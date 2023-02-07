ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

philomathnews.com

Warriors control girls hoops matchup from opening tip-off

Philomath High’s girls basketball team rolled to a significant early advantage to put North Marion on its heels en route to a 58-20 victory on Thursday night on the Aurora school’s campus. Behind strong starts in the scoring column by sophomore Anneka Steen and senior Abigail Brown, the...
PHILOMATH, OR
philomathnews.com

PHS boys rally in 2nd half to edge North Marion on the road

Philomath High’s boys rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit, worked through the loss of two starters in the fourth quarter and made pivotal free throws to pull out a 53-52 basketball victory Thursday evening at North Marion. The Warriors, No. 1 in both the OSAAtoday coaches poll and in...
PHILOMATH, OR
philomathnews.com

Mount Union Stories: Lucinda “Cinnie” Nunan (1852-1908)

Mrs. Jerry Nunan died in Portland, Sunday afternoon, and the remains are to be brought to Corvallis tomorrow noon and taken at once to the Newton cemetery for interment. Deceased was a sister of the first wife of Judge E. Woodward of this city. Mr. Nunan was one of the best known newspaper men in Oregon.
CORVALLIS, OR
Tri-City Herald

Oregon Football 2023 Recruiting Class

Oregon signed the Pac-12's top recruiting class in 2023 in Dan Lanning's first full cycle as a head coach. The Ducks signed nearly 40 players in what's shaping up to be a significant roster overhaul. 247 national ranking: 8 278.45 points | No. 1 Alabama 327.68 points. 247 Pac-12 ranking:...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Dance teams to compete on Saturday at Philomath High

Philomath High School’s Shining Stars dance team plans to host its 18th annual Dancing With the Stars competition on Saturday, coach Stefanie Larson announced. The event runs through most of the day in the high school’s main gymnasium with Round 1 beginning at 9 a.m. and Round 2 at 2 p.m. The Shining Stars will compete along with other high school, middle school and club teams. Two local youth dance teams — Pure Energy and Velocity — will also perform.
PHILOMATH, OR
philomathnews.com

Highest-paying science jobs in Corvallis

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in Corvallis, OR metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included. You may also like: Highest-paying...
CORVALLIS, OR
philomathnews.com

Brad’s Blog: Christmas lights could be returning to downtown Philomath

The Philomath Public Art Ad Hoc Committee got together earlier this week to begin a discussion about bringing back holiday decorations to downtown street poles. It’s a renewed conversation, actually, with this particular topic coming and going over the years. In early 2015, I sat down for an interview with Michelle Waddell and Jack Duren of the Philomath Downtown Association about their organization’s vision for the future. Among the topics that came up was resurrecting Christmas decorations along Main Street. However, later that same year, that organization had disbanded and nothing with decorations occurred.
PHILOMATH, OR
kptv.com

$2,500 reward offered to find 2019 Salem bar shooting suspect, police say all leads ‘exhausted’

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking people to help find the suspect in a 2019 deadly shooting outside a Salem bar, the Salem Police Department announced Thursday. At about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019 police responded the Pine Street Pub at 460 Pine Street Northeast after reports of a shooting. Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where the 37-year-old man recovered and the woman, identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Black, died.
SALEM, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 228 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, February 08, 2023, at approximately 6:00 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19. The preliminary investigation revealed a silver GMC Canyon operated by Michael...
LINN COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

LBCC plans open house to discuss new agricultural center

Linn-Benton Community College plans to host a community open house to discuss the building of its new agricultural center from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Calapooia Center’s Fireside Room on the Albany campus. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to share their thoughts with LBCC staff...
ALBANY, OR
Klamath Alerts

FATAL CRASH HIGHWAY 58- LANE COUNTY

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 9:00 A.M., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 58, milepost 59. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Honda Civic, driven by Cynthia Ann Waters (52) from Eugene, was eastbound when she lost control and struck a dump truck that was pulling a trailer. The dump truck driver, identified as Jesse Alan Rodolf (44) of Lakeview, was uninjured. Cynthia Waters was pronounced deceased at the scene. Icy road conditions are believed to be contributing factors in this crash.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Corvallis Police Department investigating fatal Albany police shooting

ALBANY, Ore. -- Corvallis Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Albany officers that happened Wednesday, the Albany Police Department reported. According to the Albany Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check on a suicidal man at about 9:38 a.m. on February 8 at a residence in southwest...
ALBANY, OR
philomathnews.com

Benton County reworks its approach to public safety improvements

CORVALLIS — It’s been more than seven years since voters shot down a bond measure and Benton County’s proposal to build a new jail in the Philomath vicinity. Coming up in May, an expanded, comprehensive approach to public safety along with a new location on the edge of Corvallis will again go on the ballot.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man sentenced 2nd time for 1996 murder of Oregon woman

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon inmate has been convicted for a second time for a 1996 murder and sexual assault after inadequate representation prompted a retrial, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say in Aug. 1996, Susi Larsen, 34, disappeared after telling her friends...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

