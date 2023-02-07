Read full article on original website
Israel investigating if Biden administration violated international law in sending artifact to West Bank
Israel's Heritage Ministry is investigating whether the U.S. State Department violated any international orders after it repatriated a historical artifact to the Palestinian Authority.
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Used cars to avoid buying right now
Despite the average used car decreasing in price, iSeeCars reported some used cars have increased in price.
msn.com
Only 1 Tesla Model Is Recommended by Consumer Reports in 2023
Tesla offers some of the best electric cars available — but a problem area over the years has been reliability. Much to the ire of Elon Musk, Consumer Reports has downgraded Tesla models due to various reliability issues. However, there’s an exception. In 2023, only one Tesla electric vehicle is recommended by Consumer Reports: the 2023 Tesla Model 3 sports sedan.
State Farm says it stopped insuring some Kia, Hyundai vehicles
State Farm said it has temporarily stopped providing new auto insurance policies for some model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in some states because of an increase in thefts for those cars. "This is a serious problem impacting our customers and the entire auto insurance industry," a State Farm spokesperson said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. State Farm didn't specify which types of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are affected, nor in which states it has suspended new insurance policies for the cars. But the decision comes after the Highway Loss Data Institute found that theft claims for...
torquenews.com
Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports
The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
These Two Cars Are Stolen So Often Insurance Won't Cover Them
Progressive and State Farm have dropped some older Hyundai and Kia models after learning that a design flaw makes them easy to start without a key.
Hawaii woman found hogtied, strangled in bathtub in murder-suicide: Police
Johnalynn Ilae was found dead in a bathtub with zip ties around her wrist in an apartment in the Waikele area of Honolulu, Hawaii, police said.
Missing woman's body, car found in Oregon river over a month after disappearance: police
Investigators believe they have recovered the body of LaDawn Rene Bloom from a submerged car that was pulled from a river in Seaside, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon.
NBA star Ja Morant’s friend banned from Grizzlies arena after league probed laser-pointing claims
The NBA released a statement following an investigation into an altercation that occurred between Ja Morant's associates and the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29 after their game.
Reporters face jail for interviewing Christian who left LGBT lifestyle, warn of assault on free speech
Maltese journalists are raising an alarm about the state of free speech in Europe as they face prosecution for interviewing a Christian who talked about leaving the LGBT lifestyle.
After Kevin Durant trade, Shannon Sharpe suggests 'something is going on behind the scenes in Brooklyn'
Sports talker Shannon Sharpe, the former NFL tight end, gave his take on the Brooklyn Nets' situation after the team traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Michigan missing mom went to New York to meet man from dating app weeks ago, 'no trace' of her since
A Michigan mother of three is missing after leaving to see a man in New York on New Year's Eve who she met on a dating website, and friends haven't heard from her since.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comer says Santos wanted 'to be in the center of the limelight' at State of the Union
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said it was "questionable" for embattled Congressman George Santos to attend the State of the Union address Tuesday and criticized his decision to sit near the aisle.
Anna Faris, 46, strips down for Super Bowl ad, calls the experience 'thrilling'
Anna Faris went nude in a spicy Super Bowl ad at 46 years old and gushed about the "thrilling" experience in new interview.
How to tell if your phone has been hacked
Your phone may be compromised without you even knowing it. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to find out if your phone has been and what to do about it.
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
Kate Middleton counters Prince Harry, Meghan Markle smears with critical new hire
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and wife of Prince William, has hired Alice Corfield to be her private secretary amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-alls.
