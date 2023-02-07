FBI arrests Fort Smith man accused of possessing explosives
AUSTIN, TX. – FBI agents in Austin, Texas, arrested a Fort Smith man accused of possessing explosives.
Agents arrested 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta Monday night. He was wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.Fort Smith man wanted by FBI, ATF; Accused of explosives possession
On Jan. 31, agents said that they executed a search warrant for Mehta’s home, finding multiple explosive devices.
FBI agents have not released any additional information on the arrest. This is an ongoing investigation.
