New Betting Favorite Emerges For Aaron Rodgers' Team Next Season

There appears to be a new leader in the landing Aaron Rodgers clubhouse.

DraftKings Sportsbook is now offering -450 odds for the Raiders to be Rodgers' next team, according to a tweet from Ryan Sjoberg this morning.

The odds change represents a huge shift from just a week ago, when the Packers were -110 favorites to retain their longtime franchise quarterback. Green Bay now has the third-best odds (+600) to keep Rodgers, per DraftKings Sportsbook .

Rodgers himself might be partially responsible for the dramatically altered line this Tuesday.

At multiple points during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, Rodgers hinted at who he may or not play for in 2023 .

"Hi Aaron, got any news you want to share with us?" former PGA Tour pro and current CBS commentator Colt Knost asked Rodgers on Thursday.

"I'm not going to San Fran," the quarterback replied with a smile.

Then, on Friday, a fan following Rodgers' group on the course reminded him , "Hey Aaron, I heard Davante [Adams] is looking for a neighbor."

He responded by saying, "Tell him to buy me a house. He's got all that money now."

Should the Raiders make an attempt to land Rodgers, they'll likely have to figure out their own quarterback situation first.

Derek Carr, who many expect to be cut or traded by the Las Vegas franchise this offseason, needs to be dealt prior to February 15th or else the Raiders will be stuck paying his $40.2 million in guarantees.