ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Murder charge filed in Topeka shooting case

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddu7E_0kfIyL6X00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Criminal charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting and killing a man in Southeast Topeka in January.

The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office filed the charges against Wesley T. Rayton Sr. in relation to the shooting death of Michael R. Comp on Jan. 31. Rayton has been charged with the following:

  • First degree murder
  • Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle
  • Theft of a firearm
  • Aggravated assault

Police were sent to the area of the 900 block of Southeast 34th St. after receiving a call about a man shooting at a tow truck, according to the DA’s Office. Another caller also reported about the situation and told law enforcement that a tow truck had crashed into a nearby home and that its driver had been shot.

Click here for more Crime News | KSNT.com

    The DA’s Office said the shooter fled the area in a vehicle but responding police were able to spot it and took the driver, later identified as Rayton, into custody. The tow truck was located in the 900 block of Southeast 33rd Terrace. Police found the driver of the tow truck was suffering from a single gunshot wound that had entered the vehicle through the back glass and seat, hitting Comp and killing him.

    Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

    Comments / 1

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    KSNT News

    Police chase through Topeka ends with 2 in custody

    TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested on numerous charges following a police chase Friday morning. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that officers tried to pull over a vehicle for driving recklessly around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 near the intersection of Southwest 9th St. and Southwest Parkview St. […]
    TOPEKA, KS
    KSNT News

    Deadly police shooting in Topeka ruled justified

    TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office has released its review of a police shooting from last year in Topeka. It found the officers involved were justified in their use of deadly force. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated the killing of Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka, on Oct. 13, 2022 at […]
    TOPEKA, KS
    KSNT News

    Cop details bizarre behavior after broken window at statehouse

    TOPEKA (KSNT) – Most days are calm for the Kansas Highway Patrol troopers charged with patrolling the grounds at the state capitol building. That was not the case as Bryce Manker was patrolling the capitol grounds after hours on Jan. 26. “While I was in my vehicle, I was approached by a white male yelling […]
    TOPEKA, KS
    WIBW

    Topeka man arrested after 2 seperate fights lead to stolen vehicle

    TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after two separate fights led to a stolen vehicle in East Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 3600 block of SE 7th St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
    TOPEKA, KS
    WIBW

    Officials release pictures of Manhattan Menards theft suspect

    MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are attempting to identify a man they have photos of as a suspect in a recent theft at Manhattan’s Menards. Riley County Police say they are looking to identify the man pictured as a suspect in a theft from Menards, in the 500 block of McCall Rd., that happened on Sunday, Feb. 5. In the incident, two generators were stolen, a wrench, a vinyl sliding window and a water softener which cost the business about $2,780.
    MANHATTAN, KS
    WIBW

    Topeka man arrested for drugs after reports of known shoplifter at Home Depot

    TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found on him when officials responded to reports of a known shoplifter at a local Home Depot. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to Home Depot at 5900 SW Huntoon St. with reports of a known shoplifter.
    TOPEKA, KS
    Little Apple Post

    Riley County Arrest Report February 9

    The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. DARRYL PATTERSON EVANS, 34, Manhattan, Failure to appear, Bond $500. JOHN EVERETT CHARBONNEAU, 54, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv;...
    RILEY COUNTY, KS
    KSNT News

    3rd man arrested in connection to killing of soldier in Manhattan

    MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police have arrested a third man in connection to the alleged shooting of a soldier in Manhattan almost one year prior. The Riley County Police Department reports that Edward Wright, 27, of Junction City was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 1:45 p.m. in connection to the death of Fort Riley soldier […]
    MANHATTAN, KS
    northcassherald.com

    Area man charged in brutal rape

    PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
    PLEASANT HILL, MO
    WIBW

    Man accused of brutal murder under Polk Quincy bound over for trial

    TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of brutally murdering another under the Polk Quincy Viaduct during the fall of 2022 has been bound over for trial. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced that Cody Michael Degand has been bound over for the trial of a 2022 homicide.
    TOPEKA, KS
    1350kman.com

    Wamego woman arrested on suspicion of drug possession in Jackson County

    A Wamego woman was among three arrested on drug charges this past weekend in Jackson County. The Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Patricia Nichols was pulled over Saturday in the southbound lanes of Hwy 75. Officers found what was believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, two 9 millimeter handguns in addition to other drug paraphernalia.
    JACKSON COUNTY, KS
    KSNT News

    KSNT News

    21K+
    Followers
    11K+
    Post
    5M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

     https://www.ksnt.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy