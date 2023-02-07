Read full article on original website
Celebrate Paczki Day & Fat Tuesday with Delightful Pastries
Every year, Chicago goes wild celebrating Fat Tuesday and one of its most coveted, time-honored traditions, Paczki Day. Joining us now with some delicious paczki recipes ahead of the big day is chef and owner of Delightful Pastries, Dobra Bielinski. Last year, WGN News interviewed Bielinski on her paczki process...
LeTour: Contemporary French-Moroccan Cuisine
LeTour is a new unconventional brasserie located in the heart of downtown Evanston. They serve up contemporary French-Moroccan cuisine. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to showcase a signature recipe is Chef Debbie Gold. 625 Davis Street – Evanston. Facebook @letourevanston. Instagram @letourevanston.
9@9: Skip work & have a day date
CHICAGO – If you’re working remotely and have a little time on your hands, why not take some time to have a day date!. It’s a trend for some people as work-at-home has increased over the past few years as those interested in a potential significant other choose to ditch their job for a little afternoon fun.
From tennis to pro pickleball: A parent’s encouragement leads to Chicago-area resident’s new sport
After playing tennis collegiately and then teaching the sport for 15 years, McHenry resident John Cincola has now transitioned to pickleball. He's not only playing the sport but also teaching it, including popular instruction videos on YouTube.
The road to new recognition for ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’
CHICAGO — It’s been performed by everyone from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to Beyoncé, and everywhere from George H. W. Bush’s presidential inauguration to Super Bowl Sunday. Now, the hymn, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black National Anthem is on the road to new recognition. First performed by a group of school […]
Illinois Gaming Board approves Medinah Temple as temporary casino site
The city plans to use gaming revenues to shore up the city's fire and police pension funds.
‘I’m in good spirits,’ says chef who survived brutal Lincoln Park attack in first public comments
Dakotah Earley will soon undergo his 14th surgery stemming from the shooting.
6@6: Get ready for Valentine’s Day
CHICAGO – We’re counting down the days until couples celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day on February 14. The “holiday” is less than a week away, and one thing that people have to start planning for are the desserts they’ll share next Tuesday. That...
WGN at 75: Archive footage of ‘Uncle Sam’ running for Chicago mayor
Chicago voters will cast their ballots on Feb 28th for the city’s next mayor. And as WGN celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, we are looking back at some great moments in the Channel 9 archival video library. We unearthed an interview of a man dressed as Uncle Sam...
Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker among Windy City Smokeout 2023 headliners
CHICAGO — Windy City Smokeout has announced its 2023 lineup. The four-day festival returns outside of the United Center on July 13 through July 16. Zach Bryan is headlining Thursday, Darius Rucker is headlining Friday, Luke Bryan is headlining Saturday and Zac Brown Band is headlining Sunday. The festival...
Midday Fix: Cake decorating tips from Bittersweet Pastry
Kerrie Breuer – Head Cake Decorator at Bittersweet Pastry. https://bittersweetpastry.com/collections/valentines-day https://bittersweetpastry.com/collections/shop-by-design/products/le-macaron-cake. Recipe:. White Chocolate Drip. Ingredients:. 2 cups of white chocolate chips. 1 ½ cups of heavy cream. Place white chocolate chips in a heatproof bowl. Heat up heavy cream in the microwave until hot. Pour it over...
Skilling: Mild weekend ahead — how long will it last?
An awesome weekend ahead ahead weatherwise with mid-March level mid to upper 40-deg high temps. Sunshine will be plentiful—and even more abundant than last weekend. It’s Pacific air which tends to be mild by day and cool at night—that means nights will see widespread 20-deg lows with the potential for upper teens colder inland locations. But days are to average 5-deg warmer than last weekend with highs of 45 Saturday and within striking distance of 50-deg Sunday.
Body recovered in south branch of Chicago River
CHICAGO — A body was recovered Wednesday afternoon from the Chicago River. At around 4 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of South Eleanor on the report of a body in the water. The body of a male was recovered. No age was given and no other information...
Lunchbreak: Lobster Rolls
Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 11am-8pm and Sunday, 11am-7pm Heat the butter in a sauce pan and the once melted add the lobster. Heat the lobster in the pan. While lobster is heating, butter and toast the brioche hoagie. Add the lobster to the brioche hoagie and drizzle any residual butter on top.
Woman, 21, missing from Little Village since January, family says
CHICAGO — The family of a 21-year-old woman reported missing last month is seeking the public’s help with information about her whereabouts. Rosa Chacon was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of S. Saint Louis Ave. in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Family members told WGN News that Chacon entered an rideshare on Jan. 23 and has not been seen or heard from since.
Spectacular 10-year-old reports Friday’s weather forecast
Check out Nora Aronsohn, fourth grader at University of Chicago Laboratory Schools give this Friday’s weather forecast. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Friday Forecast: Temps in mid 30s with breezy and cool conditions
CHICAGO — The Friday forecast shows decreasing clouds to mostly sunny sky with northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 20 mph. High: 34. The Friday night sky is looking clear with low winds up to 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. High: 24.
Shuttered Englewood school revisioned as housing facility for former inmates
The project is part of a larger effort to revitalize the 63rd Street Corridor in Englewood.
What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
Rainy and windy Thursday in Chicago, chances of snow
Thursday’s forecast is looking cloudy, rain through mid AM with chance of thunderstorms and snow for far northwest areas. There is a slight rain/snow chance during day, wind advisory south/southeast until 6 p.m. WNW 20-25 G35. 41. Thursday Night: Cloudy, chance for light snow/flurries, WNW 15-20 G35. 30. Friday...
Comments / 0