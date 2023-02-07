Read full article on original website
Slow your roll player.
3d ago
I’ll sure someone has and hiding him out. They need to understand what the family may be going through. Make an anonymous call and say where he is.
Reply
2
Related
kalb.com
APD seeking missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen, Ari’Anna Leach. Ari’Anna is described as a 13 year old Black female, weighing 130 lbs and about 4′11 tall. She’s been missing for about two days and...
kalb.com
Alexandria juvenile arrested in shooting on West Sycamore Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested for a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the area of West Sycamore Street and Browns Bend Road in Alexandria on Feb. 10. The Alexandria Police Department got word of the shooting around 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old...
kalb.com
RPSO investigating homicide at Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville
CHENEYVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) is investigating a homicide that happened at the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville on February 9. RPSO said they responded to a call around 12:39 a.m. on Thursday morning about “shots fired” at the apartments. Deputies found...
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following two separate incidents that happened at a home on Hillcrest Boulevard in Pineville. One of the incidents was a drive-by shooting. According to the Pineville Police Department, on February 3, PPD responded to the Hillcrest Boulevard home after a...
kalb.com
4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) reported that at around 12:40 AM on February 9, 2023, Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call from the Rapides 911 Center regarding “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road in the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville, Louisiana.
kalb.com
$8,000 worth of fireworks stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Several cases of fireworks were stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks in Alexandria. Sometime between January 28-29, unknown suspects broke into the storage locker on Vandenburg Drive and stole about $8,000 worth of fireworks. If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to...
kalb.com
Suspect sought for ATV theft in Pineville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect is wanted for stealing an ATV in Pineville on Feb. 9. Authorities said the theft occurred in the morning on Rigolette Road. The victim woke up to the sound of his ATV starting up. He went outside and found it gone. Hearing it down the road, the victim gave chase but did not catch up to the suspect.
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
kalb.com
Autopsy report in for 17-year-old girl found dead at Paragon Resort, details not released
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Over six months following the death of a 17-year-old girl at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, News Channel 5 has learned that her autopsy report has been returned. However, Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle reported that since the investigation into her case is still...
kalb.com
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
cenlanow.com
APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges
MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
iheart.com
Opelousas Man Arrested For Stealing Squirrel Monkeys From Zoo
An Opelousas man is in custody for the theft of a dozen squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana in Broussard. With the help of the Opelousas police, Broussard detectives arrested 61-year-old Joseph Randell for burglary and 12 counts of animal cruelty. Surveillance video from the zoo helped detectives to identify Randell as...
theadvocate.com
Detective says evidence not found to back defendant’s self defense claim in Lafayette murder trial
On the third day of trial testimony in the 2019 shooting death of Kendrick Flugence Jr., prosecutors played interview clips depicting suspect Taveon Leary claiming he shot Flugence after being threatened by armed men, though the homicide’s lead investigator said no evidence was found to support the claim. On...
Opelousas man arrested in connection with theft of Zoosiana squirrel monkeys
An arrest has been made in the theft of several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana Jan. 28, authorities said.
Kinder man arrested after harassing juveniles
Deputies were dispatched to T. V. Tower Road on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in reference to two males shooting in the area and harassing juveniles.
Kaplan woman dead after her vehicle crashed into ditch in Breaux Bridge
A Kaplan woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a ditch and hit a culvert in Breaux Bridge.
Duson Police looking for man who stole tools, tires from local business
DUSON, La. (KLFY) Duson Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a burglary at local business. Police said on Sunday, Feb. 5 the suspect drove his 2000’s model GMC pickup to the business and allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and large tires. Hours prior to the burglary, police said, […]
Comments / 1