Michigan State

RadarOnline

Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'

Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
MOSCOW, ID
95.3 WBCKFM

Can You Legally Set Booby Traps to Protect Your Property in Michigan?

They do it all the time in the movies. Would-be criminals are often thwarted by elaborate contraptions just before they strike. But is it legal?. Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) took setting booby traps to a whole new level in 'Home Alone.' The 8-year-old successfully outsmarted Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) numerous times to protect the family's Chicago-area bungalow.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Is Common Law Marriage Accepted in the State of Michigan?

Recently, I posted an innocent video on Tiktok asking people what they call their long-term significant others. In the video, which you can see below, I asked people not to come at me with the "just get married" comments because getting married is expensive and it's something that my guy and I will do whenever we can buy a house. Or whenever we want.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

New Video of Reporter Getting Arrested in Front of Ohio Governor

New released bodycam footage show Ohio Police and the National Guard infringing on Evan Lambert's First Amendment Constitutional right on live TV. Bodycam footage obtained by News Nation, Evan Lambert's employer, shows the moments that led to the arrest. The video shows Lambert in the very back of the gymnasium doing a live shot when police officers approach him and tell him to stop. When he stops his reporting he is told to leave. Lambert explains that he will not leave as he has a constitutional right to be there.
OHIO STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan.

 https://wbckfm.com

