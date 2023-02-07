After hearing the recent news that Danville is planning to hire a firm to develop a sports tourism strategic marketing plan for the city, I felt compelled to comment. I for one, like many other people, would like to inquire why this "plan" has to be initiated now, while the Danville Fire Department is struggling with non-competitive pay and is in dire need of a salary increase? Can anyone explain the logic and reasoning for this plan, especially at this critical time?

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO