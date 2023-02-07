ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a lawyer – there’s a crucial first step to take at self-checkout to ensure you don’t fall victim to surcharge scam

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
 3 days ago
CLUELESS Walmart shoppers are being warned about a new surcharge scam at the self-checkout lane where an unexpected item appears on their receipt.

The hard-to-spot scam was reported at a Walmart location in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas, when a shopper noticed she was charged for items they never scanned at self-checkout.

A legal firm has warned Walmart shoppers about a new hard-to-spot scam at the self-checkout lanes Credit: Getty
A shopper recently shared their experience at a Walmart in Spring, Texas, after falling victim to the self-checkout scam Credit: Getty

The oblivious shopper revealed to local radio station KKTX that a friend who had gone with them on their grocery run noticed the unusual charge on the receipt.

One of the things the friend noticed was a charge for $20 that neither of them knew where it came from.

The friend noticed items in their basket were ringing up much higher than they should have been, and when they began examining the receipt, something was off.

On the receipt, the item description just read “debit load.”

There was also a $4.94 charge that simply read “Visa.”

The pair went to customer service to ask about the charges, and that's when a Walmart employee reportedly told her that she was the victim of a new scam.

According to the shopper, the scam works when someone begins the process of purchasing a pre-paid Visa Card and leaves the kiosk without completing the transaction.

The scammer dilly daddles around the store, waiting for someone to begin checking out at the kiosk after they left and hopes they’ll be unaware of the unpaid card already in the system.

HOW TO AVOID BEING A VICTIM

Legal firm Morgan & Morgan sent out a memo warning shoppers about the scam and provided tips on how to avoid being a victim.

When using self-checkout, always be aware of your surroundings and check the kiosk for any pending items.

Always make sure the balance on the kiosk you're using is at $0 before you begin scanning items.

After you leave the store, double-checkout your receipts after making a purchase.

Contact a staff member immediately if you notice any unusual charges at the kiosk or on your receipt.

Comments / 139

RB B
3d ago

Sure Walmart, we all know your scams. So we caught Walmart over pricing items for grocery pickup/delivery. We have noticed many many discrepancies. We dont shop at walmart anymore. The item that exposed the scam to us was a bottle of shampoo. Store price is around 11 dollars normally. We noticed on our receipt that walmart had charges us 21.59. An over 10 dollar markup. Started xheckimg our reciepts and sure enough, found other items were higher price too. Contacted walmart management, which is like dealing with Carnival workers with all the blue and pink hair and 200 rings in their nose and face. Not professional at all. Denied any wrong doing and blamed a computer glitch. Still didn't refund our money. We are done with Wackymart. Sam Walton has rolled over in his grave so much there is a groove worn into his casket.

Reply(4)
56
TinaNY
3d ago

check your receipts before leaving... I've had many items scan higher then the sticker price, sometimes $5 or 6 higher and that really adds up fast.

Reply(22)
21
Joy Tatum
3d ago

The best thing for consumers is to stop shopping at Walmart until they put cashier’s back to work. A good old fashioned boycott might get their attention.

Reply(1)
26
 

The US Sun

