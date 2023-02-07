ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

FBI arrests Fort Smith man accused of possessing explosives

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xj30g_0kfIxOmv00

AUSTIN, TX. – FBI agents in Austin, Texas, arrested a Fort Smith man accused of possessing explosives.

Agents arrested 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta Monday night. He was wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Fort Smith man wanted by FBI, ATF; Accused of explosives possession

On Jan. 31, agents said that they executed a search warrant for Mehta’s home, finding multiple explosive devices.

FBI agents have not released any additional information on the arrest. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

LeFlore County Sheriff: Man accused of firing at officers in Spiro has died

SPIRO, Okla. — Law enforcement in Spiro shot and killed a man Thursday they accused of firing at police officers the day before. Damon Henderson was shot and hit in the abdomen, LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry said. Henderson died from his injuries at the hospital. OSBI is investigation the shooting.
SPIRO, OK
KHBS

Spiro police searching for man they say shot gun at officers

SPIRO, Okla. — Spiro police are searching for a man they say shot at officers Wednesday night. Chief Larry Crossland with the Spiro Police Department said they received several calls about a man brandishing a gun at the Harps on Broadway. When police approached a suspect he hid behind...
SPIRO, OK
KHBS

Fort Smith police and fire crews respond to structure fire

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police say there was a structure fire in the 1200 block of N. 36th Street. Police say they responded to the scene, along with fire crews. The incident did cause traffic delays in the area for a time. The scene has since been cleared.
FORT SMITH, AR
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Webbers Falls Students Taken To Hospital After Overdosing

A group of Webbers Falls students was taken to the hospital Tuesday after two students overdosed on an unknown substance, according to the Webbers Falls Public Schools. Superintendent Chris Whelan said that just after 9:20 a.m. the staff was alerted that a student had become sick. He says the school staff immediately responded with first aid and called 911. Muscogee EMS, Webbers Falls Police, and fire and Gore Police all responded to the incident. Whelan says six high school students were involved in the incident with two students overdosing on the substance and five others being taken to the hospital as a precaution.
WEBBERS FALLS, OK
5NEWS

New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance that will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as a gift,...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
FORT SMITH, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy