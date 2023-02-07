Game preview and injury report: Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies beat the Bulls 116-110 in their last meeting on February 26.

The Chicago Bulls (26-27) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (32-21) tonight. The Bulls are coming off of a 128-104 home win against the Spurs last night. Nikola Vucevic led the way with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, Andre Drummond was efficient off the bench with 21 points, 15 rebounds and three steals in 21 minutes, while Zach LaVine added 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in the victory.

Chicago Bulls (26-27) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-21)

Tuesday, February 7 – 08:00 PM ET at FedExForum

Chicago Bulls

Points Per Game: 114.8 (12th of 30)

114.8 (12th of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 114 (16th of 30)

114 (16th of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 30.6 (24th of 30)

30.6 (24th of 30) Pace: 99.8 (14th of 30)

99.8 (14th of 30) Offensive Rating: 113.9 (18th of 30)

113.9 (18th of 30) Defensive Rating: 113.2 (11th of 30)

113.2 (11th of 30) Net Rating: +0.7 (15th of 30)

Memphis Grizzlies

Points Per Game: 116.2 (9th of 30)

116.2 (9th of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 112.6 (11th of 30)

112.6 (11th of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 35.5 (12th of 30)

35.5 (12th of 30) Pace: 101.6 (3rd of 30)

101.6 (3rd of 30) Offensive Rating: 114 (17th of 30)

114 (17th of 30) Defensive Rating: 110.4 (2nd of 30)

110.4 (2nd of 30) Net Rating: +3.6 (5th of 30)

Contain Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 26 points on 10 of 17 shooting with 4 of 7 from three-point range while adding four assists, four steals and two rebounds in a 106-103 home loss against the Raptors on Sunday.

With Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks out for that game, Bane led the Grizzlies in scoring and set a new season-high for steals. The Grizzlies lost eight of their last nine games, but Bane hasn’t been the reason why, as he’s played extremely well, scoring at least 20 points in five of his last six games.

Bane is averaging 22.7 points, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 rebounds in 30.3 minutes over his last three games. The Bulls must contain him to win their 27th game this season.

More minutes from LaVine, DeRozan and Vucevic

The Bulls outscored the Spurs 38-19 in the fourth quarter last night. Most importantly, the Bulls rested LaVine, DeRozan and Vucevic with tonight’s game looming. The three Bulls’ stars usually get extended minutes, but DeRozan only played in 34 while LaVine and Vucevic had 31 and 24, respectively.

Long-range precision and taking care of the ball

Offensively, the Bulls shot 56.2 percent from the field (50 of 89) but struggled from beyond the arc, making six of their 22 attempts (27.3 percent). Turnovers were an issue as the Bulls committed 13 and generated 27 assists, but they made the shots necessary to pull away in a must-win game. Chicago won the rebounding battle 49 to 38. The Bulls can beat the Grizzlies if LaVine , DeRozan and Vucevic get more playing time and have big games.

Noteworthy

The Grizzlies won the last meeting, 116-110 on February 26. DeRozan led the Bulls with 31 points.

Memphis beat Chicago four of the last five times.

The Bulls are 6-4 in the last 10 matchups against the Grizzlies.

Bulls’ projected lineup: Vucevic, Williams, LaVine, DeRozan, Dosunmu

Grizzlies’ projected lineup: Aldama, Jackson Jr., Tillman, Bane, Jones

Bulls’ Injury Report: Lonzo Ball is out with a left knee injury. Javonte Green (right knee soreness) will also miss this game. Alex Caruso (right midfoot sprain) is questionable against the Grizzlies