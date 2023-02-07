ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings County, SD

Dawn Stone
3d ago

instead of judging stuff like this... let's get her some help. people who act out or have trouble with the law ESPECIALLY when it's not for reasons that would seem common, like needing food etc., clearly have something deeper going on... this woman allegedly shoplifter 550 dollars worth of stuff and if she thought that was a viable option, needs to get redirected. it's actually a great opportunity for the state of South dakota to stand behind someone and find out what's going on and publicize that people have problems and with the right help they can avoid deeper troubles. just my take on it.... but of course getting someone in trouble any hellp would be too hard for THIS state. let's just throw humans away and run there entire lives for having problems and making the wrong choices then complain about them all day long even better lets hate them and turn against our own people. that always works... that's the only shame see in this state

Karla Price
3d ago

wawwww cry about that you got caught the privileged feel it's there right to have any thing they want they not taught not to steal their parents will give it to them anyway not just surprised it made the news and they couldn't buy their way out of the theft charge

dakotanewsnow.com

2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
FALLON, MT
KELOLAND TV

Clark County man wanted for kidnapping arrested

CLARK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Clark County man, who was wanted for kidnapping, is now behind bars in South Dakota. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Yexley was arrested in Minnesota. He was booked into the Codington County jail Thursday night. An arrest warrant was...
BRADLEY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sunday on Dakota News Now: Meet the man behind cannabis testing in South Dakota

Before cannabis is made available for sale, testing is required. Sunday on Dakota News Now, meet the man with the only Cannabis testing lab in South Dakota. In an exclusive interview, we take you inside Cannabis ChemLab in their new location, which is still under construction. You'll also hear how Jared Nieuwenhuis grew his business from soil testing for farmers to testing South Dakota's latest cash crop. You may be surprised by what is detected far beyond THC levels. Watch Sunday after the Super Bowl on Dakota News Now.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
mitchellnow.com

Miss South Dakota suspended while facing theft charge

Miss South Dakota has been suspended from her role while she is facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County. Shania Ann Knutson of Brookings committed theft from Walmart on 12 different occasions between October and December. She was allegedly skip scanning and ticket switching. She is accused of stealing around 550 dollars worth of merchandise. Knutson was crowned Miss South Dakota USA last year. She was also Miss South Dakota Teen USA. Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for next week.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
Buffalo's Fire

Police, staff cleared in young mother’s death

Family says autopsy, investigation don’t bring closure as officials in South Dakota focus on meth dealer. Attorney General Marty Jackley wants the public’s help to find the source of the methamphetamine that may have killed Abbey Lynn Steele. The state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry into...
RAPID CITY, SD
mykxlg.com

Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500

Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
BROOKINGS, SD
earnthenecklace.com

Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?

Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
BISMARCK, ND
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Rapid Valley home early Friday morning is dead and a person who was in the home is in the hospital. The vehicle, according to the Rapid City Police Department, was speeding when it crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive around 4:15 a.m. Friday. The crash severed a gas line, causing an explosion and fire that engulfed the home and two nearby homes.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
truecrimedaily

Minn. man found guilty after dismembered victim’s remains found in Lake Superior

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently found guilty in the dismemberment of a St. Paul homicide victim whose remains were found in Lake Superior in 2021. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced the verdict against Robert West on Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the initial press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Richard Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20, 2021. The next month, his remains were reportedly discovered with the help of dive teams in Lake Superior.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota

We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
IOWA STATE

