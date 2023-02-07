Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Related
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In New York Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
There are approximately 1,600 pizza places in New York City, and that means there are many times that in the state of New York. So many of them are good that it’s hard to crown a winner as The Very Best, but one that is a contender without a doubt is Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn. Not only has this place been serving pizza since 1965, but the same guy – owner Domenico DeMarco – made all the pizzas until his passing last year. Fortunately, even after DeMarco’s passing, Di Fara Pizza is still legendary and is still what dreams are made of. It should be no surprise to anyone that there’s almost always a wait when getting a slice or a pie there. In fact, there’s often a line that reaches quite a ways down the block. If you’re looking for a New York restaurant with a line out the door that’s worth the wait, this is the one. Read on to learn more about it.
Extra Extra: Here's a video of a rat crawling on a subway snoozer
Because this rat is even bolder than most, here are your end-of-day links: Ozy attempting a comeback, Donald Trump had some nice words about the SOTU speech, the men of Real Housewives and more. [ more › ]
New indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn will serve as a community hub with programs for children and adults of all ages. Roller Wave House BK is opening at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, right across from Barclays Center. It officially opens on Saturday. Harry Martin is the founder and […]
Woman to receive life-changing dental procedure from Brooklyn dentist
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) – An Ohio woman is now getting the smile of a lifetime after she lost her teeth in a domestic violence incident. This ultimately forced Rose Counts to leave her job last month because of a controversial “smile policy.” On Tuesday, Counts sat in a patient room in Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein’s office […]
Stranger hugs, kisses 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn subway
The NYPD released surveillance footage Wednesday of the man they’re searching for in the Feb. 2 incident at the President Street–Medgar Evers College station in Crown Heights.
‘Deeply sad’: Pigeon found dyed pink in Manhattan park has died
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pigeon found dyed completely pink in Madison Square Park has died, the group caring for the bird said early Tuesday. “We are deeply sad to report that Flamingo, our sweet pink pigeon, has passed away,” the Wild Bird Fund wrote in a tweet. “Despite our best efforts to reduce the […]
Staten Island loan shark sentenced to life in prison for NYC businessman’s murder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island loan shark was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the extortion and murder of a New York City business owner. Ppassim (Big Sam) Elder, 43, had been charged with the October 2017 death of Queens business owner Hani Kasem, 64.
headynj.com
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Smoking Out Newark With New Cannabis Lounge
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon is bringing his latest business venture to downtown Newark. The rapper is opening Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, at 799-805 Broad Street. Renovations Approved For Cannabis Lounge Hashstoria. Hashstoria recently presented its plans for facade renovations to the city’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission. The building...
2 missing women were ‘inseparable.’ So why is one still not found? | Calavia-Robertson
When I spoke with Tamika Owens, the mother of missing woman Destiny Owens, Wednesday morning and told her that her daughter’s girlfriend, Imani Glover had been found the day before, she was beside herself. The two have been missing for more than a month. She hadn’t heard the news...
‘Surprising and a little gross’: Rats of New York taking over, ruining cars
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rats are not only running the streets of New York City but ruining the wiring in New Yorkers’ cars. The problem of rodents nesting under hoods first made headlines during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, but it is continuing even now as people move their cars regularly. PIX11 News’ Eileen Lehpamer took a […]
Some migrants bused to Canada already heading back to NYC
Blame Canada. Overrun by asylum-seeking migrants sent to the city from southern border states, New York has been offering free bus tickets to the Canadian border for migrants wanting to start a new life up north, but some are turning straight back around. Ilze Thielmann, the director of nonprofit Team TLC — which has been organizing busses to Plattsburgh, where there is an unofficial crossing to Montreal — said the reality isn’t as rosy as people expect. She told CBS: “They think that there are all these jobs up there. They think they’re going to be able to get asylum very easily up there and...
Subway rider's kind act gets him bashed with cane, kicked down staircase near Central Park
A subway rider was bashed in the face with a cane and thrown down a staircase at a Central Park station after letting his attacker use his cellphone, police said Tuesday.
2 students shot near their Brooklyn high school
Two students were shot one block from their Brooklyn public high school on Monday afternoon, a source and police said.
School Vendor: Sorry for Serving Chicken, Waffles, Watermelon for Black History Month
A food service company that supplies a New York middle school apologized for its “unintentional insensitivity” after it offered students chicken and waffles—with watermelon as a dessert—on the first day of Black History Month. The company, Aramark, told NBC News in a Sunday statement that the “inexcusable mistake” never should have occurred at Nyack Middle School. In an earlier statement, according to WABC, Aramark had explained, “While our menu was not intended as a cultural meal, we acknowledge that the timing was inappropriate, and our team should have been more thoughtful in its service.” Nyack’s principal said in a letter to the community that the Feb. 1 menu had been changed without the school’s knowledge, and that the children should have been served Philly cheesesteak, broccoli, and fresh fruit. This year’s incident isn’t the first time Aramark has faced backlash over insensitive Black History Month menus; New York University cut ties with the vendor after it served college students ribs, cornbread, collard greens, and Kool-Aid on Feb. 20, 2018.Read it at NBC News
2 teenagers shot in Brooklyn, expected to survive
A Google Maps view of the scene where two teenagers were shot on Monday. The boy suffered a graze wound to the head and the girl was shot in the abdomen [ more › ]
Roof of abandoned building collapses in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn. It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest. The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside. No injuries were reported.
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
bkreader.com
Career Criminal Arrested in Shooting of NYC Cop in BK Could Face Murder Rap
The career criminal suspected of shooting an off-duty NYPD cop during a robbery gone wrong will be charged with attempted murder, police officials said Tuesday — with the charges to be upgraded if the gravely wounded officer is pronounced dead. Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, was hauled back to Brooklyn...
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
New beach to open in Manhattan this summer
Coney Island will soon have a new competitor in the West Village. This summer, from the same firm that brought New Yorkers the High Line, a brand new riverside retreat will open on the shores of Manhattan — becoming the borough’s first and only public beach. “People want a place to lay down and to take their shirt off, and that’s what they’re gonna have here,” Noreen Doyle, CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, told the Daily Beast of the city’s new Gansevoort Peninsula. The sunbathing spot was first announced in 2019, and was originally slated to open in 2022. Designed...
Comments / 0