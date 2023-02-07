Read full article on original website
Terre Haute Chamber hosts annual Groundhog Day Economic Forecast
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Groundhog Day Economic Forecast. Speakers discussed how national issues like inflation and job lay-offs had impacted Hoosiers. Gerry Dick is from Inside Indiana Business. He highlighted the need to retain tech talent. He said companies are...
The move to the new Hobby Lobby location in Terre Haute will happen sooner than anticipated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The move to a new Hobby Lobby location in Terre Haute will happen sooner than anticipated. The craft store will open its doors on Monday morning. It is located across the street from its current location. You'll find it in the old Kmart building on the city's south side.
A new stoplight is on the way to a soon-to-be busy Terre Haute street
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new stoplight is coming to a soon-to-be busy Terre Haute street. The Terre Haute City Council also approved adding a new stoplight to East Margaret Drive. The new stoplight will be installed at the intersection of East Margaret and 4500 East Margaret. 4500 East...
Terre Haute officials are looking to help food deserts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many areas of Terre Haute face limited access to healthy and nutritional food, but city officials are looking for ways to bring relief to these food deserts. A plan to help local food deserts has not been set in stone just yet. However, Mayor Duke...
New social worker position being added to THPD
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department is creating a new position at the department. The department will be adding a social worker position. A social worker's duties would include reaching out to people who regularly call the department for non-law enforcement-related issues. These problems could include services like mental health and addiction assistance.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
"It's been great..." Terre Haute Regional Airport leader is stepping down
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute leader is stepping down from his role. Jeff Hauser serves as the executive director of the Terre Haute Regional Airport. He announced he would be leaving at this week's airport board meeting. Hauser has worked at the airport for the past eight years.
New library branch hosts "wall breaking" in 12 Points area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a celebratory step on Wednesday for a new Vigo County library branch. We've been closely following developments for the 12-Points location. The library and Keymark construction held a "wall breaking." It was their version of a ground-breaking. The ceremony marked the start of...
Vigo County Commissioners looking to rid the city of an old eye sore
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As you park in the grass lots of The Mill to enjoy a summer concert, you may have noticed the old, abandoned building on the property. After years of letting the building sit empty, county commissioners say a decision on what to do with the building will be made in the coming weeks.
TH Regional Airport Exec. Dir. to retire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This will be the last year in office for Terre Haute Regional Airport's leader. Jeff Hauser announced Wednesday he is retiring from his position as executive director of the airport. He said he's been serving in that position for nearly a decade. He'll finish out...
2/9/23 Ascension graphic
In the north end and center of Crawfordsville, Indiana, historic buildings line the streets …
Traffic change confirmed ahead of incoming casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A stoplight will be added on E Margaret Dr. on the south end of the Terre Haute Casino Resort. After consulting with INDOT, Churchill Downs officials determined that most of the traffic flow in and out of the casino would be on E Margaret Dr. Thus, making the need for […]
New ordinance will change traffic flow in one Terre Haute neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new ordinance has caused a lot of heated discussion in one Terre Haute neighborhood. It all happened at Thursday's Terre Haute City Council meeting. Most people who spoke about it were not happy about those changes. City engineers proposed making South 34th Street to...
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
THPD to receive new weapons this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department will be changing the weapons they carry soon. Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said officers will begin to carry smaller caliber weapons. Currently, officers carry a 45 caliber glock. Soon, they'll trade those in for 9 caliber ones. But, Keen...
Local officials to air updates
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton will present the State of the City Address and Montgomery County Administrator Tom Klein will present the State of the County Address at 7 p.m. today on WCDQ 106.3 FM. “I think it is a good opportunity to talk about our accomplishments in infrastructure and economic...
American Rescue Plan Money plans
'I think we have put a plan together to transform Vigo as a whole' - County Commissioners have big plans for ARPA money. On Tuesday, Vigo County Commissioners presented a plan on how to use the $21,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money. What would you like to see it used for?
Indiana Attorney General files complaint against license of local pathologist
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Office of the Indiana Attorney General has filed a complaint against the physician's license of a local pathologist. In the complaint filed on Wednesday through the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, the Attorney General's office asks for disciplinary sanctions against Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, who is an independent contractor performing autopsies in Vigo County. The complaint is related to a drunk driving crash.
Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute man. According to the Terre Haute […]
New restaurant opens on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute restaurant is open for business. Metro Diner held its grand opening Monday. The business has set up shop in the old Ruby Tuesday building on Terre Haute's south side. Metro Diner serves home-style comfort food like pancakes and burgers. The staff...
