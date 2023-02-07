ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Love Dogs: How pets help sell real estate

DYK The National Association of REALTORS® states 66% of households have pets? It’s a fact: People love their four-legged family members.

Photo provided by Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty

If you’ve moved before, you know the feeling when your new house truly becomes a home : the moment your pup curls up by the fire. 🐶

That’s why Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty’s photo + video
marketing shoots often feature dogs running outside at properties, celebrating milestones at listings, and more: to show home buyers that life in their new home (with their fur babies) can be everything they’re hoping for.

Bonus : It works — Just ask their sellers how quickly (and well) their homes sold. Learn why marketing matters .*

