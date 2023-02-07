ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Busch faces prison sentence for gun charges

By Stacey Mickles
The Comeback
 3 days ago
Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch was arrested in Mexico in late January on gun possession. Busch said the incident had taken place as he and his wife were leaving the country.

Mexican authorities detained Busch after they found a handgun in his baggage.

Busch reportedly said he didn’t know until going through the security screening that he accidentally had the gun in his bag. Although he has a permit to carry a concealed weapon in the U.S., it’s a no-no in Mexico and that’s why Mexican authorities detained him.

Busch apologized for what happened.

“I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico,” he said in a statement on Monday. “When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina.

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter,” the 37-year-old said. “My family and I consider this issue closed.”

Busch may consider the matter closed, but not Mexican authorities. They fined Busch an undisclosed amount and sentenced him to three and half years in prison, whether or not he serves that time is in question.

The post Kyle Busch faces prison sentence for gun charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today's Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

