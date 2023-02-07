New released bodycam footage show Ohio Police and the National Guard infringing on Evan Lambert's First Amendment Constitutional right on live TV. Bodycam footage obtained by News Nation, Evan Lambert's employer, shows the moments that led to the arrest. The video shows Lambert in the very back of the gymnasium doing a live shot when police officers approach him and tell him to stop. When he stops his reporting he is told to leave. Lambert explains that he will not leave as he has a constitutional right to be there.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO