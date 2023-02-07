Read full article on original website
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
Can You Legally Set Booby Traps to Protect Your Property in Michigan?
They do it all the time in the movies. Would-be criminals are often thwarted by elaborate contraptions just before they strike. But is it legal?. Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) took setting booby traps to a whole new level in 'Home Alone.' The 8-year-old successfully outsmarted Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) numerous times to protect the family's Chicago-area bungalow.
Adulting 101: Michigan State Offers Free Course to Demystify Adulthood
In an effort to "demystify" adulthood, the extension program at Michigan State is offering a new course to help students navigate the responsibilities and realities of being an adult. Aptly titled "Adulting 101" these free courses are offered via Zoom and are jam-packed with a variety of real-life skills to...
Is Common Law Marriage Accepted in the State of Michigan?
Recently, I posted an innocent video on Tiktok asking people what they call their long-term significant others. In the video, which you can see below, I asked people not to come at me with the "just get married" comments because getting married is expensive and it's something that my guy and I will do whenever we can buy a house. Or whenever we want.
New Video of Reporter Getting Arrested in Front of Ohio Governor
New released bodycam footage show Ohio Police and the National Guard infringing on Evan Lambert's First Amendment Constitutional right on live TV. Bodycam footage obtained by News Nation, Evan Lambert's employer, shows the moments that led to the arrest. The video shows Lambert in the very back of the gymnasium doing a live shot when police officers approach him and tell him to stop. When he stops his reporting he is told to leave. Lambert explains that he will not leave as he has a constitutional right to be there.
Are Nev and Catfish Filming in Grand Rapids Michigan?
Way back in 2010, the world was introduced to Nev Shulman, a New York man who ended up in a long-distance virtual relationship through a documentary. There was one small problem, Nev found out that the woman he was caught feelings wasn't exactly who she thought she was. Nev believed...
All Michigan School Students Could Get Free Breakfast and Lunch Under New Proposal
A new proposal in Lansing could mean free breakfast and lunch for school students in Michigan, regardless of economic status. In a proposed budget recommendation from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan school students could get free breakfast and lunch. Under the plan, the state would need approximately $160 million from the School Aid Fund.
These Were the Only Two Women to be Executed in Michigan
Since the 1700s, only two women were executed in our state. Others were sentenced to death and executed in other states, but these were the only two where their fates took place in Michigan. The first was in April 1763 when a female Native American slave, owned by a Mr....
Michigan Man Busted Stealing $200 Worth of Eggs From Walmart
During the egg shortage, a man was caught in a Michigan Walmart attempting to steal $200 worth of eggs. At a Walmart in Dearborn, Michigan, an identified man loaded up on eggs and headed out the door according to a Walmart employee statement obtained by Press & Guide,. The man...
