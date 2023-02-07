ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In New York Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

There are approximately 1,600 pizza places in New York City, and that means there are many times that in the state of New York. So many of them are good that it’s hard to crown a winner as The Very Best, but one that is a contender without a doubt is Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn. Not only has this place been serving pizza since 1965, but the same guy – owner Domenico DeMarco – made all the pizzas until his passing last year. Fortunately, even after DeMarco’s passing, Di Fara Pizza is still legendary and is still what dreams are made of. It should be no surprise to anyone that there’s almost always a wait when getting a slice or a pie there. In fact, there’s often a line that reaches quite a ways down the block. If you’re looking for a New York restaurant with a line out the door that’s worth the wait, this is the one. Read on to learn more about it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn will serve as a community hub with programs for children and adults of all ages. Roller Wave House BK is opening at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, right across from Barclays Center. It officially opens on Saturday. Harry Martin is the founder and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman to receive life-changing dental procedure from Brooklyn dentist

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) – An Ohio woman is now getting the smile of a lifetime after she lost her teeth in a domestic violence incident. This ultimately forced Rose Counts to leave her job last month because of a controversial “smile policy.” On Tuesday, Counts sat in a patient room in Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein’s office […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

‘Deeply sad’: Pigeon found dyed pink in Manhattan park has died

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pigeon found dyed completely pink in Madison Square Park has died, the group caring for the bird said early Tuesday. “We are deeply sad to report that Flamingo, our sweet pink pigeon, has passed away,” the Wild Bird Fund wrote in a tweet. “Despite our best efforts to reduce the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
headynj.com

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Smoking Out Newark With New Cannabis Lounge

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon is bringing his latest business venture to downtown Newark. The rapper is opening Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, at 799-805 Broad Street. Renovations Approved For Cannabis Lounge Hashstoria. Hashstoria recently presented its plans for facade renovations to the city’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission. The building...
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

Some migrants bused to Canada already heading back to NYC

Blame Canada. Overrun by asylum-seeking migrants sent to the city from southern border states, New York has been offering free bus tickets to the Canadian border for migrants wanting to start a new life up north, but some are turning straight back around. Ilze Thielmann, the director of nonprofit Team TLC — which has been organizing busses to Plattsburgh, where there is an unofficial crossing to Montreal — said the reality isn’t as rosy as people expect. She told CBS: “They think that there are all these jobs up there. They think they’re going to be able to get asylum very easily up there and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

School Vendor: Sorry for Serving Chicken, Waffles, Watermelon for Black History Month

A food service company that supplies a New York middle school apologized for its “unintentional insensitivity” after it offered students chicken and waffles—with watermelon as a dessert—on the first day of Black History Month. The company, Aramark, told NBC News in a Sunday statement that the “inexcusable mistake” never should have occurred at Nyack Middle School. In an earlier statement, according to WABC, Aramark had explained, “While our menu was not intended as a cultural meal, we acknowledge that the timing was inappropriate, and our team should have been more thoughtful in its service.” Nyack’s principal said in a letter to the community that the Feb. 1 menu had been changed without the school’s knowledge, and that the children should have been served Philly cheesesteak, broccoli, and fresh fruit. This year’s incident isn’t the first time Aramark has faced backlash over insensitive Black History Month menus; New York University cut ties with the vendor after it served college students ribs, cornbread, collard greens, and Kool-Aid on Feb. 20, 2018.Read it at NBC News
NYACK, NY
CBS New York

Roof of abandoned building collapses in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn. It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest. The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside. No injuries were reported. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday.  A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street.  On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New beach to open in Manhattan this summer

Coney Island will soon have a new competitor in the West Village.  This summer, from the same firm that brought New Yorkers the High Line, a brand new riverside retreat will open on the shores of Manhattan — becoming the borough’s first and only public beach.  “People want a place to lay down and to take their shirt off, and that’s what they’re gonna have here,” Noreen Doyle, CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, told the Daily Beast of the city’s new Gansevoort Peninsula. The sunbathing spot was first announced in 2019, and was originally slated to open in 2022. Designed...
MANHATTAN, NY

