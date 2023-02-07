An awesome weekend ahead ahead weatherwise with mid-March level mid to upper 40-deg high temps. Sunshine will be plentiful—and even more abundant than last weekend. It’s Pacific air which tends to be mild by day and cool at night—that means nights will see widespread 20-deg lows with the potential for upper teens colder inland locations. But days are to average 5-deg warmer than last weekend with highs of 45 Saturday and within striking distance of 50-deg Sunday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO