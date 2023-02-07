ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle Slays In Tight Purple Dress & Heels After Calling Out President Joe Biden — See Photo!

Kimberly Guilfoyle looked all dolled up when she posted a selfie on Tuesday, January 31. In the photo, the TV star, 53, rocked a tight purple dress and black heels as she posed at home. It's unclear where the brunette beauty, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was going, but she looked ready to have a good time. The sighting comes after Guilfoyle attacked President Joe Biden for having classified documents in his home — something that also happened to Donald Trump. On Thursday, January 26, Guilfoyle shared a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption,...
