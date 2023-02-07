Read full article on original website
Super Bowl: A breakdown of how much the big game will cost
The Super Bowl is going to cost a hefty amount this year, whether you chose to shell out thousands of dollars to go in person or if you opt to stay home and host your friends.
LARRY KUDLOW: Did the Bidens think that nobody in America would notice this balloon?
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow calls out President Biden's handling of the Chinese spy balloon and weighs in on the upcoming State of the Union address on "Kudlow."
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez says Southwest rejected her as a flight attendant because of her weight
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, wasn't hired as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant after failing a mandatory weigh-in in 1989. She was 121 pounds but needed to be 115.
Kevin Bacon & Budweiser Make the Perfect 2023 Super Bowl Commercial for Beer Drinkers: Watch
With the Super Bowl LVII set to take place on February 12th, Kevin Bacon is teaming up with Budweiser to make the perfect commercial for the big NFL game. While narrating the 45-second commercial, Bacon highlights the kind of person that drinks Budweiser while debuting the “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” which is inspired by “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” a game invented in 1994. The ad features six real-life individuals passing a six-pack of Budweiser through different scenes. Among those involved is a construction worker, food truck owner, and music producer.
Budweiser Clydesdales Won't Be in Super Bowl Commercials This Year
During the annual Super Bowl, almost as many people tune in to watch the commercials as they do to watch the game. The Budweiser Clydesdales usually appear in the Super Bowl commercials, but not this year. Article continues below advertisement. After three decades, Budweiser's parent company Anheuser-Busch relinquished its exclusivity...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
atozsports.com
How the entire country is disrespecting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The entire country — really the entire world — is majorly disrespecting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII. (Just ask the mayor of Cincinnati.) The over/under for Mahomes’ interceptions in the Super Bowl — via BetMGM — is set at 0.5....
Budweiser's 4 New Baby Clydesdale Horses Are Hosting Their Own Sold Out Super Bowl Party
The adorable sold out event will feature Budweiser's newest equine additions — Barron, Sergeant, Stinger, and Razor — all Clydesdale horses born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri Although Budweiser's new baby Clydesdale horses won't be participating in the beer brand's Super Bowl commercials this year, the four newborn foals are hosting a sold-out Super Bowl 2023 party. Called the "Football and Foals SBLVII Watch Party," the celebration marks the first time that Anheuser-Busch has hosted this bash at Warm Springs Ranch. The Boonville, Missouri ranch is...
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of All Time
Rewatch the Super Bowl commercials from years past that have attained legendary status, including ads from Budweiser, Old Spice and McDonald's As one of the most-watched televised events of the year, the Super Bowl has some highly visible moments of airtime in between plays. That means that advertisers outdo themselves every year an effort to take advantage of all those eyeballs — and it also means that for many, the commercials are just as much of a must-watch moment as the game itself. (And the advertisers know it, now dropping teasers...
4 Vikings Got Richer on Thursday
The NFL no longer narrowly focuses solely on 1st-Round draftees as players with sliding payscales during the duration of their rookie contracts. Three years ago, the NFL powers that be and NFLPA established conditions for non-1st-Rounders who outperform contracts and awards them accordingly. It’s a neat little system that promotes equity, fairness, and production.
Rare nickel sells for $3,000 online – the exact number of ‘legs’ to look for
A NICKEL from the 19th century could be worth thousands of dollars if features an iconic error. This applies to the 1937-D (Denver) Buffalo Nickel, which recently sold on eBay for a total of $2,996.00. Most importantly, the coin is an example of a three-legged Buffalo nickel, which happens to...
Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire
Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
Super Bowl LVII commercials: Catch some of the best ads before the big game Sunday
The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has officially begun. Even though the Super Bowl matchup happening on Feb. 12 is shaping up to be possibly one of the best games of the 2022 NFL season, you personally may not be too into the big game and are more into the attention-grabbing commercials.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
atozsports.com
Chiefs HC Andy Reid just dropped the best quote of Super Bowl week
There have been a lot of great quotes from Super Bowl media opportunities this week, but the best quote of the week came from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid was asked if he drinks coffee (there are always a lot of bizarre questions during Super Bowl week and this was far from the weirdest question this week).
Who is singing the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem?
Before the opening kickoff of the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Chris Stapleton will lead the singing of the national anthem. Stapleton, a three-time CMT Artist of the Year and eight-time Grammy Awards winner, will be the latest of a long...
The Most Expensive Super Bowl Commercial Ever Broke the Bank
The Big Game is almost upon us, and that means that companies are ready to spend big money to capitalize on the millions of prospective customers' eyeballs that will be glued to their TV sets this Sunday evening as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles and Rihanna takes the stage for her highly anticipated halftime show. It's no secret that Super Bowl commercials are among the most expensive ad spots in the calendar year. And with a viewership of more than 100 million annually, it's not hard to see why the Super Bowl is the premier sporting event for marketing. But, which ad has the honor of being the most expensive Super Bowl commercial ever?
Beer Wars: As Budweiser's exclusive hold on Super Bowl ends, rivals gear up for shot at big game
Viewers won’t be limited to just the Bud Bowl, the Clydesdales or well-toned Michelob Ultra drinkers warding off a midlife crisis this Super Sunday.
White House knocks DeSantis as Biden visits Florida: 'I would not get into a fight with Mickey Mouse'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre teased Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, questioning his administration's ongoing feud with the Walt Disney Company.
