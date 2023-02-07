Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Construction underway for Danville’s first splash pad
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville will soon have its first ever splash pad for the community to enjoy. Construction for the new splash pad on Third Avenue began last month as a result of community voices. “We’ve heard, over the years, people have wanted some sort of water feature in...
chathamstartribune.com
Planners recommend approval of solar farm on 1,555 acres
A special use permit for a utility scale solar facility encompassing 1,555 acres was recommended for approval Tuesday by the Pittsylvania County Planning Commission. Commissioner Brian Horne cast the lone dissenting vote. The proposed facility would be on 12 parcels of land located off Honeybee, Straightstone, Watts and Melon roads...
Danville housing redevelopment project seeks proposals
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Housing Division is now accepting proposals to develop residential properties in the Monument Street and Berryman Avenue area. In partnership with the Redevelopment and Housing Authority, the project is accepting proposals until 2 p.m. on February 17. City representatives say the area is around 17 acres and can include […]
chathamstartribune.com
The Dock gets nod from Planning Commission
The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission recommended approval Tuesday of a special use permit for The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake. Commissioners Nathan Harker and Brian Horne voted against the application. Commissioner Janet Mease was absent. As part of the recommendation for approval, the Planning Commission is requiring that a maintenance...
WSLS
Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility
ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
chathamstartribune.com
Numerous seats up for grabs for November election in Pittsylvania County
The ballot in Pittsylvania County will be long this November as numerous seats are up for grabs, to include four on the Board of Supervisors along with a fifth due to a special election. Terms for the Chatham-Blairs, Tunstall, Staunton River and Westover district seats are expiring on the Board...
chathamstartribune.com
Report: Southside population losses continue
A new report shows Southside Virginia continues to lose population. But there are reasons for long-term optimism. The survey from the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia estimates population numbers as of July 1, 2022 and measures them against the official headcount from the 2020 census.
chathamstartribune.com
Tourism marketing or firefighters — what is more important?
After hearing the recent news that Danville is planning to hire a firm to develop a sports tourism strategic marketing plan for the city, I felt compelled to comment. I for one, like many other people, would like to inquire why this "plan" has to be initiated now, while the Danville Fire Department is struggling with non-competitive pay and is in dire need of a salary increase? Can anyone explain the logic and reasoning for this plan, especially at this critical time?
WSET
Danville fire chief receives chief fire officer designation
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville fire chief received a fire officer designation on Tuesday. According to the City of Danville, the Commission on Professional Credentialing awarded Fire Chief Dave Coffey the professional designation of chief fire officer. The City of Danville said following an extensive peer review process,...
Dobbins-Heights native recognized as an nationwide influence in local government
DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Robert David Sr., a motivational speaker and youth and gang violence prevention director who grew up in Dobbins Heights, has been recognized as a “Top 100 Influencers in Local Government” by the nonprofit Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). His nomination read, “his work, along...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville firefighter pay lags behind
There has been a lot in the media the past few months concerning the Danville firefighters' pay and the need for a significant pay increase. There may be those who would like to know more details about the issue. The following salaries are from the localities' websites. The starting firefighter...
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the properties
Misinformation leads to unfounded rumors about Cedar Lawn and Fairview. In the age of the Internet, information is passed around at the speed of light whether it is accurate or incorrect. There have been recent online postings that are saying that two well-known cemeteries in Roanoke Cedar Lawn and Fairview were closing but this is not correct.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Councilmembers question where Gun Violence Prevention Funding is going
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — One Roanoke City Council Member expressed concerns about funding from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission. In 2021 the commission gave the non-profit group, “Better Agreements,” $32,000 to train individuals in conflict resolution to try to reduce gun violence in Roanoke. So far only five people have completed the program. Now councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds says she believes the money needs to go back to the city.
‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
caswellmessenger.com
N. L. Dillard MS holds special laying of the wreath ceremony
What a grand celebration held at the Dillard House in Yanceyville on January 10th! The N.L. Dillard Middle School Laying of the Wreath Ceremony was a special honor for Nicholas Longworth Dillard, focusing on the 20th year celebration of Dillard Middle School. The attendees were delighted to witness and participate...
WSLS
Two hurt after structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Two residents were hospitalized following an early morning structure fire in Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Officials say around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road for the report of a commercial structure fire at Ridgeview Apartments. Upon...
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducing
Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies are a problem again. Last summer the Virginia Department of Forestry warned citizens in the Commonwealth about the spotted invasive lantern butterflies and residents of Bedford Virginia were specifically told to be aware. Now the VDF is offering tips on how to destroy this species and keep it from reproducing. Things have gotten so bad that residents in Central and Southwest Virginia are being encouraged by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to destroy any flies they encounterby “stomping it, smashing it, or scraping it.”
Martinsville’s economy has gone digital at a faster rate than any other place in Virginia, study shows
It's not the most digital economy in the state, but the rate of change is faster than any other place, according to a study by the Brookings Institution. The post Martinsville’s economy has gone digital at a faster rate than any other place in Virginia, study shows appeared first on Cardinal News.
WDBJ7.com
Rockslide temporarily closes westbound Rt.58 in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockslide Rt. 58 in Patrick County resulted in a temporary lane closure Thursday morning, according to VDOT. The rockslide occurred near Howell Bottom Lane on Rt. 58. and caused the westbound lane to be closed. The crash has been cleared.
