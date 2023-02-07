ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette hosting forum to help protect consumers from fraud

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhn8t_0kfIxj8400

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – The Louisiana Attorney General’s office and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are hosting a fraud protection forum in March.

LEDA teams up with Neighborhood Evolution to revitalize North Lafayette

During National Consumer Protection Week, the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana is partnering with the Louisiana Attorney General’s office and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department to host a forum educating the community on topics like crime prevention and financial protection. It will also cover the most recent scam and fraud trends that can occur on your computer, cellphone, social media platforms, mail and in the community.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

The free event is happening on March 7 at 5:45 p.m. at the Lafayette Public Library – South Regional Branch. Seating is limited and you will need to reserve a spot.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) reported that at around 12:40 AM on February 9, 2023, Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call from the Rapides 911 Center regarding “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road in the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville, Louisiana.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy