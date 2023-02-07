ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad Astonished by the Level of Detail His Son Seems to Remember About His Past Life

By Diana Logan
 3 days ago

In the genre of “creepy things kids say,” coming up with elaborate stories about their past lives has to be right on top of the list. What tomato of the number of children who insist that they can remember things about their past lives, about their “other” families, and—most of all—about exactly how they once died?

Some say it’s just the vivid imagination of youth, mistaking something they see on television with their own memories. Others say that at once point, we were all able to remember our previous incarnations, and that these memories fade as we grow into this life. But while it lasts, these stories shock and spook parents all over.

In this video, a father describes his child’s elaborate tale of his past life, in which he was a teenager called “Nake” who was tragically killed when the bridge he and his mother were driving over collapsed.

As Nake is a somewhat unusual name, the boy clarified that it was not his real name, but rather a nickname that his mom used for him.

The man ends the video asking if anyone watching knew of a boy called Nake that died in a bridge collapse or similar car accident.

So…. Do you?

Edwardian Rose
2d ago

Some people can clearly see all their past lives especially children.If you had serve trauma and had a violent death in your last life sometimes it's difficult.

Related
Abby Joseph

Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going

Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
Wichita Eagle

What Do Psychics Say About Heaven - Life after Death??

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Armed with years of experience, a psychic may be able to answer your questions about what lies ahead when you leave this earthly existence.
Anthony James

"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her

Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
