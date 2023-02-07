Read full article on original website
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Al Holcomb Takes a New Job
As expected, Al Holcomb will not be remaining with the Carolina Panthers. Instead, he will be taking a senior defensive assistant position with the Buffalo Bills, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Holcomb coached on Sean McDermott's defensive staff in Carolina from 2013-16 as the linebackers coach. He did...
PFF Pinpoints Broncos’ Biggest Roster Hole Entering 2023
The Denver Broncos have several needs this offseason to upgrade the roster. To most fans and analysts, the offensive line needs a massive injection of talent. With several players failing to develop over the last few seasons and previous snap earners set to hit free agency, Denver would be wise to focus heavily on upgrading the O-line as priority No. 1 now that Sean Payton has been hired as head coach. A tad more under the radar, but still pressing for the Broncos, is the team's needs at edge rusher and at running back.
Colts 2023 Draft Interviews: Dee Winters, LB, TCU
Dee Winters is a former three star recruit that chose to attend TCU over Arizona State and Arkansas. He had an interesting path to playing time at TCU, as he was mostly known for being a high-level wide receiver recruit in high school. Upon enrolling at TCU, the coaching staff...
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Report: Buccaneers Interview Another Coach With Georgia Ties
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have already interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position, have reportedly interviewed another candidate with ties to Georgia. Per the official Buccaneers website, the team interviewed current Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach Thomas Brown. Brown was a...
Report: Eric Bieniemy ‘Remains a Viable Candidate’ for Colts HC Job
For multiple years in a row, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been subject to mass speculation surrounding his future as a coach in the NFL. The 53-year-old has interviewed with several organizations throughout the league for their open head coaching vacancies, but he has yet to land one of those jobs. As the Chiefs prepare for their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Bieniemy's name is still a popular one.
Best Chiefs Prop Bets vs Eagles in Super Bowl 57 | Isiah Pacheco, Travis Kelce & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams to make player prop bets on because they have so many stars, but a potential shootout against the Philadelphia Eagles will make these some of the best Super Bowl 57 prop bets.
Jimmy Johnson Knows Sean Payton’s Plan to Relaunch Russell Wilson
Pushing the envelope and creating history in professional sports can be fraught with danger, and the Denver Broncos are ready — just ask former two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson. After winning back-to-back championships with the Dallas Cowboys during their sustained period of dominance in the '90s, Johnson never tasted Lombardi glory again.
Donovan McNabb Loves What He has Seen from Jalen Hurts, Talks Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX – There is plenty to be impressed about when it comes to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. For Donovan McNabb, it’s his consistency. “He impresses me all the time,” said the former longtime Eagles quarterback. “But the thing about it, listen, remember I’ve always said he was a grown man in the room. The thing I’m more impressed with about him is his consistency.
Another NFL Insider links Tampa Bay to risky quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft
The man has left the arena. It's been less than two weeks since legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. This time, it feels like a permanent decision rather than the shaky path that Brady reversed on last year. That leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in...
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Denies Report of Punching Mitch Trubisky
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is putting the claim to bed that he "punched" quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the face during a halftime argument in Week 4 against the New York Jets, leading to Trubisky's benching. CBS Sports analyst Greg Gionnoti reported that Johnson punched Trubisky at...
The story of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s time with Chiefs — before Andy Reid fired him
Nick Sirianni is the first to locate his makeshift stage during Super Bowl media night, and when he sits down, the initial question arrives simultaneously. And then another. And then one more. Before Sirianni is kindly alerted that, wait a minute, the music is still blaring inside Footprint Center, and...
NFL Mock Draft: Ravens Add Elite Backfield Duo?
The Baltimore Ravens' run game has long been considered a strength of their offense due to the dual-threat ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson along with a host of running backs to pair with him in the backfield. Despite the need at wide receiver, could the Ravens look to upgrade their run game further come the NFL Draft?
NFL Mock Draft: Bills Lose Jordan Poyer, Draft SEC Star?
The Buffalo Bills are projected to be $15.2 million over the salary cap this offseason, with a number of key contributors hitting free agency. Among those key players, starting safety Jordan Poyer could be one of them. A recent mock draft from The 33rd Team has the Buffalo Bills drafting...
Fans Vote Aidan Hutchinson Rookie of the Year
Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was voted as the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year. The No. 2 overall pick topped cornerback Sauce Gardner, wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, running back Kenneth Walker and cornerback Tariq Woolen in fan voting. “There were so many talented players...
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Still Heartbroken Over Playoff Loss: ‘We Let the World Down’
Considering all they went through before and during the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills were supposed to be the team of destiny, as anything short of a Super Bowl win would've resulted in complete disappointment. Instead, Buffalo's season ended with images of snow-filled sadness and frustration after a 27-10 loss...
Mike McDaniel Turns to Familiar Face for New Miami Dolphins O-line Coach
The Miami Dolphins' search for a new offensive line coach has ended with head coach Mike McDaniel turning to a former colleague. Butch Barry, who was part of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff with McDaniel in 2021, was pegged to replace Matt Applebaum as offensive line coach one week after Applebaum was fired.
Buffalo Wild Wings offers up free wings – if this rare thing happens at Super Bowl
Buffalo Wild Wings’ “overtime button” is back just in time for the Super Bowl, giving fans a chance to win free wings. Football fans across the U.S. can score a free order of six-count chicken wings if the game goes into overtime on Sunday, Feb. 12, the popular bar and grill announced. No purchase is necessary.
