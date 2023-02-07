Read full article on original website
Appeals court backs North Carolina AG Stein on libel law
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal appeals court sided again with North Carolina’s attorney general on Wednesday, saying a 1931 libel law is most likely unconstitutional. Josh Stein has sought to block a fellow Democrat from using the law to prosecute him over a 2020 campaign commercial. In...
Woman sues after Louisiana lawmaker blocked her on Twitter
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana woman filed a lawsuit Thursday arguing that a state senator’s Twitter account is a public forum and therefore the lawmaker shouldn’t be allowed to block posts critical of her anti-abortion efforts. Maya Detiege, a supporter of abortion rights, was blocked from...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders proposes raises, vouchers in bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed on Wednesday an overhaul of the state’s schools that will pair a 39% raise in starting teacher pay with a new voucher program that will direct public money to pay for private and home schooling. Sanders also...
Florida GOP advances Disney district, migrant flight bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers advanced proposals on Wednesday to strip Disney of its self-governing status, expand a controversial migrant transportation program and strengthen prosecutions tied to the state’s election police unit. The bills, part of a hastily called special legislative session in the GOP-controlled statehouse, are...
