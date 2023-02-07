The Denver Broncos have several needs this offseason to upgrade the roster. To most fans and analysts, the offensive line needs a massive injection of talent. With several players failing to develop over the last few seasons and previous snap earners set to hit free agency, Denver would be wise to focus heavily on upgrading the O-line as priority No. 1 now that Sean Payton has been hired as head coach. A tad more under the radar, but still pressing for the Broncos, is the team's needs at edge rusher and at running back.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO