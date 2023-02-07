ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Celebrate Paczki Day & Fat Tuesday with Delightful Pastries

Every year, Chicago goes wild celebrating Fat Tuesday and one of its most coveted, time-honored traditions, Paczki Day. Joining us now with some delicious paczki recipes ahead of the big day is chef and owner of Delightful Pastries, Dobra Bielinski. Last year, WGN News interviewed Bielinski on her paczki process...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

LeTour: Contemporary French-Moroccan Cuisine

LeTour is a new unconventional brasserie located in the heart of downtown Evanston. They serve up contemporary French-Moroccan cuisine. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to showcase a signature recipe is Chef Debbie Gold. 625 Davis Street – Evanston. Facebook @letourevanston. Instagram @letourevanston.
EVANSTON, IL
WGN TV

9@9: Skip work & have a day date

CHICAGO – If you’re working remotely and have a little time on your hands, why not take some time to have a day date!. It’s a trend for some people as work-at-home has increased over the past few years as those interested in a potential significant other choose to ditch their job for a little afternoon fun.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

The road to new recognition for ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’

CHICAGO — It’s been performed by everyone from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to Beyoncé, and everywhere from George H. W. Bush’s presidential inauguration to Super Bowl Sunday. Now, the hymn, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black National Anthem is on the road to new recognition. First performed by a group of school […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

6@6: Get ready for Valentine’s Day

CHICAGO – We’re counting down the days until couples celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day on February 14. The “holiday” is less than a week away, and one thing that people have to start planning for are the desserts they’ll share next Tuesday. That...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Cake decorating tips from Bittersweet Pastry

Kerrie Breuer – Head Cake Decorator at Bittersweet Pastry. https://bittersweetpastry.com/collections/valentines-day https://bittersweetpastry.com/collections/shop-by-design/products/le-macaron-cake. Recipe:. White Chocolate Drip. Ingredients:. 2 cups of white chocolate chips. 1 ½ cups of heavy cream. Place white chocolate chips in a heatproof bowl. Heat up heavy cream in the microwave until hot. Pour it over...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Skilling: Mild weekend ahead — how long will it last?

An awesome weekend ahead ahead weatherwise with mid-March level mid to upper 40-deg high temps. Sunshine will be plentiful—and even more abundant than last weekend. It’s Pacific air which tends to be mild by day and cool at night—that means nights will see widespread 20-deg lows with the potential for upper teens colder inland locations. But days are to average 5-deg warmer than last weekend with highs of 45 Saturday and within striking distance of 50-deg Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Body recovered in south branch of Chicago River

CHICAGO — A body was recovered Wednesday afternoon from the Chicago River. At around 4 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of South Eleanor on the report of a body in the water. The body of a male was recovered. No age was given and no other information...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Lobster Rolls

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 11am-8pm and Sunday, 11am-7pm Heat the butter in a sauce pan and the once melted add the lobster. Heat the lobster in the pan. While lobster is heating, butter and toast the brioche hoagie. Add the lobster to the brioche hoagie and drizzle any residual butter on top.
PALATINE, IL
WGN TV

Woman, 21, missing from Little Village since January, family says

CHICAGO — The family of a 21-year-old woman reported missing last month is seeking the public’s help with information about her whereabouts. Rosa Chacon was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of S. Saint Louis Ave. in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Family members told WGN News that Chacon entered an rideshare on Jan. 23 and has not been seen or heard from since.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Spectacular 10-year-old reports Friday’s weather forecast

Check out Nora Aronsohn, fourth grader at University of Chicago Laboratory Schools give this Friday’s weather forecast. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
PLAINFIELD, IL
WGN TV

Rainy and windy Thursday in Chicago, chances of snow

Thursday’s forecast is looking cloudy, rain through mid AM with chance of thunderstorms and snow for far northwest areas. There is a slight rain/snow chance during day, wind advisory south/southeast until 6 p.m. WNW 20-25 G35. 41. Thursday Night: Cloudy, chance for light snow/flurries, WNW 15-20 G35. 30. Friday...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

