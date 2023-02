Must Love Dogs: How pets help sell real estate

DYK The National Association of REALTORS® states 66% of households have pets? It’s a fact: People love their four-legged family members. Photo provided by Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty

If you’ve moved before, you know the feeling when your new house: the moment your pup curls up by the fire. 🐶That’s why Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty’s photo + video running outside at properties, celebrating milestones at listings, and more: to show home buyers that life in their new homecan be everything they’re hoping for.: It works — Just ask their sellers how quicklytheir homes sold. Learn why marketing matters .*