New Miami Dolphins O-line Coach
The Miami Dolphins' search for a new offensive line coach has ended with head coach Mike McDaniel turning to a former colleague. Butch Barry, who was part of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff with McDaniel in 2021, was pegged to replace Matt Applebaum as offensive line coach one week after Applebaum was fired.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Buccaneers Interview Another Coach With Georgia Ties
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have already interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position, have reportedly interviewed another candidate with ties to Georgia. Per the official Buccaneers website, the team interviewed current Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown. Brown was a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Mock Draft: Ravens Add Elite Backfield Duo?
The Baltimore Ravens' run game has long been considered a strength of their offense due to the dual-threat ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson along with a host of running backs to pair with him in the backfield. Despite the need at wide receiver, could the Ravens look to upgrade their run game further come the NFL Draft?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
EXCLUSIVE: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Injury Update from ‘Best Friend’ Jacob Copeland
Jacob Copeland sat down at a table inside the media room at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was Monday - three days before kickoff for the East-West Shrine Bowl - and the former Florida Gator turned Maryland Terrapin had just finished his third practice session of the week a few hours earlier.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Mock Draft: Bills Lose Jordan Poyer, Draft SEC Star?
The Buffalo Bills are projected to be $15.2 million over the salary cap this offseason, with a number of key contributors hitting free agency. Among those key players, starting safety Jordan Poyer could be one of them. A recent mock draft from The 33rd Team has the Buffalo Bills drafting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Close Gap in Latest Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Las Vegas Raiders remain a heavy favorite to be Aaron Rodgers’ team for the 2023 NFL season but the Green Bay Packers have closed the gap and the New York Jets remain on the fringe. In new odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Plassmeyer Could Provide Relief Out Of Phillies Bullpen
It was a small sample size, but Michael Plassmeyer showed his ability to produce at the Major League level. Plassmeyer had a 3.68 ERA in two games for the Philadelphia Phillies last season. He gave up nine hits and three earned runs in 7 1/3 innings. More than statistics, Plassmeyer...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Twitter Reacts to Jameson Williams Photo with Cade Cunningham
With several professional sports teams in Detroit in the midst of rebuilds, there has been an infusion of young talent entering the sports scene. Jameson Williams is among the most popular members of the Detroit Lions due to his speed and potential ability to blow past opposing defensive backs. The...
Comments / 0