Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Marijuana shops operating around the law in CNY
ROME, N.Y. — New York will open its third legal recreational marijuana dispensary tomorrow in Binghamton. The other two are in Manhattan. As of now, only these are the only three dispensaries in the state that have been licensed. However, in the city of Rome, there is an unlicensed recreational marijuana shop.
cnycentral.com
ORANGE ZONE: Checking the boxes in a pair of gut-check games
They were a pair of games the Syracuse men were expected to win and had to win, and they answered the bell. WATCH this week's episode of "The Orange Zone Podcast" On this week's episode of "The Orange Zone Podcast" presented by Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, Tommy Sladek and Samantha Croston debrief after SU's road win at Florida State, give praise to a pair of young men showing major growth on the court and take stock of the lessons this Orange team is learning as they hit the home stretch of the season.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Common Council is considering a new contract for Syracuse police officers
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse lawmakers are at the table once again, to consider approving a new five year contract for officers with the Syracuse police department. The biggest goal this time around—recruiting more officers to Syracuse, even potentially from surrounding departments. During the recent Common Council public safety...
cnycentral.com
New leadership at helm of Syracuse's I-81 viaduct project for DOT
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The I-81 viaduct project is getting a new project director. Mark Frechette is retiring and handing over the reins to Elizabeth "Betsy" Parmley. Frechette has worked with the Department of Transportation for more than 35 years. For the past 10 years, he served as the I-81 viaduct project director as it moved from conception through design and approval. The first contract for the project came on January 12.
cnycentral.com
"Theory of a Deadman" announced as Chevy Park act for New York State Fair
Rock band "Theory of a Deadman" announced as Chevy Court act. (Courtesy: New York State Fair/Theory of a Deadman) Canadian rock band 'Theory of a Deadman' is set to return to Syracuse on August 24th, bringing their unique alternative sound to the Experience Stage at Chevy Park during The Great New York State Fair.
Car flips in crash that stemmed from domestic dispute in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car crash, which stemmed from a domestic dispute on February 8, caused a car to flip over and injure a 26-year-old woman. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Lodi Street and North Townsend Street for a vehicle collision with injuries present […]
cnycentral.com
Local restaurant offering takeout 50 cent wings for Super Bowl parties
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — We're just two days away from one of the biggest games and party days of the year. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia are putting together last minute game plans for Sunday's game in Arizona, so are restaurants across the country. Limp Lizard in Syracuse...
cnycentral.com
Kevin Bacon, brother to play concert in Central New York this spring
HOMER, N.Y. — Notable entertainer Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael are returning to the Central New York area with an intimate evening of what they call "Forosoco" — a blend of folk, rock, soul, and country influences. On Sunday, April 30, the brothers will perform at the Center for the Arts of Homer.
DA Fitzpatrick takes over Armory Square murder case, shares motive and dramatic video
Syracuse, NY -- Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick believes he’s got an airtight case against a Syracuse man accused of killing one person and wounding four others last year in Armory Square. As proof, the DA played a dramatic video of the murder in court Wednesday of the...
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
cnycentral.com
Research suggests shooting victims collectively pay millions to survive in Syracuse
Alice Seabron took over parenting duties for her grandson De-Quajah Bloodworth when he was three years old to make sure he stayed out of foster care. Alice talks about him with pride, sharing a close bond with the now 25 year old she protects with a passion. "I'm the caretaker!...
whcuradio.com
Crews search Cayuga Lake for aircraft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A false alarm for local firefighters. Multiple crews responded to Cayuga Lake on Thursday night, after receiving reports of an aircraft accident. Authorities searched the area with thermal cameras. They determined no accident took place. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Fire Rescue team, Lansing Fire...
Another problem at Skyline Apartments, stabbing Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another incident has occurred at Skyline Apartments that adds to the list of unfortunate events tied to the building, as there’s now an issue of public safety being involved. The Syracuse Police Department said on Monday, February 6, at around 7:45 a.m. officers responded to the Skyline Apartments on 753 James […]
cnycentral.com
Overnight closure of ramp connecting I-690 West to I-81 South in Syracuse Feb. 13 and 14
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the ramp from westbound Interstate 690 to southbound Interstate 81 will be closed during from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14, to facilitate soil testing, weather permitting. A...
Inside the Syracuse zoo’s scramble to save a newborn elephant twin: ‘He’s not responding!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The newborn elephant calf lay motionless on the floor of the birthing area of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Just seconds after his quick – and shocking – entry into the world Oct. 24, the calf was in trouble. He made no effort to stand. His heart rate was too slow. His breathing was shallow, his temperature too low.
cnycentral.com
Uniyah Chatman intends to sue City of Syracuse for claimed police brutality in Jan. arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Chapter of the National Action Network (NAN) denounced excessive use of force and violence against African-Americans in Syracuse and across the country in a press release Wednesday. Nearly two dozen people rallied at the steps of City Hall in Syracuse to demand justice for...
cnycentral.com
New proposal could turn vacant Applebee's into mexican restaurant and coffee shop
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — The dormant building where an Applebee’s restaurant used to will become a new Mexican restaurant and a proposed drive-thru Starbucks. Matthew Oates of Benderson Development shared with the Camillus town board that they have leased out the complete former Applebee’s space to a Mexican restaurant called Adelita’s Mexican Cocina & Tequila.
cnycentral.com
Former SU softball pitcher Jenna Caira's jersey first in program to be retired April 29
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Softball player Jenna Caira will be the first former softball student-athlete to have their jersey retired at Syracuse University. Caira is one of the most acclaimed pitchers to wear Orange. She was the 2009 BIG EAST Conference Rookie of the Year, the 2011 BIG EAST Conference Pitcher of the Year, a two-time first-team all-region selection, a four-time All-BIG EAST Conference honoree and a 2012 third-team Louisville Slugger/NFCA All-American.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse's goalie Will Mark makes debut, named ACC defensive player of the week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One week in, one weekly honor. Syracuse University men’s lacrosse goalie Will Mark was selected as the ACC Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week. The keeper left a mark in his 'Cuse debut, stopping 13 Vermont scoring chances in a 7-5 defensive battle on Saturday. Mark, wearing an Orange Uniform for the first time, surpassed the 500 career save benchmark in his first game with Syracuse, while helping hold Vermont to well below its goals per game average from last season.
14850.com
Responders investigate a report of a low-flying plane heading toward Cayuga Lake
Multiple agencies are investigating a report Thursday night of an aircraft that seemed to be flying unusually low near Cayuga Lake, not toward Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. Lansing Fire Department and Airport Crash/Fire/Rescue (CFR) units were called to Myers Park to check the area. Onondaga County’s Air One helicopter and...
Comments / 1