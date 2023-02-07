Applications sought for Andover grants

Michelle France / Journal Inquirer

ANDOVER — The town’s Greater Together Community Fund Advisory Committee is accepting grant applications.

Up to $10,000 will be awarded to support one or more proposals. To date, Andover’s community fund has awarded more than $22,000.

In 2019, the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving established a Greater Together Community Fund for each of the 29 towns in the foundation’s region. The grants are meant to support residents in taking ownership of the needs in their towns, encourage broad and inclusive civic engagement, and anchor the Hartford Foundation in each town.