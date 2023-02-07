ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Flags to half-staff Monday in honor of fallen Milwaukee officer

MILWAUKEE — Flags around the state will fly at half-staff Monday, Feb. 13, in honor of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, 37, who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Gov. Tony Evers announced Executive Order #185, ordering the flags of the United States and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Final funeral arrangements for fallen Milwaukee police officer

MILWAUKEE — Monday, sadly, will be a familiar scene for Milwaukee police, laying to rest one of their own. Officer Peter Jerving served four years with the department. He was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday near 14th and Cleveland streets. Police say a robbery suspect killed Jerving, and the suspect also died.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Pedestrian hit and killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash near 16th Street and Cleveland Avenue. It happened around 5:40 a.m. on Friday. Police say a vehicle struck a 52-year-old Milwaukee man as he was crossing the street. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police looking for critically missing 17-year-old

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Alexzandria Smith. Police say the teenager was last seen at Saturday, Feb. 4, near 32nd and West Brown streets in Milwaukee. Smith's family disputes that slightly, saying she was actually last spotted up the street closer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children between 12 and 13 years of age become ill. MPS said a River Trail Elementary student brought the substance...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtaq.com

Names Released In Milwaukee Cop Killing

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Milwaukee police officer is dead after a struggle with a robbery suspect overnight on the city’s southside. Milwaukee police say officers, including 37-year-old officer, Peter Jerving, were called to the 2700 block of S. 14th Street around 1:16 a.m. Tuesday to check for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that happened a few hours prior.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage

BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
BROWN DEER, WI
WISN

Sheriff: 2 arrested in 'several month's long' cocaine bust in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's department announced the arrest of two men following a "several months-long" investigation into cocaine delivery in the Germantown area. According to a statement, Germantown police, along with members of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group, arrested a 29-year-old Germantown man and...
GERMANTOWN, WI
WISN

New video released of shooting inside Mayfair Mall in 2020

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wauwatosa police released surveillance video from inside Mayfair Mall of the shooting from November 2020. In the video, people can be seen running and ducking for cover at a mall kiosk. One person was crawling on the ground. The shooting injured eight people. All of them...
WAUWATOSA, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Mon, 6 Feb 2023

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in the 4000 block of N. 60th Street on 02/05/23 at about 10:00am. Vehicle #1 and Vehicle #2 were traveling together at a high rate of speed southbound on N. 60th Street. Vehicle #1 swerved to avoid hitting a third vehicle that was traveling northbound attempting to turn left at the intersection of 60th and Capitol. Vehicle #1 then lost control and collided into a residence. The 23-year-old male driver of Vehicle #1 did succumb to his injuries at the scene. The 44-year-old male driver of Vehicle #2 was taken into custody in connection with this incident. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
MILWAUKEE, WI

