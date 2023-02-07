Dad Astonished by the Level of Detail His Son Seems to Remember About His Past Life

In the genre of “creepy things kids say,” coming up with elaborate stories about their past lives has to be right on top of the list. What tomato of the number of children who insist that they can remember things about their past lives, about their “other” families, and—most of all—about exactly how they once died?

Some say it’s just the vivid imagination of youth, mistaking something they see on television with their own memories. Others say that at once point, we were all able to remember our previous incarnations, and that these memories fade as we grow into this life. But while it lasts, these stories shock and spook parents all over.

In this video, a father describes his child’s elaborate tale of his past life, in which he was a teenager called “Nake” who was tragically killed when the bridge he and his mother were driving over collapsed.

As Nake is a somewhat unusual name, the boy clarified that it was not his real name, but rather a nickname that his mom used for him.

The man ends the video asking if anyone watching knew of a boy called Nake that died in a bridge collapse or similar car accident.

So…. Do you?

