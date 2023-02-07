Maria Menounos Expecting First Baby With Husband After 'Decade of Trying' Everything
Maria Menounos has a huge reason to celebrate because she’s going to be a mom!
After a decade-long fertility journey, the 44-year-old TV host and her husband, Keven Undergaro , are expecting their first child together, a rep confirmed to People .
“Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the One Tree Hill alum said in a statement shared with the outlet.
"Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing,” she added of the exciting news.
The former E! and Extra host also shared a sweet video with the publication documenting the first time she saw the ultrasound with her father, Constantinos, by her side.
"Oh my God," she exclaimed excitedly upon seeing her little miracle, emphasizing, "Guys, that's my baby. I love you ."
Menounos has discussed the couple’s fertility struggles at length, revealing last February that she never expected it to “take this long.”
"I thought we'd have the surrogacy thing down. We'd be implanted by now. We'd have all this excitement and that just keeps not working," she said in an episode of her Better Together YouTube series.
The cancer survivor began her journey with IVF in 2012, calling it a “very frustrating process.”
After the couple tied the knot in 2017, they considered surrogacy in 2018, but they kept hitting roadblocks along the way, including losing their first surrogate who was no longer a match medically.
She recalled feeling completely defeated, telling doctors that she was “done” and noting that “if this doesn't happen, it's definitely not meant to be.' I can't go through this process again.”
Menounous has dealt with some other health battles in recent years. In 2017, she was diagnosed with a benign tumor, called hemangioma, around the same time her mother, Litsa Menounos , was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer known as glioblastoma. She recalled to USA Today t hat they recovered from their respective surgeries together. Litsa passed away in 2021.
