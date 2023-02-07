Read full article on original website
"Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates Alike!"DeanLandMarietta, GA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spotKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Al Holcomb Takes a New Job
As expected, Al Holcomb will not be remaining with the Carolina Panthers. Instead, he will be taking a senior defensive assistant position with the Buffalo Bills, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Holcomb coached on Sean McDermott's defensive staff in Carolina from 2013-16 as the linebackers coach. He did...
PFF Pinpoints Broncos’ Biggest Roster Hole Entering 2023
The Denver Broncos have several needs this offseason to upgrade the roster. To most fans and analysts, the offensive line needs a massive injection of talent. With several players failing to develop over the last few seasons and previous snap earners set to hit free agency, Denver would be wise to focus heavily on upgrading the O-line as priority No. 1 now that Sean Payton has been hired as head coach. A tad more under the radar, but still pressing for the Broncos, is the team's needs at edge rusher and at running back.
NFL Mock Draft: Ravens Add Elite Backfield Duo?
The Baltimore Ravens' run game has long been considered a strength of their offense due to the dual-threat ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson along with a host of running backs to pair with him in the backfield. Despite the need at wide receiver, could the Ravens look to upgrade their run game further come the NFL Draft?
Jimmy Johnson Knows Sean Payton’s Plan to Relaunch Russell Wilson
Pushing the envelope and creating history in professional sports can be fraught with danger, and the Denver Broncos are ready — just ask former two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson. After winning back-to-back championships with the Dallas Cowboys during their sustained period of dominance in the '90s, Johnson never tasted Lombardi glory again.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Denies Report of Punching Mitch Trubisky
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is putting the claim to bed that he "punched" quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the face during a halftime argument in Week 4 against the New York Jets, leading to Trubisky's benching. CBS Sports analyst Greg Gionnoti reported that Johnson punched Trubisky at...
Best Eagles Prop Bets vs Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 | Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Philadelphia Eagles can score points as well as nearly any team in the league but put them in what the Super Bowl 57 odds say should be a high-scoring matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and it ought to make for some compelling player prop bets.
Mike McDaniel Turns to Familiar Face for New Miami Dolphins O-line Coach
The Miami Dolphins' search for a new offensive line coach has ended with head coach Mike McDaniel turning to a former colleague. Butch Barry, who was part of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff with McDaniel in 2021, was pegged to replace Matt Applebaum as offensive line coach one week after Applebaum was fired.
Packers Close Gap in Latest Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Las Vegas Raiders remain a heavy favorite to be Aaron Rodgers’ team for the 2023 NFL season but the Green Bay Packers have closed the gap and the New York Jets remain on the fringe. In new odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders...
NFL Mock Draft: Bills Lose Jordan Poyer, Draft SEC Star?
The Buffalo Bills are projected to be $15.2 million over the salary cap this offseason, with a number of key contributors hitting free agency. Among those key players, starting safety Jordan Poyer could be one of them. A recent mock draft from The 33rd Team has the Buffalo Bills drafting...
Buffalo Wild Wings offers up free wings – if this rare thing happens at Super Bowl
Buffalo Wild Wings’ “overtime button” is back just in time for the Super Bowl, giving fans a chance to win free wings. Football fans across the U.S. can score a free order of six-count chicken wings if the game goes into overtime on Sunday, Feb. 12, the popular bar and grill announced. No purchase is necessary.
The story of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s time with Chiefs — before Andy Reid fired him
Nick Sirianni is the first to locate his makeshift stage during Super Bowl media night, and when he sits down, the initial question arrives simultaneously. And then another. And then one more. Before Sirianni is kindly alerted that, wait a minute, the music is still blaring inside Footprint Center, and...
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing for Texans OC Job
Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing with the Texans for their offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports. Arizona fired Kingsbury last month following four seasons as the team’s coach. He spent the previous nine seasons of his career either in the college ranks, as the coach of Texas Tech, and before that, offensive coordinator at Texas A&M and Houston. After getting fired, Kingsbury famously left the country for a vacation in Thailand instead of jumping into the hiring cycle.
2023 NFL Draft Profile: WR Quentin Johnston
A former four-star recruit out of Temple High School in Temple, Texas, where he was the 14th wide receiver and the 9th Texan recruit in the 2020 recruiting class. Temple High School was also home to Steelers’ legend “Mean” Joe Greene. Originally committed to the Texas Longhorns but opted to become a Horned Frog instead after the dismissal of Texas WR coach Drew Mehringer.
Donovan McNabb Loves What He has Seen from Jalen Hurts, Talks Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX – There is plenty to be impressed about when it comes to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. For Donovan McNabb, it’s his consistency. “He impresses me all the time,” said the former longtime Eagles quarterback. “But the thing about it, listen, remember I’ve always said he was a grown man in the room. The thing I’m more impressed with about him is his consistency.
EXCLUSIVE: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Injury Update from ‘Best Friend’ Jacob Copeland
Jacob Copeland sat down at a table inside the media room at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was Monday - three days before kickoff for the East-West Shrine Bowl - and the former Florida Gator turned Maryland Terrapin had just finished his third practice session of the week a few hours earlier.
Fans Vote Aidan Hutchinson Rookie of the Year
Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was voted as the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year. The No. 2 overall pick topped cornerback Sauce Gardner, wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, running back Kenneth Walker and cornerback Tariq Woolen in fan voting. “There were so many talented players...
Nick Saban on Jalen Hurts
The last time Jalen Hurts played a football game despite a significant injury, he wasn’t supposed to play at all. This was December 2018, the SEC championship. As the whole world watched, Hurts was benched at halftime of the national championship game the previous season against Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa replaced him and led the Crimson Tide to a national title. Hurts remained gracious, in public and in private, and that struck his coach as both typical of his quarterback and unusual for anyone thrust into his position. Nick Saban himself notes that, on the night that he swapped quarterbacks—out of necessity, no disrespect intended—Hurts held a 26–2 record as the Crimson Tide’s starter.
Chris Jones Tried to Lure Fletcher Cox to Chiefs in March
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Things could look a lot different right now. Fletcher Cox could be the one sitting in the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs, getting ready to play his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Super Bowl LVII. If only Chris Jones had his way. “I wanted...
