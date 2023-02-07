Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers reveal how bacterial electrochemical energy powers antibiotic tolerance
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are a looming threat to global health. Bacteria that develop genetic resistance to antibiotics cause millions of human deaths annually. Yet genetic resistance is only one of the many ways bacteria can survive antibiotics. Researchers from Texas A&M University are investigating how bacteria develop tolerance to antibiotics without...
Phys.org
Scientists develop AI-based method to predict RNA modifications
A team of researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) has developed a software method that accurately predicts chemical modifications of RNA molecules from genomic data. Their method, called m6Anet, was published in Nature Methods. Within the RNA, different types...
Phys.org
Exploring how substantially larger brains evolved in humans
A new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, investigated the foraging behavior of children in a present-day forager society. Already from an early age, there was a gender-specific development of foraging skills. These new findings, combined with the high level of food sharing in forager societies, support the embodied capital theory, offering an explanation for the substantially larger brains in humans.
Phys.org
Scientists reveal flaws in tuberculosis bacterium by studying ferredoxins
Small proteins called ferredoxins play a pivotal role in the main metabolic pathways, the series of chemical reactions occurring within a cell. A team of researchers from Skoltech, MIPT, the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (IBOCH NAS), and the Institute of Biomedical Chemistry of RAS have studied the structures of ferredoxins from the tubercle bacillus and their complexes with partner proteins. The team's findings will help find targets for new anti-tuberculosis drugs. The study came out in Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences.
Phys.org
Autophagy: The molecular regulation of self-eating
Autophagy, or "self-eating", is an essential cellular quality control mechanism that clears the cell of protein aggregates and damaged organelles. This mechanism is inactive under normal conditions and only triggered upon persistent cellular stress. Researchers from the Gregor Mendel Institute of Molecular Plant Biology (GMI) of the Austrian Academy of...
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Baffled After 500-Million-Year-Old Fossil in Indian Cave Turns Out to be a Beehive
Scientists were perplexed when a 500-million-year-old fossil they had discovered in an Indian cave began to peel off and revealed that it was actually a beehive. 2020 saw the cancellation of a scientific conference that was supposed to take place in India during the first pandemic lockdowns. 500-Million-Year-Old Fossil in...
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.
Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
Largest penguin ever discovered weighed a whopping 340 pounds, fossils reveal
Researchers in New Zealand have unearthed fossils from two previously unknown ancient penguin species. One of the new species is the largest penguin ever discovered.
A new potentially habitable planet is discovered by scientists, but half of it is in perpetual darkness
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: A team of international astronomers announced the discovery of an exoplanet that is both eerily similar and close to Earth on a galactic scale. The newly discovered planet Wolf 1069b is about 1.26 times the mass of Earth and 1.08 times its size. What's even more intriguing is that it lies in the habitable zone of its host star, which means that water could exist on its surface, making it a potential home for alien life forms.
Futurism
Scientists Unveil Plan to Mount Cannons on the Moon to Fight Climate Change
A team of astrophysicists is suggesting we could protect the Earth from global warming by shooting lunar dust into space to shade the Earth from sunlight, The Washington Post reports. The Moonshot idea, as detailed in a new paper published this week in the journal PLOS Climate, would involve using...
Phys.org
Licorice leaf extract is a promising plant protectant for conventional and organic agriculture
Pesticides have proven effective in protecting crop yield against plant pathogens, but the environmental detriment to nontarget organisms has prompted a tug-of-war between organic and conventional agriculture practices. This poses the question: How can growers and farmers sustain their business in the safest, most responsible way?. While copper, a naturally...
Phys.org
Scientists create new functional morphology index to understand how ancestors of modern birds used their wings
Scientists at Nagoya University in Japan have developed an index to estimate how a bird uses its wings for flight or other locomotion by measuring the strength of the coracoid bone and the animal's body mass. It should improve our understanding of how extinct animals used their wings and the different patterns of wing-propelled locomotion that emerged as birds evolved. Their findings were published in the Journal of Anatomy.
CNET
Scientists Hunt Down Mysterious 'Invisible Galaxy' From Early Universe
How do you describe a galaxy that doesn't want to be seen? You break out a cosmic magnifying glass. A research team led by astrophysics doctoral student Marika Giulietti of the Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati (Sissa) in Italy published a study on an "very special" galaxy in The Astrophysical Journal this month. In a statement on Tuesday, Sissa described it as a "mysterious and very distant object" and "so dark that it is almost invisible, even to highly sophisticated instruments." Intriguing.
Discovery of 3m-year-old stone tools sparks prehistoric whodunnit
The discovery of stone tools dating back nearly 3m years has raised questions about which hominin species was behind the ancient technology. The artefacts, found at a site in Kenya, are thought to be the oldest known example of a specific set of stone tools used for butchery and pounding plant material. The emergence of the so-called Oldowan toolkit is viewed as a milestone in human evolution and was assumed to be an innovation of our ancestors.
Phys.org
As native birds seek cooler climes at higher elevations, will they have enough food to survive?
In Aotearoa New Zealand, native forest bird species are under threat from introduced mammal predators such as possums, rats and stoats. Currently, these predators are common particularly at low elevation, but rare at higher elevations. As a result, the ranges of many native forest bird species have contracted to cooler and higher elevation tracts of forest that support fewer introduced mammals.
Stone Age discovery fuels mystery of who made early tools
NEW YORK (AP) — Archaeologists in Kenya have dug up some of the oldest stone tools ever found, but who used them is a mystery. In the past, scientists assumed that our direct ancestors were the only toolmakers. But two big fossil teeth found along with the tools at the Kenyan site belong to an extinct human cousin known as Paranthropus, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science. This adds to the evidence that our direct relatives in the Homo lineage may not have been the only tech-savvy creatures during the Stone Age, said study author Rick Potts, director of the Smithsonian’s Human Origins Program. “Those teeth open up an amazing whodunit — a real question of, well, who were these earliest toolmakers?” Potts said.
Phys.org
Researchers decode 95.6% of the genome of Nicotiana benthamiana
The plant Nicotiana benthamiana, from the Solanaceae family, is one of the most widely used experimental models in plant science. In 2020, a research group at Nagoya University in Japan reported that N. benthamiana could be grafted with plants from different families, demonstrating a rare ability that many researchers thought impossible.
