Georgia State

ClutchPoints

Cowboys Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick

The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason is in full swing. They’ve already parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and replaced him with Brian Schottenheimer. Roster turnover has begun, and will continue for the next few months. However, we all know the big star of the NFL offseason. It’s the reason we watch Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, combine drills in Indy, all of it. The big party that will be thrown April 27th-29th in Kansas City. Of course, I’m talking about the NFL draft.
247Sports

Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
247Sports

Gamecocks lead for priority recruit from North Carolina

<div id="embedVideoContainer_11607227" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=a40ccc41-f7a4-4391-a54c-412b12d55dec&channel=college-football&key=11607227&pcid=a40ccc41-f7a4-4391-a54c-412b12d55dec"></div><p>The 2024 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting class already lists one wide receiver commitment.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Mazeo-Bennett-46127517" target="_blank">Mazeo Bennett</a></b> (Greenville, S.C.) jumped on board last week. Now, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Shane-Beamer-5" target="_blank">Shane Beamer</a></b> and the rest of South Carolina’s coaching staff has their sights set on <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Jonathan-Paylor-46116256" target="_blank">Jonathan Paylor</a></b>, a four-star from Burlington, N.C., who <a href="https://sportstalksc.com/2023/02/09/strecruiting-wr-jonathan-paylor-says-gamecocks-lead-the-way-for-him-at-this-juncture-of-his-recruiting/" target="_blank">recently told Phil Kornblut</a> that one school’s in the lead.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">“South Carolina is really leading the pack now due to coach Beamer coming to the school and meeting the new offensive coordinator and everything like that,” Paylor said. “A couple of guys they have signed have been keeping in touch with me, showing me love and everything like that, keeping in touch with my family once a week. Little things like that really catches my attention. South Carolina is really, really leading the pack right now. It (the lead) is probably like a couple of gaps, I’m not going to lie to you.”</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Bennett, who’s also ranked as a four-star on the 247Sports Composite, is among the guys who are in pursuit of Paylor. Four-star quarterback commitment <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Dante-Reno-46103314" target="_blank">Dante Reno</a></b> (Fiskdale, Mass.) and four-star offensive tackle <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Kam-Pringle-46114439" target="_blank">Kam Pringle</a></b> (Dorchester, S.C.) have also been keeping in touch.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Several schools are in the mix with South Carolina, including Clemson, North Carolina and N.C. State. More than 20 schools have offered Paylor, who is the No. 9-ranked athlete in the class of 2024.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">The Gamecocks have hosted him for a handful of visits, though he has not been on campus yet this year. Wide receivers coach <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Justin-Stepp-1656" target="_blank">Justin Stepp</a></b>, along with special teams coordinator <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Pete-Lembo-1702" target="_blank">Pete Lembo</a></b>, are leading the charge. Lembo’s involved because he’s the area recruiter.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">From 247Sports national recruiting analyst…</p><blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">Verified size with room to add weight and mass. Speed shows in form of track times in sprinting events. Ran 55 meters in 6.45 seconds and 100 meters in 10.7 seconds. Won class 2A state titles in 100, 200 and 400 meters. Productive early in high school career with 655 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 68 carries and 936 receiver yards and seven touchdowns on 42 catches. Could play receiver in college but shows ability to line up in backfield. Plays in all three phases. High-level athleticism shows on tape. Rarely comes off field for Cummings.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Is most natural at running back. Shows patience and vision. Runs through arm tackles and has speed to finish plays. Coaching staff does good job in getting him isolated in space and he wins one-on-battles. Slippery in space and can make tacklers miss. Shows sure-handedness. Can stretch defense east-west and make big play with one-cut ability. Has a physical element to his game. Is impressive after catch and has speed to turn short pass into big play. Knows how to set up defender on release off line of scrimmage as receiver but has to continue to develop route running technique. Getting out of breaks and gaining separation needs development. Has to continue to work on high-pointing ball down the field. Could be impact player for Top 20 program. Early round NFL draft potential.</p></blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">Stay tuned to TheBigSpur for more South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting coverage.</p>
atozsports.com

Cowboys snag big need in the first round of latest mock draft

One of the positions of need when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is strengthening their cornerback room. Trevon Diggs had another Pro Bowl year in 2022, and rookie DaRon Bland far exceeded expectations by leading the team with five interceptions. But Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis suffered season-ending injuries, and the former is an unrestricted free agent, while the latter will be in the same boat next year.
atozsports.com

Hopefully Nick Saban is finally losing his touch after what happened last week

Alabama football hired new offensive and defensive coordinators last week in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele, respectively. Alabama fans along with opposing fans and media alike were… underwhelmed by Saban’s choices. But do these mediocre hires along with a disappointing 2022 season mean Saban is truly losing his iron grip on college football at long last? We debated this question in the YouTube video below…
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 4-star Colorado DL commit

Omar White is a 6-foot-2, 305-pound, four-star defensive lineman from the class of 2024. White is from Valdosta, Georgia, where he plays for Valdosta High School. The Valdosta Wildcats finished the 2022 season 8-3 with a loss to Westlake in the first round of the Georgia 7A state playoffs. White...
247Sports

Mike Locksley gives Nick Saban grief for steering Jalen Hurts to Oklahoma over Maryland: 'It pissed me off'

Just how close did Maryland head coach Mike Locksley come to beating out Oklahoma in the Jalen Hurts transfer sweepstakes back in 2019? Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently revealed that Hurts, now the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, preferred a transfer to Maryland or Miami upon deciding to leave the Crimson Tide before he ultimately advised Hurts to play for the Sooners. Oklahoma was then under Lincoln Riley.
247Sports

Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington

Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
247Sports

247Sports

