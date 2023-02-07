They were a pair of games the Syracuse men were expected to win and had to win, and they answered the bell. WATCH this week's episode of "The Orange Zone Podcast" On this week's episode of "The Orange Zone Podcast" presented by Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, Tommy Sladek and Samantha Croston debrief after SU's road win at Florida State, give praise to a pair of young men showing major growth on the court and take stock of the lessons this Orange team is learning as they hit the home stretch of the season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO