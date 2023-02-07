The Philomath Public Art Ad Hoc Committee got together earlier this week to begin a discussion about bringing back holiday decorations to downtown street poles. It’s a renewed conversation, actually, with this particular topic coming and going over the years. In early 2015, I sat down for an interview with Michelle Waddell and Jack Duren of the Philomath Downtown Association about their organization’s vision for the future. Among the topics that came up was resurrecting Christmas decorations along Main Street. However, later that same year, that organization had disbanded and nothing with decorations occurred.

