Megan Fox Channels Jessica Rabbit for 2023 Grammy Awards Party

The actress accompanied her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, who was nominated for Best Rock Album.

Megan Fox. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Megan Fox attended the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons on Feb. 4 in a sizzling red gown that immediately brought the fictional character Jessica Rabbit to mind.

The Till Death actress dazzled in a figure-hugging crimson Alexis Mabille couture gown featuring a bustier-style top and knot detailing at her waist. Fox accessorized with Candy Ice jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes. Her full look was styled by Maeve Reilly.

Makeup artist Jenna Kristina gave the star lots of lashes and a glossy nude-brown lip for glam, while hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons styled Fox’s long dark locks into a sleek blowout.

Fox shared her outfit in a Feb. 5 Instagram post, including a snap with her partner, Machine Gun Kelly, a Grammy nominee. The photos have since racked up more than two million likes.

She wrote in her caption, “off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵‍💫.”

Fans were quick to express concern for Fox’s well-being in the comments.

“Am I the only one wondering why her wrist not in a cast if broken? Or at least bandaged up? 🙃,” questioned one follower.

Two days later, Fox offered up a few pics of her Grammys outfit, again alongside MGK. The actress wore a stunning and intricate white beaded Zuhair Murad gown from the designer’s pre-fall 2023 collection. Post-event, she rocked a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with matching opera gloves to Universal Music Group’s after-party.

Fox dedicated her caption to her fiancé, who was nominated for Best Rock Album. Ozzy Osbourne took home the award for Patient Number 9 .

“Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award. Although those will come… I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever,” she wrote.

