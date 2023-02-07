Read full article on original website
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
ktalnews.com
2 Texas QBs in Super Bowl, but who already won the state’s heart?
LUBBOCK, Texas – In Super Bowl LVII, Texas natives Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will battle it out in the quarterback position. Mahomes comes from Whitehouse and was a legendary Texas Tech QB from 2014 through 2016. Hurts comes from Channelview and was a superstar QB for Alabama during 2016, 2017, and 2018 seasons before transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019. So, in some sense, it’s a battle of two Big 12 quarterbacks.
ktalnews.com
Here’s how to legally bet on the Super Bowl
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Sports betting is now legal in two-thirds of the country, and more Americans than ever before have an opportunity to place a legal bet on Sunday’s Super Bowl. With sports betting ads blitzing the airwaves with come-ons and promotions, things might be a...
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
ktalnews.com
Kelly Clarkson Trolls Cowboys at NFL Honors
The pop star wore a full-length Cowboys themed dress during her hosting duties. Kelly Clarkson didn’t try to hide her Cowboys fandom while hosting Thursday night’s NFL Honors awards ceremony. The pop star wore a personalized Cowboys dress, with the top being a bejeweled jersey, while the bottom...
ktalnews.com
Reaction to LeBron becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader
Reaction from social media and elsewhere poured in after LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. It’s a towering achievement that speaks to his sustained excellence over 20 seasons in the league. And quite amazingly, LeBron continues to play at an elite level and his basketball history is still being written.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
ktalnews.com
Trail Blazers say they were confident Payton II was healthy
Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said Friday the team was confident Gary Payton II was healthy before agreeing to trade him to Golden State in a four-team deal that could be at risk. The Athletic reported that Payton had failed Golden State’s physical on Friday. The Warriors can...
