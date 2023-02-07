ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Police say Tuesday morning threat at Milford Mill Academy is 'unsubstantiated'

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
A Tuesday morning threat briefly impacted operations at Milford Mill Academy.

Baltimore County Police would not reveal specifics about the threat but said it appears to be unsubstantiated.

An investigation into the threat remains ongoing, although the school has resumed their normal schedule.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
