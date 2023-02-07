Lafayette hosting forum to help protect consumers from fraud

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – The Louisiana Attorney General’s office and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are hosting a fraud protection forum in March.

During National Consumer Protection Week, the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana is partnering with the Louisiana Attorney General’s office and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department to host a forum educating the community on topics like crime prevention and financial protection. It will also cover the most recent scam and fraud trends that can occur on your computer, cellphone, social media platforms, mail and in the community.

The free event is happening on March 7 at 5:45 p.m. at the Lafayette Public Library – South Regional Branch. Seating is limited and you will need to reserve a spot.

