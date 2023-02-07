Read full article on original website
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined "Food Desert"
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officer
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes Store
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple States
WISN
Flags to half-staff Monday in honor of fallen Milwaukee officer
MILWAUKEE — Flags around the state will fly at half-staff Monday, Feb. 13, in honor of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, 37, who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Gov. Tony Evers announced Executive Order #185, ordering the flags of the United States and...
WISN
Final funeral arrangements for fallen Milwaukee police officer
MILWAUKEE — Monday, sadly, will be a familiar scene for Milwaukee police, laying to rest one of their own. Officer Peter Jerving served four years with the department. He was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday near 14th and Cleveland streets. Police say a robbery suspect killed Jerving, and the suspect also died.
WISN
Pedestrian hit and killed in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash near 16th Street and Cleveland Avenue. It happened around 5:40 a.m. on Friday. Police say a vehicle struck a 52-year-old Milwaukee man as he was crossing the street. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is...
WISN
Milwaukee police looking for critically missing 17-year-old
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Alexzandria Smith. Police say the teenager was last seen at Saturday, Feb. 4, near 32nd and West Brown streets in Milwaukee. Smith's family disputes that slightly, saying she was actually last spotted up the street closer...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
CBS 58
Family of Terrell Thompson, man accused in Officer Jerving's death, wants answers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the city grieves the loss of Officer Peter Jerving, CBS 58 learned new details about the suspected shooter, Terrell Thompson. Thompson's family said they are still waiting for information on the events that led up to Thompson's death. Thompson's family told CBS 58 they would...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. The suspect also died from a gunshot wound, police said. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the suspect ignored officers’ commands and fled on foot they...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children between 12 and 13 years of age become ill. MPS said a River Trail Elementary student brought the substance...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
wtaq.com
Names Released In Milwaukee Cop Killing
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Milwaukee police officer is dead after a struggle with a robbery suspect overnight on the city’s southside. Milwaukee police say officers, including 37-year-old officer, Peter Jerving, were called to the 2700 block of S. 14th Street around 1:16 a.m. Tuesday to check for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that happened a few hours prior.
WISN
Volleyball fundraiser will raise money for police officer killed in line of duty
Friends are holding a fundraiser for the family of fallen Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving on Friday. The fundraiser will take place at Kelly's Bleachers, at 7805 S Loomis Rd in Wind Lake. Kelly's will donate all proceeds from food, drinks and entry fees to Jerving's family. Anyone who is...
20-mile procession for fallen MPD officer ends at Krause Funeral Home
Flashing blue and red lights could be seen from miles away as dozens of police squad cars escorted the body of fallen Milwaukee police Officer Peter Jerving.
WISN
Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage
BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
Mother of police officer killed on duty 27 years ago says grief continues
Glennie says learning of another Milwaukee police officer losing his life in a nearly identical situation takes her back to her darkest day. "That's a pain that you can't even explain."
New WI license plates delayed; Lawmaker concerned about impacts on violent crime
After meeting with the State Transportation Secretary, Sen. Van Wanggaard says new higher-quality license plates won’t be implemented for another month and a half.
WISN
Sheriff: 2 arrested in 'several month's long' cocaine bust in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's department announced the arrest of two men following a "several months-long" investigation into cocaine delivery in the Germantown area. According to a statement, Germantown police, along with members of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group, arrested a 29-year-old Germantown man and...
WISN
New video released of shooting inside Mayfair Mall in 2020
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wauwatosa police released surveillance video from inside Mayfair Mall of the shooting from November 2020. In the video, people can be seen running and ducking for cover at a mall kiosk. One person was crawling on the ground. The shooting injured eight people. All of them...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Mon, 6 Feb 2023
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in the 4000 block of N. 60th Street on 02/05/23 at about 10:00am. Vehicle #1 and Vehicle #2 were traveling together at a high rate of speed southbound on N. 60th Street. Vehicle #1 swerved to avoid hitting a third vehicle that was traveling northbound attempting to turn left at the intersection of 60th and Capitol. Vehicle #1 then lost control and collided into a residence. The 23-year-old male driver of Vehicle #1 did succumb to his injuries at the scene. The 44-year-old male driver of Vehicle #2 was taken into custody in connection with this incident. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
