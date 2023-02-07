Read full article on original website
Dem leader Jeffries calls Republicans who spoke out during Biden State of the Union 'childish,' 'petulant'
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday that Republicans who were "yelling and screaming" during President Biden's State of the Union address are "childish."
'Disturbing and sad': Sen. Kyrsten Sinema blasts Republicans who shouted at Biden during State of the Union
Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema blasted Republicans who heckled at President Biden during State of the Union speech and called him a liar.
Comer says Santos wanted 'to be in the center of the limelight' at State of the Union
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said it was "questionable" for embattled Congressman George Santos to attend the State of the Union address Tuesday and criticized his decision to sit near the aisle.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Kimberly Guilfoyle Slays In Tight Purple Dress & Heels After Calling Out President Joe Biden — See Photo!
Kimberly Guilfoyle looked all dolled up when she posted a selfie on Tuesday, January 31. In the photo, the TV star, 53, rocked a tight purple dress and black heels as she posed at home. It's unclear where the brunette beauty, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was going, but she looked ready to have a good time. The sighting comes after Guilfoyle attacked President Joe Biden for having classified documents in his home — something that also happened to Donald Trump. On Thursday, January 26, Guilfoyle shared a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption,...
Column: Here's why Joe Biden won't be dumping Kamala Harris as his running mate
President Biden has given no indication in public or private that he plans to replace Kamala Harris. Still, there is speculation because that's the nature of the vice presidency.
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China, and he buried the crisis behind junk fees for concert tickets.
An ex-Romney presidential campaign strategist says Nikki Haley 'embodies the collapse' of the Republican Party
Ex-Romney strategist Stuart Stevens on MSNBC blasted Nikki Haley for her expected White House bid. "No one else really embodies sort of the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley," he said. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, served as the US Ambassador to the UN under Trump.
‘I Can’t Wait for This Guy to Die’: Atlantic Writer Relays GOP Insiders’ Lack of Strategy to Purge Trump
Atlantic writer McKay Coppins appeared on Monday’s OutFront on CNN to discuss his latest piece, in which he describes a Republican Party desperate to be rid of Donald Trump. As the article notes, however, no one seems to have a plan to do that. “Press them hard enough, and...
Schiff hit with ethics complaint one day into Senate campaign for using Trump impeachment video
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust on Friday filed a complaint requesting the Office of Congressional Ethics investigate Rep. Adam Schiff for alleged violations.
Aides of President Biden have made an exciting discovery: a second trove of classified documents has just been uncovered
President Biden's team has discovered classified documents in a separate location from the think tank office he occupied as Vice President. This news follows the discovery of another batch of classified documents during an earlier search.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
“This is why church pews are emptying”: Boebert called out for seemingly “praying” for Biden’s death
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Speaking to a church audience, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told the crowd to pray for Joe Biden: "May his days be...
Fallon Says Biden's About to Reveal 'Another 100 Documents Stashed in the Pool House' After Unaffected Approval Rating (Video)
After three small batches of classified documents were found across President Biden's private office and his home, his approval rating reportedly didn't take any kind of hit. So, Jimmy Fallon suspects the president will reveal one more set of documents, this time totaling much higher. According to a report by...
After a trip to the hospital, Jill Biden had two malignant tumors removed and is now "doing good."
( CNN ) - Dr. Jill Biden, the Vice President's wife, spent several hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday for an outpatient treatment that ended up revealing a second area of concern for skin cancer.
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Biden mocked for bizarre boast that 'more than half the women' on his team 'are women:' 'Is he a biologist?'
President Biden was mocked throughout social media on Thursday after appearing to boast at a White House event that half of the women in his administration were women.
