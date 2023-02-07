ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

wdhn.com

Send free Valentine’s Day cards to patients at Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama is asking for your help to show some love to its patients on Valentine’s Day. Beginning today through Feb. 14, the public is invited to send free greeting cards to patients by going online and selecting one of three card designs. Hospital staff will print the cards and distribute them to patients on Valentine’s Day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wdhn.com

200 students stage walkout at Hillcrest High School in protest over Black History Month program

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

