Fayetteville, AR

Washington Regional recognized for stroke care

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional is being recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for its excellent care in stroke patients.

The hospital has earned the highest achievement possible in this regard, which is a Diamond Award.

A release explains that the awards recognized 14 hospitals throughout the state and are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for patients discharged from July 2021 through June 2022.

Washington County to provide low-income housing through new partnership

They are awarded in three categories to hospitals for adherence to defect-free stroke care: Diamond, Ruby, and Pearl.

“As the region’s only Joint Commission designated Comprehensive Stroke Center, and the state’s only Comprehensive Stroke Center outside of Little Rock, Washington Regional is prepared to treat all strokes, even the most complex cases, with 24/7 in person care from stroke experts,” Washington Regional Chief Medical Officer David Ratcliff, MD said. “This recognition from the Arkansas Department of Health highlights the dedication of our stroke team and our commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care to our community.”

Washington Regional is the only hospital in Northwest Arkansas and one of only two
Comprehensive Stroke Centers in the state to be recognized in the Diamond category.

To learn more about the ADH and defect-free stroke care, visit the ADH website .

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

