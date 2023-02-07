instead of judging stuff like this... let's get her some help. people who act out or have trouble with the law ESPECIALLY when it's not for reasons that would seem common, like needing food etc., clearly have something deeper going on... this woman allegedly shoplifter 550 dollars worth of stuff and if she thought that was a viable option, needs to get redirected. it's actually a great opportunity for the state of South dakota to stand behind someone and find out what's going on and publicize that people have problems and with the right help they can avoid deeper troubles. just my take on it.... but of course getting someone in trouble any hellp would be too hard for THIS state. let's just throw humans away and run there entire lives for having problems and making the wrong choices then complain about them all day long even better lets hate them and turn against our own people. that always works... that's the only shame see in this state
wawwww cry about that you got caught the privileged feel it's there right to have any thing they want they not taught not to steal their parents will give it to them anyway not just surprised it made the news and they couldn't buy their way out of the theft charge
