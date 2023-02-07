Read full article on original website
Related
Presidio Co. woman indicted on federal charges for drug possession and intent to distribute
PRESIDIO, Texas — A Presidio County woman could soon be facing a jury after being indicted in federal court. Cherakee Lee Perez, 32, is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl and one count of importation of methamphetamine and fentanyl. A narcotic detection...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0